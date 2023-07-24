Matthew Judon wants to retire with Patriots

Edge rusher Matthew Judon joined the Patriots in 2021, signing a four-year, $56 million contract as a free agent after five seasons in Baltimore.

Judon said he loves being a Patriot and wants to retire with the team.

“I don’t ever want to leave,” Judon told Dan Roche of WBZ-TV, via Karen Guregian of masslive.com. “I’m finding stuff like this and just making it home and trying to be more a part of the community, so I honestly never want to leave. That’s not my intent. Forever. I want to retire here. I’m very comfortable. I love it.”

Judon, who turns 31 next month, didn't indicate how much longer he hopes to play, but he said he wouldn't mind extending his deal. He has two years left on his current deal.

The Patriots should want to keep him as long as Judon is playing like he's playing.

He had 15.5 sacks last season and has 28 in his two seasons in New England.