Matthew Judon, Carson Wentz get heated in fiery sideline exchange

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Jaillet
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots locked in a tight defensive battle, tensions ran high on Saturday night.

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had an exchange of words following a play. Wentz came off the Colts bench to exchange words with Judon. DeForest Buckner was able to separate the two before anything got out of hand.

In what has been a game in which both quarterbacks have struggled, defense has managed to rule the day. Physicality was a theme on Saturday night, on both during and after each play. But it seemed the emotions overflowed, even after the whistle.

In what has been a historically competitive rivalry, both teams renewed competitive spirits.

Related

Julian Edelman says what every Patriots fan was thinking about Mac Jones vs. Colts

Recommended Stories