Matthew Brown: For true or false fans

Jun. 21—What we need so desperately is a new sports trivia game show.

Game shows were at the center of attention this month when the final Pat Sajak-hosted "Wheel of Fortune" aired.

It wasn't as big of a story, but earlier this year the central "character" of the last great sports trivia show passed away. From 2004 to 2006, ESPN gave us "Stump The Schwab" hosted by the late Stuart Scott and featuring Howie Schwab. The premise was that contestants battled each other for the right to take on Schwab in the final showdown. Schwab was employed by the network as a statistician and seemed to be overflowing with sports knowledge regardless of the subject ... and he took playing this game quite seriously.

Either he's a good actor or ... don't poke this bear with trash talk.

Schwab died April 20 at the age of 63.

It wouldn't be that hard to come up with another sports trivia concept, maybe offer prize packages based on a contestant's favorite sport, team or event. Since new champions are crowned, records are broken and players move around on such a regular basis, the need to be fresh on a show like this is vital. A correct answer today may cost you the game tomorrow.

With that in mind, I was thinking over the sports news of recent weeks and found three good topics for trivia questions. Not only will I give the questions here, but later on down provide the answers since this isn't really a game. If it was, as a good man involved in trivia, Zach Jordan, likes to say, it's about what you know, not what you can look up.

(And I did look things up making sure these are right.)

My first topic is the National Hockey League. The Edmonton Oilers were attempting to win its first Stanley Cup since 1990. Either them or the Florida Panthers will be the 10th franchise since 1990 to claim one single championship. When the Oilers won in 1990, that was the fifth in a dominating run in the 1980s when Wayne Gretzky suited up and played north of the border.

So there's really two questions: Can you name the nine other one-time winners over the last 34 years? Also, one other franchise, in the last 34 years, leads the NHL with five Stanley Cup victories. Name it.

The next topic is the WNBA (no, not the CCNBA, or Caitlin Clark National Basketball Association). The first WNBA season took place in 1997 with eight franchises. Today, there are 12 with two more soon to begin serious business. Between 1997 and today, six WNBA franchises folded, or ceased operations (four originals and two others after just two seasons). Three others relocated (two more than once). There's been a lot of expansion since 1997, so in all nine of the 12 franchises are still in their original spots. Only three of those nine are originals.

Much like the NHL question, this one on the WNBA has to do with winning championships. And it's going to be your favorite kind to see on tests: true/false. Here it is: The all-time leading franchise in WNBA championships no longer exists.

How about a bonus: Can you name the three that have been around since Day 1 and are still where they started?

The third and final topic is the Summer Olympics. If you recall, surfing made its Olympic debut in the 2020 Games (held in 2021) in Tokyo.

One of the two new sports for the 2024 Games in Paris is ... breakdancing. Yes, what was a crisis of the 1980s not quite as serious as Chernobyl or even Iran-Contra can now put you in the same category as Michael Phelps, Cassius Clay and Jesse Owens.

The Summer Olympics will return to the United States when Los Angeles hosts for the first time since 1984 in 2028. These Games are bringing back such popular sports as baseball and softball.

Now comes my second true/false question: A brand new sport to debut in the 2028 L.A. Olympics is something you can see day after day in Milledgeville: pickleball.

The answers.

While the Oilers won five Stanley Cups powered by The Great One in one era, the Pittsburgh Penguins since then won the Cup (there is only one) five times spread out over two different eras. There was 1991 and 1992 with Mario Lemieux, and then 2009, 2016 and 2017 with Sidney Crosby.

In case you are wondering, Detroit won four times and four others won three times (New Jersey, Chicago, Tampa Bay).

The other nine one-time winners are Vegas, Boston, Carolina, Washington, Anaheim, St. Louis, Dallas, all-time leader Montreal and the New York Rangers.

If you really follow WNBA history well, you know my true/false question was a trick question. That's because there is a three-way tie for the most league championships. But the technical answer is true since of the three, the Houston Comets is also one of the six to have folded. The Comets did take four titles, which includes the first three and one more in 2000. So have the still-operating Minnesota Lynx and Seattle Storm. Those eight were between 2004 and 2020, and the Comets folded in 2008.

Some other interesting facts: the Lynx have the most finals appearances with six, and the New York Liberty suffer Buffalo Bills syndrome, five appearances with no titles, No. 5 coming in 2023.

The Liberty, BTW, is one of three original unmoving franchises along with the L.A. Sparks and Phoenix Mercury. Note, though, that the defending champion Las Vegas Aces started that first year in Utah, then five years later began a 14-season run in San Antonio until moving a third time in 2018.

The final question's answer is: false. No pickleball in the 2028 Olympics. Something that is debuting that year and you can find played in Milledgeville at Baldwin High or the intramural fields of Georgia College & State University is flag football.

