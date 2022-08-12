Matthew Berry's Top 100 Fantasy Football Ranks

Matthew Berry
·4 min read
Editor’s Note: Get an edge on draft day with our 2022 Football Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld that’s packed with hundreds of player profiles, expert rankings, projections, mock drafts, sleepers, busts and much more. And don't forget to use promo code DRAFTGUIDE to gain access to it all for just $5 for the first month. Click here to learn more!

What's up party people? I'm back, baby, to where it all started for me. I began my career here at Rotoworld and am so thrilled to return.

So, below are my top 100 fantasy football rankings for the 2022 season. You can find my positional rankings here. (Note: All rankings are for PPR formats.).

As we get camp news, these ranks will obviously adjust, so check back early and often.

In addition to these preseason overall rankings, my 100 Facts You Need to Know Before You Draft are already out.

There will be a Fantasy Football Pre-Season Draft Extravaganza coming to Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel on Wednesday, and I'll be launching a new daily video show and podcast on Peacock (and wherever you get podcasts) the week after that. More details on all that plus our new fantasy and betting show on Sundays during the season in the coming weeks.

Finally, as you've likely noticed when you clicked on this link… a paywall didn't come up. These ranks, my 100 Facts column and, in fact, ALL of my written content will be 100% FREE.

Including Love/Hate, which is coming back with the annual preseason version soon and will once again be published every Thursday during the regular season right here.

Glad to be back. Seriously. You have no idea how excited I am. I am damn glad to be back.

Let's go.

Top 100

Rk

Player

Team

Pos

Jonathan Taylor

IND

RB

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

RB

Austin Ekeler

LAC

RB

Cooper Kupp

LAR

WR

Derrick Henry

TEN

RB

Alvin Kamara

NO

RB

Dalvin Cook

MIN

RB

Justin Jefferson

MIN

WR

Najee Harris

PIT

RB

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

WR

Davante Adams

LV

WR

Joe Mixon

CIN

RB

Aaron Jones

GB

RB

Stefon Diggs

BUF

WR

D'Andre Swift

DET

RB

Mark Andrews

BAL

TE

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

WR

Travis Kelce

KC

TE

Deebo Samuel

SF

WR

Tyreek Hill

MIA

WR

Tee Higgins

CIN

WR

Leonard Fournette

TB

RB

James Conner

ARI

RB

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

RB

Mike Evans

TB

WR

Keenan Allen

LAC

WR

Nick Chubb

CLE

RB

A.J. Brown

PHI

WR

DJ Moore

CAR

WR

Saquon Barkley

NYG

RB

David Montgomery

CHI

RB

Javonte Williams

DEN

RB

Diontae Johnson

PIT

WR

Cam Akers

LAR

RB

Terry McLaurin

WAS

WR

Allen Robinson II

LAR

WR

Kyle Pitts

ATL

TE

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

WR

Brandin Cooks

HOU

WR

Antonio Gibson

WAS

RB

Breece Hall

NYJ

RB

Elijah Mitchell

SF

RB

AJ Dillon

GB

RB

J.K. Dobbins

BAL

RB

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

RB

Chris Godwin

TB

WR

Michael Pittman Jr.

IND

WR

Darren Waller

LV

TE

Josh Jacobs

LV

RB

Darnell Mooney

CHI

WR

DK Metcalf

SEA

WR

George Kittle

SF

TE

Marquise Brown

ARI

WR

Josh Allen

BUF

QB

Rashod Bateman

BAL

WR

Mike Williams

LAC

WR

Gabriel Davis

BUF

WR

Patrick Mahomes

KC

QB

Justin Herbert

LAC

QB

Jerry Jeudy

DEN

WR

Michael Thomas

NO

WR

JuJu Smith-Schuster

KC

WR

Amari Cooper

CLE

WR

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

WR

Jalen Hurts

PHI

QB

Tom Brady

TB

QB

Lamar Jackson

BAL

QB

Kyler Murray

ARI

QB

Elijah Moore

NYJ

WR

Courtland Sutton

DEN

WR

Devin Singletary

BUF

RB

Drake London

ATL

WR

Adam Thielen

MIN

WR

Robert Woods

TEN

WR

Cordarrelle Patterson

ATL

RB

Allen Lazard

GB

WR

Dalton Schultz

DAL

TE

DeVonta Smith

PHI

WR

Tyler Lockett

SEA

WR

T.J. Hockenson

DET

TE

Aaron Rodgers

GB

QB

Russell Wilson

DEN

QB

Dak Prescott

DAL

QB

Rashaad Penny

SEA

RB

Kareem Hunt

CLE

RB

Miles Sanders

PHI

RB

Chase Edmonds

MIA

RB

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

RB

Melvin Gordon III

DEN

RB

Damien Harris

NE

RB

Zach Ertz

ARI

TE

Tony Pollard

DAL

RB

James Robinson

JAC

RB

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

TE

Raheem Mostert

MIA

RB

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

WR

Dallas Goedert

PHI

TE

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

RB

DeAndre Hopkins

ARI

WR

Kadarius Toney

NYG

WR

