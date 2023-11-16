Berry's Vikings-Broncos Love/Hate: Williams leads

“Okay, show me how this works.”

I am sitting with Jordan Fiegleman, the Chief Content Officer of Fantasy Life and we are sitting in front of a computer with ChatGPT up. Jordan is smart and knows all about things like this. He’s why the free daily Fantasy Life newsletter I send out every day always looks and reads sharp.

Anyways, my premise is simple. I don’t want to write an open this week. I want to see if ChatGPT can do it using AI.

"Well," says Jordan, “Let’s give it a shot.”

Jordan pulls up the ChatGPT website and types in his first question.

“Hi, do you know who Matthew Berry is?”

ChatGPT quickly responds:

“Matthew Berry is widely known as a fantasy sports analyst, particularly for fantasy football. He is bets known for his work with ESPN, where he provided expert analysis, reports, and insights on fantasy football. Berry’s role typically involved offering advice on player picks, team management, and strategies to help fantasy sports enthusiast make informed decisions for their fantasy leagues. His contributions have made him a prominent figure in the world of fantasy sports. Additionally, Berry has authored books and articles on the subject and often appears on various media platforms to discuss fantasy sports topics.”

Well. Okay, ChatGPT, I see you. I’m pleasantly surprised. I mean, hey, you got AI searching all over the internet for opinions on you, who knows how that turns out. Go on, I tell Jordan.

Jordan types again:

Are you familiar with his written work?

ChatGPT:

“Yes, Matthew Berry is well-known for his written work in the realm of fantasy sports, particularly fantasy football. His most famous work is “Fantasy Life: The Outrageous, Uplifting, and Heartbreaking World of Fantasy Sports from the Guy Who’s Lived It.” This book provides personal anecdotes, stories from fellow fantasy sports enthusiasts, and practical advice.

Berry’s writing style is engaging and often humorous, making his content accessible not just to hardcore fantasy sports fans but also to casual readers. In addition to his book, he has written numerous articles and columns, most notably for ESPN, where he covered a wide range of topics related to fantasy football. These writings typically include player analyses, strategy tips, and his famous “Love/Hate” columns, where he discusses players he believes will either exceed or fall short of expectations in a given week or season.”

Well. How bout them apples? Nice! I am impressed. I mean, would it have killed ChatGPT to mention that Fantasy Life was a NY Times Best-Seller, debuting at No. 5 and spending multiple months on the list? It only took two years of my life to write.

But still, for a computer-generated description, that’s pretty damn accurate. Only thing missing is my penchant for blatant self-promotion, like mentioning my bundle site, RotoPass.com, which gives you access to six great premium fantasy sports / DFS / dynasty websites with tools, customized ranks, analysis and more. And that it includes a six month subscription to Peacock so you can watch the exclusive NFL game AND the exclusive NFL playoff game in January.

Jordan ignores me and keeps typing:

“Let’s focus on his Love/Hate article. You mentioned that he's known for engaging and humorous writing style. How familiar are you with that piece?”

ChatGPT:

“I’m familiar with the general structure and style of Matthew Berry’s “Love/Hate” article. These articles are a staple of his work, especially popular among fantasy football enthusiasts. In “Love/Hate,” Berry provides a list of players each week whom he believes will perform significantly better or worse than the general expectations in fantasy football. The “Love” section highlights players he expects to excel, while the “Hate” section features those he predicts will underperform.

Berry’s writing style in these articles is known for being particularly engaging and entertaining. He often blends humor, personal anecdotes, and pop culture references with his fantasy football analysis. This approach makes his content enjoyable not just for its insightful fantasy sports advice, but also for its entertaining narrative style.

It’s important to note that the specific content of these articles changes weekly during the football season, as they are tailored to the current state of the NFL, player performances, and other relevant factors. Berry’s ability to combine his deep knowledge of fantasy football with an approachable and humorous writing style is a key reason why “Love/Hate” has been so popular among fantasy sports fans.”

