We’re a month away from the deadline for players with franchise tags to sign long-term deals and Ravens edge rusher Matthew Judon doesn’t know if that’s going to happen.

Judon’s immediate future isn’t unclear. He signed his tag in May and agreed to a compromise salary of $16.8 million that falls between the tags for defensive ends and linebackers.

On Monday, Judon told reporters that he was “pleased to be tagged” because of what it means he’s accomplished as a fifth-round pick. He also said that he wants to be in Baltimore for the long run, but knows that the team has a lot of decisions to make on the contract front in the coming years.

“I think we have 30 more days to work out a long-term contract. . . . I’m happy to be a Raven,” Judon said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com. “I want to stay here for as long as I play, but I understand that it’s a business and they kind of have a bad/good problem to have. We have a lot of young talent.”

Judon has posted 28.5 sacks in four seasons and is coming off a career-high 9.5 in 2019. Another productive year will set him up well for 2021 whether it is in Baltimore or not.

Matthew Judon: I’m pleased to be tagged, we’ll see how contract talks go originally appeared on Pro Football Talk