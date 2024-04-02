Matthew Judon: I think Jerod Mayo is going to be an amazing head coach for us

One of the Patriots' key defenders is anticipating some positive change with the team's new head coach.

Linebacker Matthew Judon said in a recent interview with WEEI that he thinks Jerod Mayo will do well after being promoted this offseason.

“You know, I think our defense had a lot of good moments throughout the season,” Judon said. “And I think Mayo is going to be an amazing head coach for us, help us out, and try to right the ship.

“It’s new. Everything’s new. But I’m glad we’ve got a lot of old faces coming,” Judon added, noting he’s glad Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings re-signed with the Patriots.

Judon played in only four games in 2023 due to a torn biceps muscle. He registered 4.0 sacks with five tackles for loss and nine QB hits in those contests.