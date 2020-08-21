Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly are giving back to their alma mater.

The Staffords announced a $1.5 million pledge to the University of Georgia. Matthew Stafford was at Georgia from 2006 to 2008 and Kelly Stafford was a cheerleader at the school.

“Kelly and I have thought a lot about how we can improve our society and make a meaningful impact on the current social situation. Each and every time, we came back to education, and there’s no better place to create that kind of positive change than UGA,” Matthew Stafford said in a statement. “When we learned more about this program and others across campus, we were happy to lend our support.”

The gift includes a previously announced $350,000 donation to endow a social justice program in the athletic department, creates two Georgia Commitment Scholarships, helps with facility improvements and addresses several other areas.

Matthew and Kelly Stafford pledge $1.5 million to the University of Georgia originally appeared on Pro Football Talk