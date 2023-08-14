Matthew Berry's Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Berry: St. Brown was always the 'clubhouse leader'

Matthew Berry breaks down his reasoning for choosing Amon-Ra St. Brown as his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' and other players he considered this year.

Whether you're grinding in the bestball streets or just trying to get a head start on your draft prep, it's never too early for rankings. So in addition to my Top 200, here are my updated PPR Positional Rankings for the 2023 season, which are highlighted by my 2021 "Ride or Die" in Austin Ekeler at RB, my 2022 "Ride or Die" in Jalen Hurts at QB and this year's “Ride or Die” in Amon-Ra St. Brown at WR.

There is obviously a ton that will change between now and September, but this is how I would value these players if I was drafting TODAY. Now remember, positional rankings are a great resource, but only when used correctly. In this case, that means using these in conjunction with my Top 200 list to give yourself a more complete picture of overall player values and where a certain tier may start or end.

It’s fantasy football season! Dominate your draft with the 2023 Rotoworld Football Draft Guide. Get regularly updated rankings, profiles, mock drafts and more. Click here and use promo code Berry20 to save 20% at checkout.

These ranks will continue to be updated now that training camps and the preseason are underway and more information becomes available.

Take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

QB Rankings

RB Rankings

WR Rankings

TE Rankings