Matthew Judon still insisting he isn’t the Patriots’ best pass-rusher

Matthew Judon may be the New England Patriots’ most prolific pass-rusher, but Judon himself is warning the NFL about one of his teammates.

Josh Uche had a big defensive impact in New England’s win over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night with three sacks in the game. That gives him 10 total sacks over his last six games alone. His performances have been notable, given that he had four career sacks coming into the 2022 season.

Uche and Judon have formed a dynamic duo, as the Patriots defense has been a consistent bright spot in a difficult year. Judon, who has 14.5 sacks this season, isn’t shying away from heaping praise on his teammate.

“I told y’all I wasn’t the best pass rusher, and our best pass rusher is emerging,” said Judon, per NESN’s Zack Cox. “People are going to have to block him. If they don’t and they chip my side and they worry about me, Uche will do that every week. I just love the way he’s playing with confidence and poise. This is the most he’s played since he’s been in the NFL, so it’s taking a toll on him, but he’s going out there and he’s having a lot of success.”

The Patriots will need that duo to continue to perform at a high level. New England as a team will need to fire on all cylinders, as they look to maintain their spot in the playoff race.

