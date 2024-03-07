Matthew Berry's Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024
With the NFL Combine wrapped, free agency about to kick off and the NFL Draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference.
This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.
Here we go:
Updated Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings for 2024
RANK
PREVIOUS
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
1
RB
SF
2
2
WR
MIA
3 (↑)
5
WR
DAL
4
4
WR
MIN
5 (↓)
3
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
6 (↑)
7
RB
NYJ
7 (↓)
6
WR
DET
8
8
RB
LAR
9 (↑)
10
RB
ATL
10 (↑)
14
WR
LAR
11 (↓)
9
WR
NYJ
12
12
WR
PHI
13
13
RB
DET
14 (↓)
11
RB
IND
15 (↑)
29
WR
HOU
16 (↑)
26
WR
CHI
17 (↓)
15
RB
NYG
18 (↓)
16
RB
JAX
19 (↓)
18
WR
BUF
20
20
De'Von Achane
RB
MIA
21 (↑)
31
QB
BUF
22 (↑)
27
WR
LV
23
23
WR
SF
24
24
WR
NO
25 (↑)
32
QB
PHI
26 (↑)
35
WR
KC
27 (↓)
25
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
IND
28 (↓)
19
WR
SF
29 (↑)
30
WR
TB
30 (↑)
46
WR
HOU
31 (↑)
41
WR
SEA
32 (↓)
17
RB
BUF
33 (↑)
44
WR
MIA
34 (↑)
39
QB
BAL
35 (↑)
37
WR
LAC
36
36
TE
DET
37 (↓)
21
RB
KC
38 (↓)
22
RB
TB
39 (↑)
47
WR
PHI
40
NA
WR
ATL
41 (↓)
40
QB
KC
42 (↓)
33
RB
SEA
43 (↓)
28
RB
LV
44 (↑)
50
WR
CIN
45 (↓)
42
WR
CLE
46
NA
WR
BAL
47 (↑)
48
WR
LAR
48 (↓)
38
TE
KC
49
NA
RB
GB
50
NA
RB
TEN
*Dropped out of rankings: Alvin Kamara (previously 34), Mark Andrews (previously 43), Rhamondre Stevenson (previously 45), Joe Mixon (previously 49)