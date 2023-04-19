Matthew Fitzpatrick latest to bash slow play on PGA Tour after RBC Heritage win: ‘It’s truly appalling’

Sure, Matthew Fitzpatrick walked off the course at Harbour Town last week with a win.

But that final round took forever, and he’s sick of it.

Fitzpatrick became the latest professional golfer to bash the PGA Tour’s pace of play, which has drawn renewed criticism in recent weeks — especially after Brooks Koepka called out Patrick Cantlay indirectly at the Masters earlier this month. Fitzpatrick, who played with Cantlay and Jordan Spieth in the final round of the RBC Heritage on Sunday, had similar complaints.

“I think they give us way too much leeway to get round,” Fitzpatrick told Sky Sports. “If you’re in a three-ball in my opinion you should be round in four hours, four and a half absolute maximum. It’s a disgrace to get anywhere near that. You’re talking five fifteen, five and a half [hours] at some venues, and it’s truly appalling.”

🗣️ "It's truly appalling. No one's going to do anything about it."



Matt Fitzpatrick thinks slow play is getting out of hand on the PGA Tour ⏱pic.twitter.com/ZmlADRaT5U — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 19, 2023

Matthew Fitzpatrick called the PGA Tour's pace of play issue "truly appalling" after his win at the RBC Heritage. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Koepka, who finished second at the Masters despite holding a four-shot lead at one point, called out Cantlay indirectly after his round at Augusta National.

“The group in front of us was brutally slow,” Koepka said. “Jon [Rahm] went to the bathroom like seven times during the round, and we were still waiting.”

Cantlay was in the group ahead of Koepka and Rahm playing with Viktor Hovland, who also looked like he was upset with Cantlay.

Viktor definitely sending Cantlay a message at this stage of the round. pic.twitter.com/Y70kfAi73K — TweeterAlliss (Parody) (by Jove) (@TweeterAlliss) April 9, 2023

Cantlay said ahead of the RBC Heritage that he was also waiting “all day on pretty much every shot,” and that he imagined “it was slow for everyone.” In his eyes, the blame isn’t on him.

But golf fans at Harbour Town actually put Cantlay on the clock during the RBC Heritage, and the result was, well, not great.

This is getting out of control @patrick_cantlay ⏰ pic.twitter.com/xUrRehTRGd — Beer At The Turn 🏌🏼‍♂️⛳️ (@tap_it_in_golf) April 17, 2023

Now, it’s not fair to only blame Cantlay for slow play. Golfers everywhere take their time, especially when it comes to tricky shots like the one he was facing when he was on the clock. But Cantlay is certainly getting most of the attention.

While it’s an issue, Fitzpatrick isn’t holding his breath. This complaint in the golf world isn’t new, nor will this be the last time it’s brought up.

“The problem is though that this conversation has gone on for years and years and years, and no one’s ever done anything. I feel like it’s almost a waste of time talking about it every time.