Matthew Judon shows up for Patriots' mandatory minicamp

As expected, Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon was on the practice field today for the team's mandatory minicamp.

It was the first time this offseason that Judon has been seen publicly at the Patriots' facility, as he has appeared to skip voluntary offseason workouts, although Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo described Judon as "in and out" of the facility this offseason.

It was also the first time anyone has seen Judon in uniform since October 1, 2023, when he suffered a season-ending torn biceps.

Judon is scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.5 million in the final year of his contract and would like to make more, but he previously confirmed he won't skip any work that could get him fined because, "I ain’t giving no money away."

Now Judon is ensuring he'll avoid fines for skipping minicamp. Whether the Patriots give him the new contract he wants remains to be seen, but he'll likely be there for training camp for the same reason.