Matthew Boldy with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit's third straight win. It was Hronek's fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena.
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
Michigan State coach Mel Tucker's contract stipulates he and his staff can share a six-figure bonus. Instead, Tucker received the entire $100,000.
After shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley made it clear he was merely defending a teammate.
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
Justin Fields suffered a separated shoulder and torn ligaments against the Falcons.
The news emerging in the aftermath of Monday night’s 49ers-Cardinals game has become far more interesting than anything that happened during the game itself. In addition to Cardinals safety Budda Baker saying he doesn’t think everyone played hard during the 38-10 loss to whatever caused the Cardinals to fire offensive line coach Sean Kugler (don’t [more]
The Carolina Panthers will start Sam Darnold at quarterback against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Darnold took the full first-team workload for the first time on Wednesday.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.
No. 9 Arkansas came up just short to No. 10 Creighton in one of the best games of the early college basketball season so far. The Razorbacks fell 90-87 in a high-scoring affair to the Bluejays, and while the effort from the young team was praised, notable figures throughout college basketball reacted to the officiating. Former Iowa Hawkeye and current professional basketball player in the NBA G-League, Jordan Bohannon called out one official by name.
The Michigan coach explained his "third base" comment toward the Ohio State coach on the "Stoney and Jansen" radio show Tuesday morning.
The most lopsided trade in NFL history sent Herschel Walker to Minnesota for two fistfuls of players and draft picks that served as the pillars of the Dallas Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s. The Russell Wilson trade isn't quite so cockeyed, but eight months in it sure looks as one-sided as any deal since the Walker washout that Jerry Jones immediately dubbed “The Great Train Robbery." What Denver has 33 years later might very well go down as "The Big Bamboozle.”