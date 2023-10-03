Matthew Judon set for bicep surgery Wednesday, unsure whether he'll return this season

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon will have surgery tomorrow, and it's unclear at this point whether he'll return this season.

Judon, who leads the Patriots with four sacks this season, is set to miss at least a couple months and perhaps the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.

Judon suffered a bicep tear during Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. He has never missed a game in his three seasons with the Patriots, but he'll miss at least half a season now.

The 31-year-old Judon has one year left on his contract and is set to have a $15.4 million cap hit next season, but the Patriots do not owe him any more guaranteed money.