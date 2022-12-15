Matthew Judon calls out NFL for singling him out with random drug tests

Matthew Judon appears to be growing tired of the NFL’s random drug testing.

The New England Patriots linebacker took to social media on Thursday morning to vent his frustrations with being a constant recipient of the random performance enhancing substance tests.

Granted, the league does random checks on players, but Judon feels like he’s being singled out due to the number of tests he’s received. He’s in the middle of a career-year with the Patriots with 29 tackles, 14.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

“Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes,” Judon posted on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see if the NFL has any response for the number of tests they issue to players, particularly Judon, but they clearly aren’t limited. And the requests for a test can be issued at any time.

