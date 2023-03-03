Matthew Judon joins in criticism of Ravens’ strength coaching

A wave of criticism has come for the Baltimore Ravens’ strength coaching, following the NFLPA’s recently released team report card grading the program with an F-minus.

Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis claimed he was a victim of the coaches and even named off multiple labrum and pectoral injuries. Former Ravens linebacker Bam Bradley accused the workouts of “ruining” him after returning from an ACL injury.

Even New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon sounded off on just how bad things were with the coaching. When responding to the comments made by previous players, the veteran Pro Bowler claimed he told the Ravens to step in and handle the situation.

“Been told them to fire him,” Judon posted on Twitter.

March 2, 2023

The Patriots didn’t do too great on the survey, either, but they didn’t receive any F-minus grades. Their strength staff also graded with a B-plus.

