Matthew Judon had bicep surgery Wednesday; Rhamondre Stevenson limited in practice

Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon's surgery went on as planned Wednesday.

Judon injured his bicep in last Sunday's loss to the Cowboys and he posted a video of himself after the surgery to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon. It is not known exactly how long Judon will be out, but the best case scenario appears to be a matter of months.

The Patriots naturally listed Judon as out of practice on Wednesday along with cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who may also be out for the season with a shoulder injury.

A number of Patriots were limited in practice, including running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson is listed with a thigh injury.

Defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee), Trey Flowers (foot), and Davon Godchaux (ankle); defensive backs Cody Davis (knee), Jonathan Jones (ankle), and Shaun Wade (shoulder); offensive linemen Riley Reiff (knee) and Cole Strange (knee); and running back Ty Montgomery (illness) were also limited. Davis is coming off the PUP list and Reiff is returning from injured reserve, so neither one is on the 53-man roster at present.