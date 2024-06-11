Matthew Judon focused on football, regardless of contract situation

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon is taking a relaxed approach to his contract status, as mandatory minicamp gets underway.

Sure, he’d love an extension to stay in New England, and he might get one before it’s all said and done. Regardless of what happens, he plans on focusing on football and the things within his control.

“Right now, I’m just going to get ready to play,” said Judon, when appearing on “The Rich Shertenlieb Show,” as transcribed by ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “You kind of keep throwing tantrums, tantrums, tantrums – and then you don’t come out there and do what you’re supposed to do – it kind of gets old real fast.

“I ain’t really trying to do that. I’m just trying to come out here and play football, get ready for this upcoming season, and put our defense and ourselves in a position to where we can win the most games, or to be the most effective. So that’s kind of what I’m really on right now. I ain’t worried about holding out, sitting out, or sitting in, kind of protesting.”

Question (via @MikeGiardi): Is there anything being done about [your contract]? Last year, obviously something was done about it. Whether you were holding in or not, there was some debate about that, which you were kind of coy with; about not fully participating in some of the… https://t.co/cMzuWpv00w — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 11, 2024

Judon is expected to be a full-participant at minicamp after coming off a season-ending biceps injury in 2023. He arrived on Monday and competed on the practice field with the rest of his teammates.

The four-time Pro Bowler will be looking to bounce back as the dominant pass-rusher he’s been during his time in New England. He currently ranks 10th all-time in franchise history with 32 sacks.

Back in April, Judon said he wanted to finish his career in New England. That possibility is still on the table with the Patriots prioritizing signing in-house talent. They have managed to extend key playmakers, such as Christian Barmore, Kendrick Bourne, Kyle Dugger and Mike Onwenu.

Judon could be next.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire