With the 2023 fantasy football wrapped up, here are my Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. But I am also making some (hopefully obvious) assumptions. That Aaron Rodgers will be back and back healthy, hence the ranks for Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. That the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes some people that can catch next year. That Mark Andrews comes back fully healthy in time for the start of the season. And so on.

Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.

This will change significantly as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, coaches will be fired and hired and offensive schemes will change etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

Here we go:

Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024