Damn! If I didn’t know better I’d think ChatGPT was hitting on me. Remind me to send ChatGPT into Reddit to argue with haters. I am loving some ChatGPT right about now. I mean, my favorite subject of all-time, is, you know, me, so I’m fascinated by this computer talking about, well, me.

Moment of truth. Now Jordan types this in:

“Can you write an intro for Love Hate in the style of Matthew Berry about preparing for the fantasy playoffs? I am looking for between 1500-2000 words.”

And after some more back and forth with ChatGPT, answering questions, here’s what they came back with for my Week 11 intro. Here we go.

ChatGPT:

“Last Thursday night found me in the corner of a dimly lit bar, the kind where the beer flows freely and fantasy football debates rage even freer. As I sipped on my usual, a draft beer with a no-nonsense label, I couldn't help but eavesdrop on a heated discussion at the bar. Two friends, let's call them Dave and Rick, were locked in a classic fantasy football conundrum. Dave was all about "riding the hot hand," arguing for playing a running back who'd been on a tear the past three weeks. Rick, on the other hand, was a "matchup maestro," advocating for a player with a favorable opponent, despite his recent slump. Their debate, loud enough to compete with the jukebox, was a perfect metaphor for the fantasy playoffs. It's the age-old question: Do you dance with the one who brought you, or do you play the matchups, seeking that elusive edge? Sitting there, I thought about how fantasy playoffs are much like choosing your drink in a bar. Sometimes, you stick with your old favorite, trusting its reliability. Other times, you take a chance on something new, hoping for a delightful surprise. As playoffs loom, remember, it's about finding that balance between loyalty to your season-long studs and the shrewdness to exploit the right matchups. Just like choosing between a classic brew or the trendy new ale, it's about knowing your team, understanding the risks, and sometimes, just going with your gut. So, here's to Dave, Rick, and all of us pondering our playoff lineups. May our decisions be as satisfying as that first cold sip on a Thursday night. Now, let's delve into this week's Love/Hate, where we tackle the tough calls and toast to our fantasy fortunes.”

Ok. Back to me now. And I find that fascinating.

On the plus side… it makes total sense. There is logic in the story. It has a start, middle and end. It interweaves a “real life” story and compares it with fantasy football. It doesn’t read like it was written by a computer. If I hadn’t done the whole build up, you would have no idea it was written by Artificial Intelligence.

But it also doesn’t sound like me. At least I don’t think so. First, it’s like 300 words, not 1500 to 2000, lol. You know I could never be that brief. It also brings in fantasy football too quickly. Unless the story is specifically about fantasy football in some way, I usually just tie it to fantasy football at the beginning or the end and that’s really it, letting the story do the heavy lifting and trusting my audience.

It’s also, weirdly, not enough about me. It took me a long time to realize this, but every story I do — every single one — has to start and end with me. It doesn’t have to be ABOUT me. It often isn’t. But it has to be MY specific point of view on something. Every time I have tried to write myself out of something – to make a story more “generic” – it never works. It’s brutal. Maybe that means I’m just limited in my writing skills. Entirely possible. Likely even. But no matter what the story is… I always start with ME. Like, even last week’s column, honoring Veteran’s Day, featuring Captain Oliver Cross of the Marines, wasn’t told objectively. It was my take on his story, if that makes any sense? His story, but told through my lens.

The ChatGPT story is a little too flowery for my taste in writing style and there’s no “there there.” In other words, there’s not enough of a story. Who are Dave and Rick? What’s their story? Are they co-managers or rivals? Why do these playoffs mean so much to them? What else is going on in their lives? Do they have wives? Kids? Are there poor playoff decisions that have haunted them in the past? How do I know them? Am I in their league too? Why does my draft beer have a no-nonsense label? And by now I’m done with it. Where’s the next round, dammit? If I was writing this, I would have tried to answer some of those questions, at least, and likely had a lot more.

My biggest piece of advice to young writers is that details matter. And structure is the key. Without structure, nothing else matters.

I will say, overall, I loved the experience and may do it again. I mean, what’s not to love? It talked all about me. It wrote it quickly, and it wrote it not as well. For sure, AI is slightly scary and it’s going to have a major impact, but after reading their version of Love/Hate, I’m pretty sure my job is safe for at least a little while longer.

