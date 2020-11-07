Matthew Judon fined $35,096 for contact with official

Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon has had better weeks.

He was ejected from last week’s loss to the Steelers after making contact with an official in the second quarter.

He spent part of the week on the COVID-19 list as a high-risk close contact with cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Now, the NFL has fined Judon $35,096 for his ejection, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Judon wildly swung his arm hard while officials were breaking up a post-play scrum. He inadvertently hit an official in the process.

He has 18 tackles and two sacks this season, and his 11 quarterback hits are tied for the 15th most in the NFL.

