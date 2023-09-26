Is Matthew McConaughey cheating on Texas football? Here's what we know

Is Oscar-winning actor and noted Texas fan Matthew McConaughey cheating on the Texas football program?

That appears to be the case, at least for this weekend. According to @BuffsBeat, a Sports Illustrated X handle that follows the Colorado Buffaloes, McConaughey will be among a long list of celebraties that will attend Saturday's game between No. 8 USC and Colorado at the famed Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Basketball star LeBron James as well as hip-hop artists Jay Z and Lil Wayne also will be among the noted stars attending the game, according to @BuffsBeat. Colorado had roared to a national ranking behind first-year coach Deion Sanders, the NFL Hall of Famer that has drawn national attention to a long-dormant football program. The Buffaloes fell out of the rankings after a loss at Oregon last week.

McConaughey, who traveled to Alabama for Texas' win over the Crimson Tide earlier this season, will apparently not attend a Big 12 battle between two unbeaten teams when No. 3 Texas hosts No. 24 Kansas at Royal-Memorial Stadium on the same day.

A 1993 graduate of Texas, McConaughey has a long and involved history with the university as well as Austin's sports scene. In addition to his reportedly unpaid honorary position as the Longhorns' "Minister of Culture," McConaughey has taught courses in the university's communication department. The part-time Austin resident is also part of the ownership group of Austin FC, the city's three-year old MLS franchise.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Is Matthew McConaughey still a Texas fan if he's rooting for USC?