Matthew Judon claps back at Asante Samuel for Bill Belichick criticism

Matthew Judon wasn’t having the coach Bill Belichick disrespect on Thursday, even if it came from a former New England Patriots player.

The linebacker clapped back at ex-Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel on social media, following a direct shot earlier in the day at coach Bill Belichick. Samuel told Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been tied to the Patriots recently in trade rumors, to steer clear of Belichick.

Samuel has made a habit of taking shots at Belichick through social media, but this time, Judon stepped in and shut the negative talk down.

“Hush up. It’s different over here,” Judon posted in response to Samuel.

Judon has served as the Patriots’ best hype man throughout the offseason in an effort to recruit players. That doesn’t look to be changing anytime soon, no matter who opposes the team.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire