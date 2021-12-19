Matthew Judon, Carson Wentz get heated in fiery sideline exchange
With the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots locked in a tight defensive battle, tensions ran high on Saturday night.
Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz had an exchange of words following a play. Wentz came off the Colts bench to exchange words with Judon. DeForest Buckner was able to separate the two before anything got out of hand.
In what has been a game in which both quarterbacks have struggled, defense has managed to rule the day. Physicality was a theme on Saturday night, on both during and after each play. But it seemed the emotions overflowed, even after the whistle.
Matt Judon and Carson Wentz spotted jawing after a play. Not sure they agreed to disagree.
👀 👀 👀 👀 pic.twitter.com/X7On04tsUz
— Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 19, 2021
In what has been a historically competitive rivalry, both teams renewed competitive spirits.
