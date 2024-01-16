Advertisement

Matthew Berry's Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

NBC Sports
·2 min read
41

With the 2023 fantasy football wrapped up, here are my Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. But I am also making some (hopefully obvious) assumptions. That Aaron Rodgers will be back and back healthy, hence the ranks for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. That the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes some people that can catch next year. That Mark Andrews comes back fully healthy in time for the start of the season. And so on.

Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.

This will change significantly as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, coaches will be fired and hired and offensive schemes will change etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

Here we go:

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

2

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

3

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

4

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

5

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

6

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

7

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

8

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

9

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

10

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

11

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

12

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

13

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

14

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

15

Saquon Barkley

RB

NYG

16

Travis Etienne

RB

JAX

17

James Cook

RB

BUF

18

Stefon Diggs

WR

BUF

19

Deebo Samuel

WR

SF

20

Devon Achane

RB

MIA

21

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

22

Rachaad White

RB

TB

23

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

24

Chris Olave

WR

NO

25

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

26

DJ Moore

WR

CHI

27

Davante Adams

WR

LV

28

Josh Jacobs

RB

LV

29

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

30

Mike Evans

WR

TB

31

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

32

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

33

Kenneth Walker

RB

SEA

34

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

35

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

36

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

37

Keenan Allen

WR

LAC

38

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

39

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

40

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

41

DK Metcalf

WR

SEA

42

Amari Cooper

WR

CLE

43

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

44

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

45

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

46

Tank Dell

WR

HOU

47

DeVonta Smith

WR

PHI

48

Cooper Kupp

WR

LAR

49

Joe Mixon

RB

CIN

50

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN