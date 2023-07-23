Matthew Judon had accurate comparison for Colts’ alternate uniforms

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon had a strong opinion on the recently revealed alternate uniforms for the Indianapolis Colts.

The theme of the uniform was ‘Indiana Nights’, and after seeing pictures of them, the colors reminded Judon of the same uniforms used by the Duke Blue Devils.

It’s hard to argue with Judon. The uniforms do have a striking resemblance to the college uniforms used by Duke. Judon made sure to get his point across in a Twitter response to a post by Robert Griffin III.

“Duke blue colts,” Judon posted.

Duke blue colts — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) July 20, 2023

The Colts know Judon very well at this point.

He had a field day when the Patriots and Colts met in 2022. He recorded three sacks in a 26-3 victory for New England.

The Patriots will face the Colts in Germany in November, as part of the NFL’s international series. New England has won every game they have played on international soil.

