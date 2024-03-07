Advertisement

Matthew Berry's Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

NBC Sports
·2 min read
1

With the NFL Combine wrapped, free agency about to kick off and the NFL Draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

Here we go:

Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024

RANK

PREVIOUS

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

2

2

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

3 (↑)

5

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

4

4

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

5 (↓)

3

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

6 (↑)

7

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

7 (↓)

6

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

8

8

Kyren Williams

RB

LAR

9 (↑)

10

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

10 (↑)

14

Puka Nacua

WR

LAR

11 (↓)

9

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

12

12

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

13

13

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

14 (↓)

11

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

15 (↑)

29

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

16 (↑)

26

DJ Moore

WR

CHI

17 (↓)

15

Saquon Barkley

RB

NYG

18 (↓)

16

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

JAX

19 (↓)

18

Stefon Diggs

WR

BUF

20

20

De'Von Achane

RB

MIA

21 (↑)

31

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

22 (↑)

27

Davante Adams

WR

LV

23

23

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

24

24

Chris Olave

WR

NO

25 (↑)

32

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

26 (↑)

35

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

27 (↓)

25

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

28 (↓)

19

Deebo Samuel

WR

SF

29 (↑)

30

Mike Evans

WR

TB

30 (↑)

46

Tank Dell

WR

HOU

31 (↑)

41

DK Metcalf

WR

SEA

32 (↓)

17

James Cook

RB

BUF

33 (↑)

44

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

34 (↑)

39

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

35 (↑)

37

Keenan Allen

WR

LAC

36

36

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

37 (↓)

21

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

38 (↓)

22

Rachaad White

RB

TB

39 (↑)

47

DeVonta Smith

WR

PHI

40

NA

Drake London

WR

ATL

41 (↓)

40

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

42 (↓)

33

Kenneth Walker III

RB

SEA

43 (↓)

28

Josh Jacobs

RB

LV

44 (↑)

50

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

45 (↓)

42

Amari Cooper

WR

CLE

46

NA

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

47 (↑)

48

Cooper Kupp

WR

LAR

48 (↓)

38

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

49

NA

Aaron Jones

RB

GB

50

NA

Derrick Henry

RB

TEN

*Dropped out of rankings: Alvin Kamara (previously 34), Mark Andrews (previously 43), Rhamondre Stevenson (previously 45), Joe Mixon (previously 49)