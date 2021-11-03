Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon successfully appealed his $10,300 fine for unnecessary roughness in Week 1, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The full fine was rescinded, but the reason it was rescinded was not specified.

Judon was penalized after a scrum in the Dolphins’ bench area following a Miami punt in the third quarter.

Judon has 32 tackles, eight sacks and 14 quarterback hits in eight games this season. His career high in sacks was 9.5 in 2019.

He is in his first season with the Patriots after five seasons in Baltimore.

Matthew Judon wins appeal of his $10,300 fine from season opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk