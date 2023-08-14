Matthew Berry's Updated Positional Fantasy Rankings for 2023
Berry: St. Brown was always the 'clubhouse leader'
Matthew Berry breaks down his reasoning for choosing Amon-Ra St. Brown as his 2023 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' and other players he considered this year.
Whether you're grinding in the bestball streets or just trying to get a head start on your draft prep, it's never too early for rankings. So in addition to my Top 200, here are my updated PPR Positional Rankings for the 2023 season, which are highlighted by my 2021 "Ride or Die" in Austin Ekeler at RB, my 2022 "Ride or Die" in Jalen Hurts at QB and this year's “Ride or Die” in Amon-Ra St. Brown at WR.
There is obviously a ton that will change between now and September, but this is how I would value these players if I was drafting TODAY. Now remember, positional rankings are a great resource, but only when used correctly. In this case, that means using these in conjunction with my Top 200 list to give yourself a more complete picture of overall player values and where a certain tier may start or end.
These ranks will continue to be updated now that training camps and the preseason are underway and more information becomes available.
QB Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Jalen Hurts
QB
PHI
2
QB
BUF
3
QB
KC
4
QB
BAL
5
QB
CIN
6
QB
LAC
7
QB
CHI
8
QB
JAC
9
QB
CLE
10
QB
MIA
11
QB
NYG
12
QB
IND
13
QB
MIN
14
QB
SEA
15
Jared Goff
QB
DET
16
QB
DAL
17
QB
DEN
18
QB
NYJ
19
Brock Purdy
QB
SF
20
Sam Howell
QB
WSH
21
QB
PIT
22
Derek Carr
QB
NO
23
Kyler Murray
QB
ARI
24
QB
TEN
25
QB
LAR
26
Jordan Love
QB
GB
27
QB
LV
28
QB
ATL
29
Bryce Young
QB
CAR
30
QB
NE
31
C.J. Stroud
QB
HOU
32
QB
TB
33
QB
ARI
34
QB
WSH
35
QB
ATL
RB Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
RB
SF
2
Austin Ekeler
RB
LAC
3
RB
ATL
4
RB
NYG
5
Nick Chubb
RB
CLE
6
Tony Pollard
RB
DAL
7
RB
TEN
8
RB
IND
9
RB
LV
10
RB
NE
11
RB
CIN
12
Breece Hall
RB
NYJ
13
Travis Etienne
RB
JAX
14
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
DET
15
RB
PIT
16
RB
MIN
17
RB
SEA
18
RB
GB
19
RB
HOU
20
RB
ARI
21
Cam Akers
RB
LAR
22
Miles Sanders
RB
CAR
23
RB
KC
24
RB
DET
25
James Cook
RB
BUF
26
Rachaad White
RB
TB
27
J.K. Dobbins
RB
BAL
28
RB
DEN
29
Dalvin Cook
RB
FA
30
D'Andre Swift
RB
PHI
31
Antonio Gibson
RB
WSH
32
Alvin Kamara
RB
NO
33
Samaje Perine
RB
DEN
34
AJ Dillon
RB
GB
35
RB
WSH
36
RB
SEA
37
Rashaad Penny
RB
PHI
38
RB
KC
39
RB
NO
40
Devon Achane
RB
MIA
41
RB
BUF
42
RB
CHI
43
RB
SF
44
Jaylen Warren
RB
PIT
45
Tank Bigsby
RB
JAX
46
RB
HOU
47
RB
ATL
48
RB
MIA
49
