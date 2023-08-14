Matthew Berry's Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023

Berry: St. Brown was always the 'clubhouse leader'

Matthew Berry breaks down his reasoning for choosing Amon-Ra St. Brown as his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' and other players he considered this year.

Whether you're grinding in the bestball streets or just trying to get a head start on your draft prep, it's never too early for rankings. So in addition to my Top 200, here are my updated PPR Positional Rankings for the 2023 season, which are highlighted by my 2021 "Ride or Die" in Austin Ekeler at RB, my 2022 "Ride or Die" in Jalen Hurts at QB and this year's “Ride or Die” in Amon-Ra St. Brown at WR.

There is obviously a ton that will change between now and September, but this is how I would value these players if I was drafting TODAY. Now remember, positional rankings are a great resource, but only when used correctly. In this case, that means using these in conjunction with my Top 200 list to give yourself a more complete picture of overall player values and where a certain tier may start or end.

These ranks will continue to be updated now that training camps and the preseason are underway and more information becomes available.

Take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

QB Rankings

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

Jalen Hurts

QB

PHI

2

Josh Allen

QB

BUF

3

Patrick Mahomes

QB

KC

4

Lamar Jackson

QB

BAL

5

Joe Burrow

QB

CIN

6

Justin Herbert

QB

LAC

7

Justin Fields

QB

CHI

8

Trevor Lawrence

QB

JAC

9

Deshaun Watson

QB

CLE

10

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

MIA

11

Daniel Jones

QB

NYG

12

Anthony Richardson

QB

IND

13

Kirk Cousins

QB

MIN

14

Geno Smith

QB

SEA

15

Jared Goff

QB

DET

16

Dak Prescott

QB

DAL

17

Russell Wilson

QB

DEN

18

Aaron Rodgers

QB

NYJ

19

Brock Purdy

QB

SF

20

Sam Howell

QB

WSH

21

Kenny Pickett

QB

PIT

22

Derek Carr

QB

NO

23

Kyler Murray

QB

ARI

24

Ryan Tannehill

QB

TEN

25

Matthew Stafford

QB

LAR

26

Jordan Love

QB

GB

27

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

LV

28

Desmond Ridder

QB

ATL

29

Bryce Young

QB

CAR

30

Mac Jones

QB

NE

31

C.J. Stroud

QB

HOU

32

Baker Mayfield

QB

TB

33

Colt McCoy

QB

ARI

34

Jacoby Brissett

QB

WSH

35

Taylor Heinicke

QB

ATL

RB Rankings

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

SF

2

Austin Ekeler

RB

LAC

3

Bijan Robinson

RB

ATL

4

Saquon Barkley

RB

NYG

5

Nick Chubb

RB

CLE

6

Tony Pollard

RB

DAL

7

Derrick Henry

RB

TEN

8

Jonathan Taylor

RB

IND

9

Josh Jacobs

RB

LV

10

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

NE

11

Joe Mixon

RB

CIN

12

Breece Hall

RB

NYJ

13

Travis Etienne

RB

JAX

14

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

DET

15

Najee Harris

RB

PIT

16

Alexander Mattison

RB

MIN

17

Kenneth Walker

RB

SEA

18

Aaron Jones

RB

GB

19

Dameon Pierce

RB

HOU

20

James Conner

RB

ARI

21

Cam Akers

RB

LAR

22

Miles Sanders

RB

CAR

23

Isiah Pacheco

RB

KC

24

David Montgomery

RB

DET

25

James Cook

RB

BUF

26

Rachaad White

RB

TB

27

J.K. Dobbins

RB

BAL

28

Javonte Williams

RB

DEN

29

Dalvin Cook

RB

FA

30

D'Andre Swift

RB

PHI

31

Antonio Gibson

RB

WSH

32

Alvin Kamara

RB

NO

33

Samaje Perine

RB

DEN

34

AJ Dillon

RB

GB

35

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB

WSH

36

Zach Charbonnet

RB

SEA

37

Rashaad Penny

RB

PHI

38

Jerick McKinnon

RB

KC

39

Jamaal Williams

RB

NO

40

Devon Achane

RB

MIA

41

Damien Harris

RB

BUF

42

Khalil Herbert

RB

CHI

43

Elijah Mitchell

RB

SF

44

Jaylen Warren

RB

PIT

45

Tank Bigsby

RB

JAX

46

Devin Singletary

RB

HOU

47

Tyler Allgeier