Let’s get to it:

Quarterbacks I Love in Week 11

C.J. Stroud vs. Arizona

If you were in early on C.J. Stroud, you’re already playing with house money. By which I mean: Your future fantasy league winnings + all the money you’ve raked in betting Overs on C.J. Stroud passing yards so far this season means you probably have enough money to buy a new house. Congratulations! I got a text from a buddy yesterday asking who he should start this week: Lamar Jackson or C.J. Stroud? I said Jackson (just a gut feeling that in prime time, in a must win vs the Bengals, Lamar goes absolutely bananas and I have him as QB1 this week), but just the fact that it’s a VERY legit question tells you all you need to know. Especially this week. Stroud ranks Top 4 in completions and attempts on deep passes, while the Cardinals allow the second-highest completion percentage on deep passes. Quarterbacks who have attempted 30-plus passes versus Arizona this season are averaging 20.5 PPG, and Stroud has 30-plus pass attempts in seven of his nine games this season. On this week’s matchup alone, I think you might be able to add an additional wing onto your new Stroud home. The rookie is my QB 5.

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Las Vegas

Home Tua is the best Tua. So far this season, Tua Tagovailoa is averaging 22.4 PPG, 300 passing yards and three touchdowns in his home games. This guy performs in the South Florida heat even better than your Great Aunt Maude does on the dance floor at Golden Oldies Night. And yes, the Raiders' defense has looked better the last two games … but those games were against Tommy DeVito's Giants and Zach Wilson's Jets. Prior to facing those two teams, Vegas ranked 23rd in pressure rate. Add to it that Miami has the highest implied team total this week, and Tua is an easy Top 7 quarterback for me.

Brock Purdy vs. Tampa Bay

Following a rough end to Brocktober that saw the 49ers lose three games in a row as Brock Purdy chucked five interceptions to just three touchdowns over the skid, Brockvember got off to a promising start last week. The 49ers won by 31 and Purdy put up 23.8 fantasy points. He should continue to roll this Sunday against the Bucs. Over the past four weeks, Tampa is allowing 22.7 PPG to quarterbacks (third-most) and 291 passing yards per game (fourth-most). What made Brockvember so successful? Getting back Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel certainly helped. In the six games Purdy has played with Deebo this year he is averaging 20.5 PPG. Assuming Deebo can stay healthy, we should also have a very nice Brocknukkah in a few weeks. Either way, in the second week of Brockvember I have Purdy as a Top 10 play.

Others receiving votes: I will admit, while I have been referring to him since the preseason as “Future Hall-of-Famer Sam Howell” I did think it would take a season or two before Sam was leading the NFL in passing yards and pass attempts. But here we are. Since Week 4, Howell is averaging 20.8 PPG (QB4), while the Giants allow the fifth-most yards per pass attempt. … I said I had to wait until seeing it from Kyler Murray and, well, we saw it last week. In his first game back from injury, Murray had 23% of Arizona’s team rushes including three rushes inside the 15-yard line. His running has always kept his fantasy floor high, but he also threw it deep in his 2023 debut with 30% of his passes going for 15-plus air yards. This week, Murray faces a Houston defense that allows the sixth-highest completion rate on deep passes. … Talking about the decision to go for it on 4th-and-2 late in Detroit’s win over the Chargers last week, Jared Goff said of Dan Campbell: “He’s got big balls and he showed it there.” Congrats on the ball size, Coach! As for me, I have big stats and I’m going to show them here: 1) Goff averages 20.3 PPG at home this season; 2) Detroit has the second-highest implied team total this week; and 3) Chicago is allowing touchdown passes at the third-highest rate this season.

