Matthew Berry's Preseason Positional Rankings
Editor's Note: Use promo code DRAFTGUIDE to get the 2022 Football Draft Guide powered by Rotoworld for just $5 for the first month.
What's up party people? I'm back, baby, to where it all started for me. I began my career here at Rotoworld and am so thrilled to return.
So, below are my current 2022 preseason positional rankings. My Top 25 QBs, Top 50 WRs, Top 50 RBs, and Top 25 TEs. (Note: All rankings are for PPR formats.).
As we get camp news, these ranks will obviously adjust and I will soon reveal my overall Top 200, so check back early and often.
In addition to these preseason rankings, my 100 Facts heading into the season is already out. Plus, I will be making by debut on tonight's Football Night in America special at 7 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, leading into the 2022 Hall of Fame Game to kick off the NFL season.
There will be a Fantasy Football Pre-Season Draft Extravaganza coming to Peacock and NBCSportsEdge.com in two weeks and I'll be launching a new daily video show and podcast on Peacock (and wherever you get podcasts) the week after that. More details on all that plus our new Sunday morning during the season fantasy and betting show in the coming weeks.
Finally, as you've likely noticed when you clicked on this link… a paywall didn't come up. These ranks, my 100 Facts column and, in fact, ALL of my written content will be 100% FREE.
Including Love/Hate, which is coming back with the annual preseason version in a few weeks and will once again be published every Thursday during the regular season right here.
Glad to be back. Seriously. You have no idea how excited I am. I am damn glad to be back.
Let's go.
Top 25 QB Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
1
BUF
2
KC
3
LAC
4
PHI
5
PHI
6
BAL
7
ARI
8
GB
9
DEN
10
DAL
11
LAR
12
CIN
13
LV
14
SF
15
MIN
16
CLE
17
MIA
18
JAC
19
CHI
20
NYG
21
TEN
22
NO
23
WAS
24
NYJ
25
IND
Top 50 RB Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
1
IND
2
CAR
3
LAC
4
TEN
5
PIT
6
MIN
7
NO
8
CIN
9
GB
10
DET
11
TB
12
AZ
13
DAL
14
CLE
15
CHI
16
NYG
17
DEN
18
LAR
19
GB
20
WAS
21
NYJ
22
BAL
23
SF
24
Travis Etienne Jr.
JAC
25
LV
26
BUF
27
ATL
28
SEA
29
CLE
30
PHI
31
MIA
32
NE
33
KC
34
Melvin Gordon III
DEN
35
DAL
36
NE
37
SEA
38
Ronald Jones II
KC
39
JAC
40
BUF
41
WAS
42
MIA
43
BAL
44
LAR
45
MIN
46
HOU
47
NYJ
48
ARI
49
HOU
50
NE
Don't Miss The Fantasy Football Expo: Catch the whole crew from A Good Football Show LIVE in Canton, OH for the fantasy football industry's annual can't-miss event Aug. 12-14.
Top 50 WR Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
1
LAR
2
MIN
3
CIN
4
LV
5
BUF
6
DAL
7
SF
8
MIA
9
TB
10
LAC
11
CIN
12
PHI
13
CAR
14
PIT
15
WSH
16
LAR
17
MIA
18
HOU
19
TB
20
SEA
21
CHI
22
IND
23
AZ
24
BAL
25
LAC
26
DEN
27
BUF
28
CLE
29
KC
30
DET
31
NYJ
32
DEN
33
ATL
34
MIN
35
NO
36
TEN
37
PHI
38
GB
39
SEA
40
SF
41
AZ
42
TEN
43
JAC
44
NO
45
PIT
46
TB
47
NE
48
NYJ
49
NYG
50
GB
Top 25 TE Rankings
Rk
Player
Team
1
BAL
2
KC
3
ATL
4
LV
5
SF
6
DAL
7
DET
8
AZ
9
PIT
10
PHI
11
MIA
12
BUF
13
CHI
14
NE
15
DEN
16
Irv Smith Jr.
MIN
17
LAR
18
LAC
19
DEN
20
WSH
21
JAC
22
GB
23
TB
24
IND
25
CIN
The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players.