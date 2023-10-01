Matthew Judon departs with elbow injury

Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon injured his right arm on a fourth quarter play in a blowout.

The Patriots listed him as doubtful to return with an elbow injury.

Judon initially went into the sideline medical tent to be checked but soon departed for the training room to undergo further evaluation.

He was injured on a Deuce Vaughn run with 13:45 remaining.

Judon had one tackle and two quarterback hits before departing.

The Patriots trail the Cowboys 38-3.