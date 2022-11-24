Matthew Boldy with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets

HawgBeat

No. 9 Arkansas came up just short to No. 10 Creighton in one of the best games of the early college basketball season so far. The Razorbacks fell 90-87 in a high-scoring affair to the Bluejays, and while the effort from the young team was praised, notable figures throughout college basketball reacted to the officiating. Former Iowa Hawkeye and current professional basketball player in the NBA G-League, Jordan Bohannon called out one official by name.