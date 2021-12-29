Matthew Judon has hilarious reaction to fan praying the LB didn’t get COVID
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Matthew Judon and Jayson Tatum are both household names in Boston sports.
Judon is one of the New England Patriots’ top defenders this season and Tatum is a franchise piece for the Boston Celtics. Both of these marquee players tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, despite the prayers from this Boston fan.
The fan tweeted on Monday saying that he was paying the duo didn’t contract the virus — putting their availability over the next week or so at risk. Judon responded hilariously and simply said, “you praying wrong.”
Tatum will be out for at least a couple of games, but Judon still has a chance to make it back on the field for the Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
You praying wrong
— Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) December 28, 2021
List
AFC playoff picture: How the Patriots' loss to the Bills impacts the postseason