Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 6-under 64 to take Memphis lead

Gary Woodland watches his drive on the seventh hole during the second round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Friday, July 26, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Matthew Fitzpatrick shot a 6-under 64 on Friday in the FedEx St. Jude Invitational to take a two-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Golf Championships event.
The 24-year-old Englishman birdied the first four holes and finished with seven birdies and a bogey. He took the lead with his fifth birdie and added two more on the back nine to finish at 9-under 131 at TPC Southwind.
Billy Horschel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68), Cameron Smith (68) and first-round leader Jon Rahm (71) were tied for second. Shugo Imahira (69) was another stroke back.
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka had a 67 to match 2018 FedEx Cup champ Justin Rose (68), Bubba Watson (70), Ian Poulter (69), Webb Simpson (66), and Alex Noren (69) at 5 under.
