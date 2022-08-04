Matthew Berry's Preseason Positional Rankings

Breaking News:

What's up party people? I'm back, baby, to where it all started for me. I began my career here at Rotoworld and am so thrilled to return.

So, below are my current 2022 preseason positional rankings. My Top 25 QBs, Top 50 WRs, Top 50 RBs, and Top 25 TEs. (Note: All rankings are for PPR formats.).

As we get camp news, these ranks will obviously adjust and I will soon reveal my overall Top 200, so check back early and often.

In addition to these preseason rankings, my 100 Facts heading into the season is already out. Plus, I will be making by debut on tonight's Football Night in America special at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, leading into the 2022 Hall of Fame Game to kick off the NFL season.

There will be a Fantasy Football Pre-Season Draft Extravaganza coming to Peacock and NBCSportsEdge.com in two weeks and I'll be launching a new daily video show and podcast on Peacock (and wherever you get podcasts) the week after that. More details on all that plus our new Sunday morning during the season fantasy and betting show in the coming weeks.

Finally, as you've likely noticed when you clicked on this link… a paywall didn't come up. These ranks, my 100 Facts column and, in fact, ALL of my written content will be 100% FREE.

Including Love/Hate, which is coming back with the annual preseason version in a few weeks and will once again be published every Thursday during the regular season right here.

Glad to be back. Seriously. You have no idea how excited I am. I am damn glad to be back.

Let's go.

Top 25 QB Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

1

Josh Allen

BUF

2

Patrick Mahomes

KC

3

Justin Herbert

LAC

4

Jalen Hurts

PHI

5

Tom Brady

PHI

6

Lamar Jackson

BAL

7

Kyler Murray

ARI

8

Aaron Rodgers

GB

9

Russell Wilson

DEN

10

Dak Prescott

DAL

11

Matthew Stafford

LAR

12

Joe Burrow

CIN

13

Derek Carr

LV

14

Trey Lance

SF

15

Kirk Cousins

MIN

16

Deshaun Watson

CLE

17

Tua Tagovailoa

MIA

18

Trevor Lawrence

JAC

19

Justin Fields

CHI

20

Daniel Jones

NYG

21

Ryan Tannehill

TEN

22

Jameis Winston

NO

23

Carson Wentz

WAS

24

Zach Wilson

NYJ

25

Matt Ryan

IND

Top 50 RB Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

1

Jonathan Taylor

IND

2

Christian McCaffrey

CAR

3

Austin Ekeler

LAC

4

Derrick Henry

TEN

5

Najee Harris

PIT

6

Dalvin Cook

MIN

7

Alvin Kamara

NO

8

Joe Mixon

CIN

9

Aaron Jones

GB

10

D'Andre Swift

DET

11

Leonard Fournette

TB

12

James Conner

AZ

13

Ezekiel Elliott

DAL

14

Nick Chubb

CLE

15

David Montgomery

CHI

16

Saquon Barkley

NYG

17

Javonte Williams

DEN

18

Cam Akers

LAR

19

AJ Dillon

GB

20

Antonio Gibson

WAS

21

Breece Hall

NYJ

22

J.K. Dobbins

BAL

23

Elijah Mitchell

SF

24

Travis Etienne Jr.

JAC

25

Josh Jacobs

LV

26

Devin Singletary

BUF

27

Cordarrelle Patterson

ATL

28

Rashaad Penny

SEA

29

Kareem Hunt

CLE

30

Miles Sanders

PHI

31

Chase Edmonds

MIA

32

Damien Harris

NE

33

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

KC

34

Melvin Gordon III

DEN

35

Tony Pollard

DAL

36

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

37

Kenneth Walker III

SEA

38

Ronald Jones II

KC

39

James Robinson

JAC

40

James Cook

BUF

41

J.D. McKissic

WAS

42

Raheem Mostert

MIA

43

Gus Edwards

BAL

44

Darrell Henderson Jr.

LAR

45

Alexander Mattison

MIN

46

Dameon Pierce

HOU

47

Michael Carter

NYJ

48

Darrel Williams

ARI

49

Marlon Mack

HOU

50

James White

NE

Top 50 WR Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

1

Cooper Kupp

LAR

2

Justin Jefferson

MIN

3

Ja'Marr Chase

CIN

4

Davante Adams

LV

5

Stefon Diggs

BUF

6

CeeDee Lamb

DAL

7

Deebo Samuel

SF

8

Tyreek Hill

MIA

9

Mike Evans

TB

10

Keenan Allen

LAC

11

Tee Higgins

CIN

12

A.J. Brown

PHI

13

DJ Moore

CAR

14

Diontae Johnson

PIT

15

Terry McLaurin

WSH

16

Allen Robinson II

LAR

17

Jaylen Waddle

MIA

18

Brandin Cooks

HOU

19

Chris Godwin

TB

20

DK Metcalf

SEA

21

Darnell Mooney

CHI

22

Michael Pittman

IND

23

Marquise Brown

AZ

24

Rashod Bateman

BAL

25

Mike Williams

LAC

26

Jerry Jeudy

DEN

27

Gabriel Davis

BUF

28

Amari Cooper

CLE

29

JuJu Smith-Schuster

KC

30

Amon-Ra St. Brown

DET

31

Elijah Moore

NYJ

32

Courtland Sutton

DEN

33

Drake London

ATL

34

Adam Thielen

MIN

35

Michael Thomas

NO

36

Robert Woods

TEN

37

DeVonta Smith

PHI

38

Allen Lazard

GB

39

Tyler Lockett

SEA

40

Brandon Aiyuk

SF

41

DeAndre Hopkins

AZ

42

Treylon Burks

TEN

43

Christian Kirk

JAC

44

Chris Olave

NO

45

Chase Claypool

PIT

46

Julio Jones

TB

47

Jakobi Meyers

NE

48

Garrett Wilson

NYJ

49

Kadarius Toney

NYG

50

Christian Watson

GB

Top 25 TE Rankings

Rk

Player

Team

1

Mark Andrews

BAL

2

Travis Kelce

KC

3

Kyle Pitts

ATL

4

Darren Waller

LV

5

George Kittle

SF

6

Dalton Schultz

DAL

7

T.J. Hockenson

DET

8

Zach Ertz

AZ

9

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

10

Dallas Goedert

PHI

11

Mike Gesicki

MIA

12

Dawson Knox

BUF

13

Cole Kmet

CHI

14

Hunter Henry

NE

15

Albert Okwuegbunam

DEN

16

Irv Smith Jr.

MIN

17

Tyler Higbee

LAR

18

Gerald Everett

LAC

19

Noah Fant

DEN

20

Logan Thomas

WSH

21

Evan Engram

JAC

22

Robert Tonyan

GB

23

Kyle Rudolph

TB

24

Mo Alie-Cox

IND

25

Hayden Hurst

CIN

