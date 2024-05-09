Matthew Berry's Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings
With free agency and the NFL draft now behind us, here are my Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft PPR leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside, as well as rookies, would move up significantly in those formats.
RELATED: Matthew Berry’s early positional rankings for 2024 fantasy season
These rankings will continue to be updated throughout the offseason as teams make additional roster moves and news comes out. And as we get closer to the season, this list will expand to include my top 100 players overall and eventually a complete top 200.
Updated Way Too Early 2024 Overall Rankings
RANK
PREV
PLAYER
POS
POS RK
TEAM
1
1
Christian McCaffrey
RB
RB1
SF
2 (↑)
3
CeeDee Lamb
WR
WR1
DAL
3 (↓)
2
Tyreek Hill
WR
WR2
MIA
4
4
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
WR3
CIN
5
5
Justin Jefferson
WR
WR4
MIN
6 (↑)
8
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
WR5
DET
7 (↓)
6
Breece Hall
RB
RB2
NYJ
8 (↓)
7
Bijan Robinson
RB
RB3
ATL
9 (↑)
11
Puka Nacua
WR
WR6
LAR
10 (↑)
12
A.J. Brown
WR
WR7
PHI
11 (↑)
13
Garrett Wilson
WR
WR8
NYJ
12 (↓)
10
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
RB4
DET
13 (↑)
14
Saquon Barkley
RB
RB5
PHI
14 (↑)
15
Jonathan Taylor
RB
RB6
IND
15 (↑)
16
Drake London
WR
WR9
ATL
16 (↓)
9
Kyren Williams
RB
RB7
LAR
17 (↑)
20
Chris Olave
WR
WR10
NO
18 (↑)
NA
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
WR11
ARI
19 (↓)
17
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
WR12
SF
20 (↑)
23
Nico Collins
WR
WR13
HOU
21 (↓)
18
Josh Jacobs
RB
RB8
GB
22 (↓)
19
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB
RB9
JAX
23 (↓)
21
Davante Adams
WR
WR14
LV
24 (↑)
41
De'Von Achane
RB
RB10
MIA
25 (↓)
22
Mike Evans
WR
WR15
TB
26
26
DJ Moore
WR
WR16
CHI
27
27
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR
WR17
IND
28
28
Stefon Diggs
WR
WR18
BUF
29 (↑)
30
Deebo Samuel
WR
WR19
SF
30 (↑)
31
Jaylen Waddle
WR
WR20
MIA
31 (↓)
24
Josh Allen
QB
QB1
BUF
32
32
Derrick Henry
RB
RB11
BAL
33 (↑)
34
DK Metcalf
WR
WR21
SEA
34 (↑)
38
DeVonta Smith
WR
WR22
PHI
35 (↓)
25
Jalen Hurts
QB
QB2
PHI
36
36
Sam LaPorta
TE
TE1
DET
37 (↓)
33
Joe Mixon
RB
RB12
HOU
38 (↑)
NA
Malik Nabers
WR
WR23
NYG
39 (↑)
44
Cooper Kupp
WR
WR24
LAR
40 (↓)
35
Lamar Jackson
QB
QB3
BAL
41 (↓)
39
Isiah Pacheco
RB
RB13
KC
42 (↓)
40
Rachaad White
RB
RB14
TB
43
43
Keenan Allen
WR
WR25
CHI
44 (↓)
37
James Cook
RB
RB15
BUF
45 (↓)
42
Patrick Mahomes
QB
QB4
KC
46 (↑)
47
Travis Kelce
TE
TE2
KC
47 (↑)
49
Tank Dell
WR
WR26
HOU
48 (↑)
50
Zay Flowers
WR
WR27
BAL
49 (↓)
45
Tee Higgins
WR
WR28
CIN
50 (↓)
48
Mark Andrews
TE
TE3
BAL
*Fell out of Top 50: Browns WR Amari Cooper (previously No. 46), Chiefs WR Rashee Rice (previously No. 29)