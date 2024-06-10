Matthew Judon expected to be ‘full participant’ at Patriots minicamp

On Monday, New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said the team has full attendance for mandatory minicamp, and that includes linebacker Matthew Judon, who is expected to be a full participant.

Judon suffered a torn biceps injury in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys last season. His streak of four consecutive Pro Bowl seasons was snapped in the process. The linebacker recorded 13 tackles and four sacks before the injury.

Judon’s return bodes well for a Patriots defense that looks to be strong yet again in 2024. He has been a main pass-rushing component for the team during his tenure in New England, recording 32 sacks in three seasons.

Jerod Mayo says the #Patriots have full attendance for minicamp, and he expects Matt Judon to be a full participant. pic.twitter.com/Gk2NTVDJZi — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) June 10, 2024

Judon’s progression through minicamp and eventually training camp will be something worth monitoring. His ability to get back to 100 percent would be a major addition to an already talented Patriots defense.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire