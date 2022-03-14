Matthew Judon tries to recruit Allen Robinson, Bobby Wagner to Patriots

Matt Judon is trying to recruit two big-name free agents to Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Matthew Judon is channeling his inner Wayne Gretzky (/Michael Scott) as NFL free agency heats up.

About an hour after the NFL's legal tampering window opened Monday, the New England Patriots' star edge rusher tweeted at Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner and veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson, who are both set to become free agents Wednesday.

@AllenRobinson what you doing — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 14, 2022

In a perfect world, Wagner and Robinson would both respond to Judon, who would convince both players to join him in New England.

But what about in reality?

While Wagner is one of the best linebackers of his generation and was a second-team All-Pro in 2021, he turns 32 in June and just finished a three-year, $54 million deal. So unless he's willing to take a discount, Wagner seems like an unlikely fit for the Patriots as they aim to get younger and faster at linebacker.

Robinson might be a bit more realistic. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound wideout would fill New England's need for a talented "X" receiver, and while he'll probably command a $15 million-per-year deal, the Patriots could part with Nelson Agholor to free up some cash.

It's possible the Patriots steer clear of both free agents, instead focusing on mid-to-low-tier signings and building through the NFL Draft after a historic spending spree in the 2021 offseason. But that won't stop Judon from shooting his shot.