RB

ATL

48

Raheem Mostert

RB

MIA

49

Jerome Ford

RB

CLE

50

Leonard Fournette

RB

FA

51

Kendre Miller

RB

NO

52

Jeff Wilson

RB

MIA

53

Kenneth Gainwell

RB

PHI

54

Tyjae Spears

RB

TEN

55

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

FA

56

Chuba Hubbard

RB

CAR

57

D'Onta Foreman

RB

CHI

58

Chase Brown

RB

CIN

59

Ty Chandler

RB

MIN

60

Kareem Hunt

RB

FA

WR Rankings

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

Justin Jefferson

WR

MIN

2

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

CIN

3

Cooper Kupp

WR

LAR

4

Tyreek Hill

WR

MIA

5

Stefon Diggs

WR

BUF

6

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

DET

7

Davante Adams

WR

LV

8

CeeDee Lamb

WR

DAL

9

A.J. Brown

WR

PHI

10

Garrett Wilson

WR

NYJ

11

Jaylen Waddle

WR

MIA

12

Chris Olave

WR

NO

13

Tee Higgins

WR

CIN

14

DeVonta Smith

WR

PHI

15

Keenan Allen

WR

LAC

16

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

TEN

17

DK Metcalf

WR

SEA

18

Deebo Samuel

WR

SF

19

Calvin Ridley

WR

JAC

20

Amari Cooper

WR

CLE

21

Jerry Jeudy

WR

DEN

22

Terry McLaurin

WR

WSH

23

Mike Williams

WR

LAC

24

Christian Kirk

WR

JAC

25

DJ Moore

WR

CHI

26

Marquise Brown

WR

ARI

27

Drake London

WR

ATL

28

Diontae Johnson

WR

PIT

29

Christian Watson

WR

GB

30

Chris Godwin

WR

TB

31

Tyler Lockett

WR

SEA

32

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

SF

33

Mike Evans

WR

TB

34

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR

IND

35

Jordan Addison

WR

MIN

36

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

SEA

37

Gabe Davis

WR

BUF

38

Courtland Sutton

WR

DEN

39

Brandin Cooks

WR

DAL

40

Quentin Johnston

WR

LAC

41

Michael Thomas

WR

NO

42

Jakobi Meyers

WR

LV

43

Treylon Burks

WR

TEN

44

George Pickens

WR

PIT

45

Jahan Dotson

WR

WSH

46

Rashod Bateman

WR

BAL

47

Tyler Boyd

WR

CIN

48

Elijah Moore

WR

CLE

49

Rondale Moore

WR

ARI

50

Skyy Moore

WR

KC

51

Zay Flowers

WR

BAL

52

Zay Jones

WR

JAC

53

JuJu Smith-Schuster

WR

NE

54

Nico Collins

WR

HOU

55

Allen Lazard

WR

NYJ

56

K.J. Osborn

WR

MIN

57

DJ Chark Jr.

WR

CAR

58

Romeo Doubs

WR

GB

59

Darnell Mooney

WR

CHI

60

Kadarius Toney

WR

KC

61

Michael Gallup

WR

DAL

62

Odell Beckham Jr.

WR

BAL

63

Marvin Mims

WR

DEN

64

Adam Thielen

WR

CAR

65

Jonathan Mingo

WR

CAR

66

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR

KC

67

Rashee Rice

WR

KC

68

Jameson Williams

WR

DET

69

Jayden Reed

WR

GB

70

Van Jefferson

WR

LAR

71

Donovan Peoples-Jones

WR

CLE

72

Hunter Renfrow

WR

LV

73

Isaiah Hodgins

WR

NYG

74

Rashid Shaheed

WR

NO

75

Richie James

WR

KC

76

Allen Robinson

WR

PIT

77

Darius Slayton

WR

NYG

78

Curtis Samuel

WR

WSH

79

Alec Pierce

WR

IND

80

Robert Woods

WR

HOU

TE Rankings

RANK

PLAYER

POS

TEAM

1

Travis Kelce

TE

KC

2

Mark Andrews

TE

BAL

3

T.J. Hockenson

TE

MIN

4

George Kittle

TE

SF

5

Darren Waller

TE

NYG

6

Kyle Pitts

TE

ATL

7

Dallas Goedert

TE

PHI

8

Pat Freiermuth

TE

PIT

9

Evan Engram

TE

JAC

10

David Njoku

TE

CLE

11

Dalton Schultz

TE

HOU

12

Tyler Higbee

TE

LAR

13

Gerald Everett

TE

LAC

14

Cole Kmet

TE

CHI

15

Greg Dulcich

TE

DEN

16

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

TEN

17

Juwan Johnson

TE

NO

18

Dalton Kincaid

TE

BUF

19

Hunter Henry

TE

NE

20

Irv Smith Jr.

TE

CIN

21

Dawson Knox

TE

BUF

22

Sam LaPorta

TE

DET

23

Hayden Hurst

TE

CAR

24

Mike Gesicki

TE

NE

25

Tyler Conklin

TE

NYJ

26

Logan Thomas

TE

WSH

27

Noah Fant

TE

SEA

28

Trey McBride

TE

ARI

29

Jake Ferguson

TE

DAL

30

Michael Mayer

TE

LV

31

Cade Otton

TE

TB

32

Luke Musgrave

TE

GB

33

Isaiah Likely

TE

BAL

34

Zach Ertz

TE

ARI

35

Austin Hooper

TE

LV