Jerome Ford
RB
CLE
50
Leonard Fournette
RB
FA
51
Kendre Miller
RB
NO
52
Jeff Wilson
RB
MIA
53
RB
PHI
54
Tyjae Spears
RB
TEN
55
Ezekiel Elliott
RB
FA
56
Chuba Hubbard
RB
CAR
57
D'Onta Foreman
RB
CHI
58
RB
CIN
59
Ty Chandler
RB
MIN
60
Kareem Hunt
RB
FA
WR Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
WR
MIN
2
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
CIN
3
Cooper Kupp
WR
LAR
4
Tyreek Hill
WR
MIA
5
Stefon Diggs
WR
BUF
6
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
DET
7
Davante Adams
WR
LV
8
CeeDee Lamb
WR
DAL
9
WR
PHI
10
WR
NYJ
11
WR
MIA
12
Chris Olave
WR
NO
13
Tee Higgins
WR
CIN
14
WR
PHI
15
Keenan Allen
WR
LAC
16
DeAndre Hopkins
WR
TEN
17
DK Metcalf
WR
SEA
18
Deebo Samuel
WR
SF
19
Calvin Ridley
WR
JAC
20
Amari Cooper
WR
CLE
21
Jerry Jeudy
WR
DEN
22
Terry McLaurin
WR
WSH
23
WR
LAC
24
WR
JAC
25
DJ Moore
WR
CHI
26
WR
ARI
27
Drake London
WR
ATL
28
Diontae Johnson
WR
PIT
29
WR
GB
30
Chris Godwin
WR
TB
31
WR
SEA
32
Brandon Aiyuk
WR
SF
33
Mike Evans
WR
TB
34
WR
IND
35
WR
MIN
36
WR
SEA
37
Gabe Davis
WR
BUF
38
Courtland Sutton
WR
DEN
39
Brandin Cooks
WR
DAL
40
WR
LAC
41
WR
NO
42
Jakobi Meyers
WR
LV
43
Treylon Burks
WR
TEN
44
WR
PIT
45
Jahan Dotson
WR
WSH
46
Rashod Bateman
WR
BAL
47
WR
CIN
48
WR
CLE
49
WR
ARI
50
WR
KC
51
Zay Flowers
WR
BAL
52
WR
JAC
53
WR
NE
54
Nico Collins
WR
HOU
55
WR
NYJ
56
K.J. Osborn
WR
MIN
57
DJ Chark Jr.
WR
CAR
58
Romeo Doubs
WR
GB
59
Darnell Mooney
WR
CHI
60
Kadarius Toney
WR
KC
61
WR
DAL
62
WR
BAL
63
Marvin Mims
WR
DEN
64
Adam Thielen
WR
CAR
65
WR
CAR
66
WR
KC
67
Rashee Rice
WR
KC
68
WR
DET
69
Jayden Reed
WR
GB
70
Van Jefferson
WR
LAR
71
WR
CLE
72
WR
LV
73
WR
NYG
74
Rashid Shaheed
WR
NO
75
Richie James
WR
KC
76
Allen Robinson
WR
PIT
77
Darius Slayton
WR
NYG
78
Curtis Samuel
WR
WSH
79
Alec Pierce
WR
IND
80
Robert Woods
WR
HOU
TE Rankings
RANK
PLAYER
POS
TEAM
1
Travis Kelce
TE
KC
2
Mark Andrews
TE
BAL
3
T.J. Hockenson
TE
MIN
4
George Kittle
TE
SF
5
Darren Waller
TE
NYG
6
Kyle Pitts
TE
ATL
7
Dallas Goedert
TE
PHI
8
Pat Freiermuth
TE
PIT
9
Evan Engram
TE
JAC
10
David Njoku
TE
CLE
11
Dalton Schultz
TE
HOU
12
Tyler Higbee
TE
LAR
13
Gerald Everett
TE
LAC
14
Cole Kmet
TE
CHI
15
Greg Dulcich
TE
DEN
16
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
TEN
17
Juwan Johnson
TE
NO
18
Dalton Kincaid
TE
BUF
19
Hunter Henry
TE
NE
20
Irv Smith Jr.
TE
CIN
21
Dawson Knox
TE
BUF
22
Sam LaPorta
TE
DET
23
Hayden Hurst
TE
CAR
24
Mike Gesicki
TE
NE
25
Tyler Conklin
TE
NYJ
26
Logan Thomas
TE
WSH
27
Noah Fant
TE
SEA
28
Trey McBride
TE
ARI
29
Jake Ferguson
TE
DAL
30
Michael Mayer
TE
LV
31
Cade Otton
TE
TB
32
Luke Musgrave
TE
GB
33
Isaiah Likely
TE
BAL
34
Zach Ertz
TE
ARI
35
Austin Hooper
TE
LV