Matthew Judon plans to report to Patriots’ mandatory minicamp

Concerns over New England Patriots pass-rusher Matthew Judon potentially holding out from mandatory minicamp were put to rest over the weekend.

The four-time Pro Bowl linebacker missed the start of voluntary organized team activities, but he plans on attending the mid-June portion of the offseason work.

He spoke with MassLive’s Karen Guregian about those plans on Sunday at a youth football camp in Tyngsboro.

“Hell yeah,” said Judon, when asked if he’d be at Patriots minicamp, as translated by NESN’s Greg Dudek. “I ain’t giving no money away.”

Judon is entering the final year of his contract with the Patriots with a $6.5 million base salary in 2024.

He’s proven himself to be an elite pass-rusher for the team. Yet, the fact that he’s 31 years old and coming off a season-ending biceps injury could potentially factor into the thinking here on both sides.

The next deal could potentially make Judon a homer for the rest of his career in New England, or it could end with him packing up and leaving to finish his NFL journey elsewhere.