Quarterbacks I Hate in Week 11

Trevor Lawrence vs. Tennessee

Since Week 4, Tennessee is allowing touchdown passes at the fourth-lowest rate and, over that stretch, the Titans are giving up just 12.8 PPG to quarterbacks. Yeah, 12.8 PPG is really low, right? Well, Lawrence is only averaging just 0.9 PPG more this season than that paltry 12.8. Yikes. His 13.7 PPG average on the season has him at QB21 overall. With one or fewer touchdown passes in seven of nine games this year, you are likely to see more sandwich commercials from Lawrence than touchdown throws on Sunday. There’s not even upside here. He has zero games on the season with 20-plus fantasy points. He’s an elite QB when it comes to endorsing thirst-quenching beverages, but as a fantasy signal-caller he’s outside my Top 15 in Week 11.

Baker Mayfield at San Francisco

Unless you actually have Baker Mayfield on your team you probably don’t realize that, over the past month, he’s been the sixth-best QB in fantasy football. So, yes. This is the rarely seen "gotta talk a player up, so you realize why him being on the Hate List makes sense." While Baker has been a Top 10 QB over the past four weeks, and in five of his past six games, the streak ends now against San Francisco. The Niners allow touchdowns at the fifth-lowest rate and they allow the third-fewest yards per completion. It’s no surprise that the Buccaneers have the second-lowest implied team total this week. So yes, I’m avoiding The Bake Show in San Francisco. (Although I will happily take a fresh baked San Francisco sourdough.) Mayfield is merely my QB 18 in Week 11.

Running Backs I Love in Week 11

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Chicago

Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery. David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs. I don’t know the exact order, to be completely honest. What I do know is that you’re in a good spot if you have either of them. I’ll happily start any Detroit Lions running back right now. Well, not Jermar Jefferson. And, uh, yeah, Craig Reynolds is on my bench. But if I have to pick just one of Gibbs and Montgomery for Week 11, I’m going Gibbs. Last week, he saw a 58% snap rate – up from 33% in the two most recent full games with Montgomery in uniform. Gibbs also had three touches inside the 5-yard line last week, compared to zero in those two previous games with Montgomery. Plus, he has a 17.6% target share over his last four games, and the Bears allow the most receiving yards to backs on the season. I have Gibbs as my RB 6 this week with Montgomery not too far behind at RB 16.

Javonte Williams vs. Minnesota

Outside of the 12th Buffalo Bill who was on the field for Will Lutz’s first field goal attempt to win the game, you could easily argue that Javonte Williams was Denver’s player of the game on Monday night. Williams had 25 touches, 110 total yards and one of Denver’s two touchdowns. It was Williams’ second game in a row with at least 25 touches. He also has seven touches inside the 10-yard line in the last two games, compared to just one such touch in his first six games. Williams is seeing increased looks in the passing game, too, with a target share of 15.5% over the past three weeks. That type of usage sets up very well this week against the Vikings. Backs who see 17-plus touches against Minnesota this season are averaging 17.5 PPG. Williams is my RB 10 in Week 11.

Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders allow 144.8 scrimmage yards per game to running backs and, over the past four weeks, Las Vegas is allowing the most rushing yards per game to backs. Now, the Raiders have to face a high-powered Miami offense featuring a fully healthy De’Von Achane … who may be the most efficient running back in the history of tackle football? I’m honestly not sure if I’m even exaggerating. Achane has 120-plus scrimmage yards in all three of his games this season with 10 or more touches. Then there’s Mostert, who has scored in every game he's had 12-plus touches this season. Hey, good luck, Raiders. Mostert and Achane are both Top 20 backs this week with easy Top 10 upside.

Others receiving votes: Pittsburgh has allowed 100-plus rushing yards in six straight games, while Jerome Ford has seen his two highest snap shares of the season over the past two weeks, earning 43 touches total along the way. Assuming the Browns aren’t going to have rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson throw 50 times on Sunday (or, um, even 15), I expect another nice workload for Ford. … It’s time for this week’s The Giants Are Terrible! Stat o’ the Week! This week’s The Giants Are Terrible! Stat o’ the Week is brought to you by Stadium Urinal Cakes. That’s Stadium Urinal Cakes, the splatter is by design! The Giants allow the most rushing touchdowns on the season and the third-highest YPC at 4.7. That sets up well for Brian Robinson on Sunday who has 83% of Washington’s RB touches inside the 10-yard line. By the way, sponsorship for The Giants Are Terrible! Stat o’ the Week! Is available for sponsorship in Week 12. Your logo here! … Over the past four weeks, Denver is allowing a league-high 5.8 YPC to running backs. This week, they face a Vikings team that saw Ty Chandler get as many first-half touches as Alexander Mattison in Week 10. Especially if Mattison does not clear the concussion protocol, you could do worse than Chandler in a bye week pinch.

