Matthew Brown: Look at that, look at that streak

Jun. 14—Does golf have a mercy rule?

I'm not talking about Scottie Scheffler not winning at the U.S. Open. What I am talking about, though, is a college golf team winning again.

For the fourth year in a row, Sandhills Community College in North Carolina won the NJCAA Division III men's team golf championship. Congratulations to the Bulldogs of Georgia Military College for finishing runner-up ... by 48 strokes!

In this team golf format, the scores from four of your players are totaled together. This particular tournament played in New York was on a par 72 course. So the math tells you that if all four of your players card even par scores, the team total is 288. Golfers tend to go above or below the par score, and therefore you get a plus or a minus sign in front of the number in relation to par.

One more important note: the national championship tournament consisted of four rounds held June 4-7.

The explanation is important to let you know that the Sandhills team only had one day above par, and that was 3-over 291 on the opening day. After that, it was 280 (8-under), 282 (6-under) and 287 (1-under). This all led to a 12-under team score of 1,140.

Georgia Military College was the only other team out of 11 involved to have days under 300. Not once, however, were the Bulldogs able to achieve or go below par. Their numbers were 300, 291, 295 and 302, which equals 1,188.

Needless to say, Sandhills occupied the top four slots on the individual leaderboard. Brady Wentz of GMC came in fifth at 6-over 294 and teammate Gehrig Massey tied for sixth one shot behind Wentz at 7-over 295.

It would be safe to say the tournament was over after the second day.

Last week, another collegiate sports program did the four-in-a-row thing in winning a national title. This was of a much higher profile, one seen all over the nation via electronic television. The Oklahoma Sooners are once again champions of softball beating a conference rival in Texas. Yes, they both wore the patch of the Big XII in their games, but the Sooners will carry the defending champion crown into a new league later this year. Which one is that again, where Texas is also going?

What Oklahoma softball did would lead into a discussion about championship winning streaks. The most famous in history has to be the seven in a row for UCLA men's basketball under the direction of John Wooden and including legendary centers Lew Alcindor and the recently-departed Bill Walton.

But that's not close to the longest in NCAA Division I history, not even for men's sports. Those belong to schools already in the Southeastern Conference (that's what I was thinking of!) for both men's and women's sports in ... track and field. It's easy to forget sometimes, but at the college level track and field has two seasons a year, indoor first and then outdoors.

The leader for consecutive Division I national titles of men's sports is ... Arkansas. From 1984 (when it was a member of the defunct Southwest Conference) to 1995 (now firmly in the SEC), the Razorbacks won 12 championships in a row in the indoor version.

The most dominant run in women's Division I college sports belongs to ... LSU. From 1987 to 1997, these Tigers brought 11 big trophies to Baton Rouge in the outdoor season. And that's probably not the most famous streak in women's sports also, for some might first think of North Carolina's nine in a row in soccer. Out of UConn's 11 titles on the basketball court, there were streaks of four and three in a row.

At the University of Georgia, the longest consecutive national title streak is in women's gymnastics, five in a row from 2005 to 2009.

(We interrupt this op-ed for a late-breaking news update that can't wait: As it turns out, Major League Baseball players are still being miked up to talk on television while they are playing the game on the field. Very recently, an infielder committed an error while trying to play a grounder and make comments with the broadcasters at the same time. Two points stood out in the report of this incident, one being that players get a $10,000 stipend for wearing the microphone, so the player in question said he had no regrets about trying to multi-task in the game and would do it again. The other is that the team's manager had no idea this player was miked up, showing again how much less influence it seems a MLB manager has these days. After all, it's the analytics department that decides who pitches and how much each day. Back to your regularly scheduled op-ed.)

Now, can you associate any name with either of these record championship track winning streaks, like you can with the Wooden Bruins? Didn't think so.

But the NCAA, as I will say more times in the future I assure you, is more than just one division. Therefore, the record book shows that the absolute longest streak of consecutive national champion reigns under this blue and white banner makes what LSU and Arkansas accomplished pale in comparison.

Nestled in the village — not city, not town, not borough, not township — of Gambier, Ohio — population 2,213 ... lies Kenyon College. Who went to Kenyon College? Marquette basketball coach Shaka Smart. Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy winner Allison Janney. "Ragtime" author E.L Doctorow. Another Oscar and Emmy winner Paul Newman. Former U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Athletically, it's been called the Lords, the Ladies, the Mauve and the Purple. Today, it's the Owls.

The Kenyon men's swimming and diving program may not have produced any Olympians, but it won every NCAA Division III championship from 1980 to 2010 for a record 31 straight. (The women's program of the same school won an all-divisions record 17 straight from 1984-2000). In all, Kenyon men have 34 team championships from the pool, which is tied with Oklahoma State wrestling for the all-divisions record.

This leads to yet another interesting note: Since 2011 Penn State wrestling has won 11 team championships. The last for OSU was in 2006, which capped a four-year run. The Cowboys won twice in the 1990s, once in the 1980s, twice in the 1970s, but was really dominant from the 1920s to the 1960s, 25 times with seven in a row (1937-46) in a string where three seasons were taken away by World War II.

Next week: trivia time.

