One of the biggest offseason storylines surrounding the Ravens is whether defensive lineman Matthew Judon will return to Baltimore or not.

The 28-year-old had a career-best season for the Ravens a year ago, finishing with 9.5 sacks, 54 tackles and 33 quarterback hits. Judon is an unrestricted free agent and expected to have plenty of teams bidding for his services.

On Wednesday, one Ravens fan tweeted at the defensive lineman, begging him not to leave the Charm City. Judon responded, and his reply hinted that the Ravens are not offering him the contract he wants.

Day one of me telling you you tweeting the wrong person https://t.co/HNk3kvbcF1 — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) February 26, 2020

In January, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team was focused on bringing Judon back. But over a month later, neither side has been able to agree to a long-term contract.

Placing the franchise tag on Judon is another option, one that would cost Baltimore nearly $20 million.

Last year, the Ravens saw Za'Darius Smith walk in free agency, and the pass rusher had a career-high 13.5 sacks this season in Green Bay.

Matthew Judon hints that his future with Ravens is not in his court