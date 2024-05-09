Advertisement
Matthew Berry's Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft PPR leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.

These rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand to include my top 100 players overall and eventually a complete top 200.

Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings

RANK

PREV

PLAYER

POS

POS RK

TEAM

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

RB1

SF

2 (↑)

3

CeeDee Lamb

WR

WR1

DAL

3 (↓)

2

Tyreek Hill

WR

WR2

MIA

4

4

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

WR3

CIN

5

5

Justin Jefferson

WR

WR4

MIN

6 (↑)

8

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

WR5

DET

7 (↓)

6

Breece Hall

RB

RB2

NYJ

8 (↓)

7

Bijan Robinson

RB

RB3

ATL

9 (↑)

11

Puka Nacua

WR

WR6

LAR

10 (↑)

12

A.J. Brown

WR

WR7

PHI

11 (↑)

13

Garrett Wilson

WR

WR8

NYJ

12 (↓)

10

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

RB4

DET

13 (↑)

14

Saquon Barkley

RB

RB5

PHI

14 (↑)

15

Jonathan Taylor

RB

RB6

IND

15 (↑)

16

Drake London

WR

WR9

ATL

16 (↓)

9

Kyren Williams

RB

RB7

LAR

17 (↑)

20

Chris Olave

WR

WR10

NO

18 (↑)

NA

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

WR11

ARI

19 (↓)

17

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

WR12

SF

20 (↑)

23

Nico Collins

WR

WR13

HOU

21 (↓)

18

Josh Jacobs

RB

RB8

GB

22 (↓)

19

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB

RB9

JAX

23 (↓)

21

Davante Adams

WR

WR14

LV

24 (↑)

41

De'Von Achane

RB

RB10

MIA

25 (↓)

22

Mike Evans

WR

WR15

TB

26

26

DJ Moore

WR

WR16

CHI

27

27

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

WR17

IND

28

28

Stefon Diggs

WR

WR18

BUF

29 (↑)

30

Deebo Samuel

WR

WR19

SF

30 (↑)

31

Jaylen Waddle

WR

WR20

MIA

31 (↓)

24

Josh Allen

QB

QB1

BUF

32

32

Derrick Henry

RB

RB11

BAL

33 (↑)

34

DK Metcalf

WR

WR21

SEA

34 (↑)

38

DeVonta Smith

WR

WR22

PHI

35 (↓)

25

Jalen Hurts

QB

QB2

PHI

36

36

Sam LaPorta

TE

TE1

DET

37 (↓)

33

Joe Mixon

RB

RB12

HOU

38 (↑)

NA

Malik Nabers

WR

WR23

NYG

39 (↑)

44

Cooper Kupp

WR

WR24

LAR

40 (↓)

35

Lamar Jackson

QB

QB3

BAL

41 (↓)

39

Isiah Pacheco

RB

RB13

KC

42 (↓)

40

Rachaad White

RB

RB14

TB

43

43

Keenan Allen

WR

WR25

CHI

44 (↓)

37

James Cook

RB

RB15

BUF

45 (↓)

42

Patrick Mahomes

QB

QB4

KC

46 (↑)

47

Travis Kelce

TE

TE2

KC

47 (↑)

49

Tank Dell

WR

WR26

HOU

48 (↑)

50

Zay Flowers

WR

WR27

BAL

49 (↓)

45

Tee Higgins

WR

WR28

CIN

50 (↓)

48

Mark Andrews

TE

TE3

BAL

*Fell out of Top 50: Browns WR Amari Cooper (previously No. 46), Chiefs WR Rashee Rice (previously No. 29)