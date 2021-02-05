Report: Matthew Dellavedova facing potential retirement due to concussions

Matthew Dellavedova is reportedly in a bad place. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A fan favorite in Cleveland could be facing the end of his career.

Matthew Dellavedova, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard who played a significant role on the team during its second LeBron James era, is still dealing with the after-effects of a serious concussion suffered during the team’s preseason opener on Dec. 12, according to The Athletic's Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo.

Nearly two months after the injury, Dellavedova’s symptoms have reportedly persisted to the point that he is unable to work out in any real capacity. The report characterizes the possibility of an unwanted retirement as “on the table, if not likely.”

Matthew Dellavedova has a history of concussions

There’s no reported deadline in which Dellavedova has to recover or call it quits, but it’s clearly a bad situation for a veteran player. Dellavedova has had a history of concussions in his career, most notably missing the final month of the 2018-19 season with one.

From The Athletic:

“He’s taking steps, but they’re small steps,” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said on Jan. 16, when asked about Dellavedova’s progress. “With the history that he has, with the concussions, we’re taking every caution that we possibly can to make sure that he’s gonna be fully recovered first before we do anything with him.”

Dellavedova signed a $2.1 million contract last offseason to extend his second stint with the Cavaliers. He began his career with the team as an undrafted free agent, and soon proved to be a useful piece as the team became a regular in the NBA Finals with James.

Dellavedova left the Cavaliers for the Milwaukee Bucks in 2016 via a sign-and-trade deal and four-year, $38 million offer sheet. Three years later he returned to Cleveland in another trade. We’ll see if it ends up being his final tenure with an NBA team.

