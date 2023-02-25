Matthew Judon shoots shot at All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner joining Patriots

Matthew Judon is the hardest working non-executive in the business.

“The Man in the Red Sleeves” was on the recruiting trail again on Friday, and this time, he was eyeing future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner to join the New England Patriots.

Wagner is set to be a free agent after being informed that the Los Angeles Rams would be releasing him. Even at age 32, the veteran linebacker is still one of the very best at his position in the NFL. His presence within a Bill Belichick-coached defense, along with Judon and Josh Uche, could cause real problems for opposing AFC East teams.

This good photoshop. Do one with the patriots next. With me n @Bwagz https://t.co/hjrsBRbdW3 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) February 24, 2023

The Patriots obviously need to address some serious positions of need on the offensive side of the ball, but adding a playmaker like Wagner would be a real upgrade for the team in 2023.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey is another soon-to-be former Ram that should be under consideration as well. The defense is the heart of this Patriots team, and Belichick will need to continue loading up on talent to counter the other juggernaut offenses on the rise.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire