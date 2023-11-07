Matthew Knies with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap every game from the Week 9 NFL slate one by one and react to the biggest storylines to come out of today's action. Jason and Frank start with their takeaways from the Bengals' victory over Josh Allen and the Bills on Sunday night and whether or not it's too late for Buffalo, the Chiefs' win in Germany over the Dolphins, the Eagles' crucial victory over the Cowboys and the late game shenanigans that took place and C.J. Stroud's unbelievable start to his career after his monster day in Houston. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate game-by-game, as they discuss whether or not the Ravens are the best team in the NFL, the Raiders' huge morale boost, the state of the Patriots and much more. The duo finish things off with a preview of the upcoming Monday night matchup between Justin Herbert and the Chargers and Zach Wilson and the Jets.