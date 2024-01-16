Matthew Berry's Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024
With the 2023 fantasy football wrapped up, here are my Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. But I am also making some (hopefully obvious) assumptions. That Aaron Rodgers will be back and back healthy, hence the ranks for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. That the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes some people that can catch next year. That Mark Andrews comes back fully healthy in time for the start of the season. And so on.
Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.
This will change significantly as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, coaches will be fired and hired and offensive schemes will change etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.
Here we go:
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Christian McCaffrey
RB
SF
2
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
3
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
4
Justin Jefferson
WR
MIN
5
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
7
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
8
Kyren Williams
RB
LAR
9
Garrett Wilson
WR
NYJ
10
Bijan Robinson
RB
ATL
11
Jonathan Taylor
RB
IND
12
A.J. Brown
WR
PHI
13
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
14
Puka Nacua
WR
LAR
15
Saquon Barkley
RB
NYG
16
Travis Etienne
RB
JAX
17
James Cook
RB
BUF
18
Stefon Diggs
WR
BUF
19
Deebo Samuel
WR
SF
20
Devon Achane
RB
MIA
21
Isiah Pacheco
RB
KC
22
Rachaad White
RB
TB
23
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
24
Chris Olave
WR
NO
25
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
26
DJ Moore
WR
CHI
27
Davante Adams
WR
LV
28
Josh Jacobs
RB
LV
29
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
30
Mike Evans
WR
TB
31
Josh Allen
QB
BUF
32
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
33
Kenneth Walker
RB
SEA
34
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
35
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
36
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
37
Keenan Allen
WR
LAC
38
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
39
Lamar Jackson
QB
BAL
40
Patrick Mahomes
QB
KC
41
DK Metcalf
WR
SEA
42
Amari Cooper
WR
CLE
43
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
44
Jaylen Waddle
WR
MIA
45
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB
NE
46
Tank Dell
WR
HOU
47
DeVonta Smith
WR
PHI
48
Cooper Kupp
WR
LAR
49
Joe Mixon
RB
CIN
50
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN