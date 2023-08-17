Matthew Judon: I think Jordan Love will be a great leader for Green Bay

Over the last two days, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has gotten a good look at quarterback Jordan Love in his team's joint practices with the Packers.

Judon told reporters on Thursday that he's come away with a positive view of Love and his prospects for the 2023 season.

"He’s a good kid, very calm, composed," Judon said, via Ryan Wood of PackersNews.com. "I think he’s going to be a great leader for this organization, a good player. We all can see the arm talent. He’s got some nice arm talent.”

Love clearly has some proverbial big shoes to fill in following Aaron Rodgers as Green Bay's quarterback — and Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had some words on following a franchise legend on Wednesday.

But in his fourth season as a pro, Love has a big opportunity to show that he belongs as a franchise QB in 2023.