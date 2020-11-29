Matthew Judon tests positive for COVID-19

As tight end Mark Andrews tested positive for COVID-19, so too did outside linebacker Matthew Judon, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. It’s a further continuation of the Baltimore Ravens COVID-19 outbreak that has ravaged the team’s roster and seen their next two games rescheduled.

Baltimore reached a milestone 20 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after placing six more players on it Friday. With Andrews and Judon to be added as well, the Ravens will be at a minimum of 22 players ahead of their currently-scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.

Judon, playing on the franchise tag this season, hasn’t quite put up the production many hoped he’d have. But the loss of Judon for a minimum of 10 days will be a major blow for Baltimore’s defense as he’s set to miss both Week 12 against the Steelers and Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Through 10 games this season, Judon has four sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and 21 combined pressures.

On Monday, Judon took a very teammate-focused look at the pandemic.

“We all knew that us playing football would put us at a bigger risk. We knew we [could] obviously get the virus, and we all knew that this wasn’t something to be played around with,” Judon said on Monday, per the Ravens’ transcripts. “As it comes to our team and our teammates, you just hit them up and say, ‘I hope you feel better. I hope you’re doing well.’ You hope that they’re asymptomatic. You also think about their families, and you just keep those people in your prayers.”