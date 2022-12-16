Matthew Judon reveals number of times he’s been drug tested, and it’s pretty ridiculous

Jordy McElroy
·1 min read

Matthew Judon might start making random drug tests a part of his weekly regimen at this point.

The New England Patriots linebacker is growing frustrated with the increased number of random tests he’s been getting for performance enhancing substances, particularly when he’s having a career-year.

And honestly, if the numbers he threw out are right on the money, then the three-time Pro Bowler has a legitimate gripe.

When meeting with media members, he revealed that he has been tested between eight and 10 times in this season alone with a few coming over the last couple of weeks.

“It is what it is,” Judon said, when speaking on the subject.

Judon has worked incredibly hard to improve his game and evolve into one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL. So it’s completely understandable how he might feel disrespected this season in particular with the random tests.

The man with the red sleeves has proven himself both on and off the field as a master of his craft. Keep the drug tests coming, but they won’t stop Judon from feasting on sack lunches.