Running Backs I Hate in Week 11

Isiah Pacheco vs. Philadelphia

Isiah Pacheco has less than 70 scrimmage yards in four of his past five games. More like Isiah Pachec-eww, amiright? Okay, you can stop booing. But really, with Pacheco slowed of late, how likely do you think it is that he gets back on track against an Eagles team allowing a league-low 52.8 rushing yards per game to backs? Philadelphia has yet to allow a back to reach even 60 rushing yards this season and, since Week 2, only two backs have scored 10-plus fantasy points against the Eagles. You’re hoping he falls into the end zone here, which he might, but my gut says this is a big Mahomes and Kelce game off the bye and after a few subpar (for them) games. Pacheco is outside my Top 20 backs in Week 11.

Najee Harris at Cleveland

Najee Harris has been producing much more of late. The problem is, Jaylen Warren has been producing much more…er. (My vocabulary? Not producing much at all it turns out.) And so the Steelers this week officially moved Warren to the top of the depth chart ahead of Harris. But regardless of who is listed where, it’s not a good matchup for either of them against the Browns. Cleveland allows the sixth-fewest PPG to running backs and the Browns have not allowed a running back touchdown in six of their nine games. Meanwhile, Harris is averaging just 7.3 PPG in games in which he doesn’t score and the Steelers have the fourth-lowest implied team total this week. Pittsburgh’s RB2 is my RB 26 in Week 11.

Darrell Henderson vs. Seattle

Darrell Henderson does not appear to be the answer at running back for the Rams. He is averaging just 2.8 YPC and has a single-digit target share in each of his three games. Now he takes on a Seattle defense that has seen just two backs rush for more than 60 yards on the season. And, if you take away the Ravens game two weeks ago when the Seahawks forgot how to do football for three hours, Seattle is allowing just 3.2 YPC to backs on the season. With Matthew Stafford back healthy this should be a pass-first game and while Henderson is their primary RB on passing downs, he’s also a much worse option than Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua. (Wait till you see my next entry!) Henderson is outside my Top 25 backs this week.

Pass Catchers I Love in Week 11

Cooper Kupp vs. Seattle

It’s almost the holiday season; the time when you are near the ones you love the most. And for me, that’s always been my Little Cooper Kupp. With Matthew Stafford back, Cooper Kupp should go right back to producing at an elite level. Kupp has 19-plus fantasy points in two of the three full games he’s played with Stafford this season, and a 25% target share in every game this season no matter the quarterback. But not only does Kupp get his quarterback back this week, he has a good matchup, too. Teams facing Seattle are averaging 38.1 pass attempts per game (fifth-most) and the Seahawks also allow the second-most receptions per game to the slot. Kupp is a Top 7 WR this week.

Brandon Aiyuk vs. Tampa Bay

Over the past four weeks, Tampa is allowing the fifth-most fantasy PPG to wide receivers. The Bucs are also tied for the third-most touchdowns allowed on deep passes. You have to respect Tampa’s commitment to connecting on deep passes on both sides of the ball. Anyway, with 47% of Aiyuk’s targets coming on deep passes this season, look for Brock Purdy to find Aiyuk on a few long receptions this week. He’s a Top 12 WR for me.

DeVonta Smith at Kansas City

Dallas Goedert is out, which means DeVonta Smith should be in every lineup. Last season, when Goedert missed five games, Smith saw a 27% target share. Smith also averaged 84 yards and 15.8 PPG in those games. Considering Kansas City has allowed a touchdown to a wide receiver in seven of nine games, there’s a good chance Smith cracks the end zone in this one. I have him inside my Top 20 wide receivers.

