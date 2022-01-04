Matthew Judon hilariously pokes fun at Christian Barmore once again

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon and defensive tackle Christian Barmore have taken lighthearted jabs at each other throughout the season. On Monday, Judon was back at it again.

Judon retweeted a video of the song “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross. He then followed up by asking if Vandross and Barmore shared a resemblance. Naturally, other teammates chimed in. Wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in particular seemed to like the comparison.

Barmore and Judon have been key cogs in the New England Patriots defense throughout the course of the year. Barmore has 41 combined tackles on the year, while Judon has 12.5 sacks on the season.

In addition to chemistry on the field, it seems that the chemistry is carrying off the field as well.