Trey McBride at Houston

At Trey McBride’s high school in Colorado, he was twice All-State in football, holds his school record for career points in basketball, and also is the school record holder for career home runs and RBI. I can’t say for sure, but I’m fairly certain Trey McBride passed his high school gym class. I’m also guessing he holds his school’s record for career fantasy points. Since Zach Ertz went down three games ago, McBride is averaging 17.3 PPG. He has 20-plus points in two of those games and a 32% target share over that stretch. He should keep it going this week against Houston because tight ends who have seen seven-plus targets vs. the Texans this season are averaging 14.5 PPG. McBride is my TE 5.

Others receiving votes: The Cardinals allow the highest catch rate to wide receivers, while Tank Dell has 18-plus fantasy points in all four of his games this season in which he’s seen seven-plus targets. … Bad news: Rashee Rice had a 0% snap rate last week. Good news: The Chiefs were on a bye last week. Better news: The last time the Chiefs played, Rice had a season-high 68% snap rate. Rice is also tied for the team lead in red zone targets this season, while the Eagles are tied for the most touchdowns allowed to wide receivers. … The Chargers allow the highest catch rate and the third-most yards per game to the slot. That means Jayden Reed, who has 80-plus receiving yards in two of his past three games, deserves a look this week against LAC. … Detroit allows the seventh-most fantasy PPG to tight ends. That’s good news for Cole Kmet, who has the second-highest red zone target share among TEs this season (32%). Maybe you should actually want Cole in your stocking this year. Look at me. That’s right. That joke was all me. Take that, ChatGPT. … Jets tight end Tyler Conklin has back-to-back games with six-plus receptions and 65-plus receiving yards. Clearly the Jets' offense is unstoppable. This week Conklin takes on a Buffalo defense that, over the past four weeks, ranks bottom 10 in yards per game allowed to the position. Obviously, all of the Bills' struggles on defense were Ken Dorsey’s fault, but I’m not sure firing him on a short week is enough time to fix it.

Pass Catchers I Hate in Week 11

Diontae Johnson at Cleveland

Cleveland allows the lowest catch rate to wide receivers at 51.7%. (Yes, somehow they’re even better at preventing catches than Diontae Johnson’s own hands.) Only one wide receiver has caught more than five passes in a game versus Cleveland this season, and Pittsburgh also has the fourth-lowest implied team total this week. Add to that the fact that Kenny Pickett is #notgood and Diontae Johnson is why I got eliminated from the final four in two different Guillotine leagues last week and Johnson is outside my Top 30 WRs this week.

Jordan Addison at Denver

When Justin Jefferson is out, Jordan Addison has a 21% target share. When Jefferson is active, that drops to 14.6%. But even if Jefferson is out again this week, I don’t love the matchup against the suddenly dominant Broncos defense. Since Week 4 … you know, since that game when the Broncos gave up SEVENTY to the Dolphins … Denver is allowing the third-fewest fantasy PPG to wide receivers. Over that same stretch, Denver is allowing the fifth-fewest yards per game to WRs. For the record, I DO expect Justin Jefferson to play this week and Addison is merely WR 34 for me in Week 11.

Jerry Jeudy vs. Minnesota

Jerry Jeudy has one end zone target this season. That’s the same number of end zone targets as … wait for it … Chris Manhertz and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. Not exactly the company you want the guys on your fantasy roster to be in. Jeudy also has just one game this season with more than 64 receiving yards. I’m taking Under 64 again against a Vikings defense that, over the past four weeks, is allowing the fifth-lowest catch rate to wide receivers.

Gabe Davis vs. New York Jets

The Jets have not allowed a touchdown to a wide receiver since Week 1. The Jets have also yet to allow 10-plus fantasy points to multiple wide receivers in the same game. And now Gabe Davis, off of a terrible game on Monday night in which a drop led to an interception, which was totally Ken Dorsey’s fault, will now have to deal with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. This bad scheduling, playing a game in a must-win week against a Jets defense that already beat them, is also Ken Dorsey’s fault. Anyways, Gabe Davis is outside my Top 40 wide receivers this week.