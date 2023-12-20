Advertisement

Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2023 season

NBC Sports
·5 min read

Below are my Week 16, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.

Let’s get to it.

QB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Josh Allen

QB

Bills

Chargers

2

Jalen Hurts

QB

Eagles

Giants

3

Lamar Jackson

QB

Ravens

49ers

4

Brock Purdy

QB

49ers

Ravens

5

Dak Prescott

QB

Cowboys

Dolphins

6

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Chiefs

Raiders

7

Justin Fields

QB

Bears

Cardinals

8

Trevor Lawrence

QB

Jaguars

Buccaneers

9

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Dolphins

Cowboys

10

Baker Mayfield

QB

Buccaneers

Jaguars

11

Matthew Stafford

QB

Rams

Saints

12

Jordan Love

QB

Packers

Panthers

13

Kyler Murray

QB

Cardinals

Bears

14

Jake Browning

QB

Bengals

Steelers

15

Nick Mullens

QB

Vikings

Lions

16

Geno Smith

QB

Seahawks

Titans

17

Jared Goff

QB

Lions

Vikings

18

Tommy DeVito

QB

Giants

Eagles

19

Russell Wilson

QB

Broncos

Patriots

20

Derek Carr

QB

Saints

Rams

21

Sam Howell

QB

Commanders

Jets

22

Joe Flacco

QB

Browns

Texans

23

Gardner Minshew

QB

Colts

Falcons

24

Case Keenum

QB

Texans

Browns

25

Will Levis

QB

Titans

Seahawks

RB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

49ers

Ravens

2

Kyren Williams

RB

Rams

Saints

3

James Cook

RB

Bills

Chargers

4

Alvin Kamara

RB

Saints

Rams

5

Rachaad White

RB

Buccaneers

Jaguars

6

Travis Etienne

RB

Jaguars

Buccaneers

7

Raheem Mostert

RB

Dolphins

Cowboys

8

Joe Mixon

RB

Bengals

Steelers

9

Saquon Barkley

RB

Giants

Eagles

10

Breece Hall

RB

Jets

Commanders

11

Tony Pollard

RB

Cowboys

Dolphins

12

Josh Jacobs

RB

Raiders

Chiefs

13

Isiah Pacheco

RB

Chiefs

Raiders

14

Kenneth Walker

RB

Seahawks

Titans

15

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Colts

Falcons

16

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Lions

Vikings

17

Aaron Jones

RB

Packers

Panthers

18

De'Von Achane

RB

Dolphins

Cowboys

19

Chuba Hubbard

RB

Panthers

Packers

20

Austin Ekeler

RB

Chargers

Bills

21

Bijan Robinson

RB

Falcons

Colts

22

Derrick Henry

RB

Titans

Seahawks

23

David Montgomery

RB

Lions

Vikings

24

James Conner

RB

Cardinals

Bears

25

Devin Singletary

RB

Texans

Browns

26

D'Andre Swift

RB

Eagles

Giants

27

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

Patriots

Broncos

28

Jaylen Warren

RB

Steelers

Bengals

29

Ty Chandler

RB

Vikings

Lions

30

Brian Robinson

RB

Commanders

Jets

31

Javonte Williams

RB

Broncos

Patriots

32

Najee Harris

RB

Steelers

Bengals

33

Gus Edwards

RB

Ravens

49ers

34

Tyjae Spears

RB

Titans

Seahawks

35

Jerome Ford

RB

Browns

Texans

36

D'Onta Foreman

RB

Bears

Cardinals

37

Zack Moss

RB

Colts

Falcons

38

Chase Brown

RB

Bengals

Steelers

39

Justice Hill

RB

Ravens

49ers

40

Zach Charbonnet

RB

Seahawks

Titans

41

Jerick McKinnon

RB

Chiefs

Raiders

42

Antonio Gibson

RB

Commanders

Jets

43

Alexander Mattison

RB

Vikings

Lions

44

Tyler Allgeier

RB

Falcons

Colts

45

Roschon Johnson

RB

Bears

Cardinals

46

Rico Dowdle

RB

Cowboys

Dolphins

47

Samaje Perine

RB

Broncos

Patriots

48

Kareem Hunt

RB

Browns

Texans

49

Miles Sanders

RB

Panthers

Packers

50

Kenneth Gainwell

RB

Eagles

Giants

WR Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Tyreek Hill

WR

Dolphins

Cowboys

2

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Cowboys

Dolphins

3

Justin Jefferson

WR

Vikings

Lions

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

Lions

Vikings

5

Cooper Kupp

WR

Rams

Saints

6

Deebo Samuel

WR

49ers

Ravens

7

A.J. Brown

WR

Eagles

Giants

8

Rashee Rice

WR

Chiefs

Raiders

9

Michael Pittman

WR

Colts

Falcons

10

Davante Adams

WR

Raiders

Chiefs

11

Mike Evans

WR

Buccaneers

Jaguars

12

Stefon Diggs

WR

Bills

Chargers

13

Jaylen Waddle

WR

Dolphins

Cowboys

14

DJ Moore

WR

Bears

Cardinals

15

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

49ers

Ravens

16

Keenan Allen

WR

Chargers

Bills

17

DK Metcalf

WR

Seahawks

Titans

18

Chris Olave

WR

Saints

Rams

19

Puka Nacua

WR

Rams

Saints

20

Garrett Wilson

WR

Jets

Commanders

21

Tee Higgins

WR

Bengals

Steelers

22

Chris Godwin

WR

Buccaneers

Jaguars

23

DeVonta Smith

WR

Eagles

Giants

24

Calvin Ridley

WR

Jaguars

Buccaneers

25

Amari Cooper

WR

Browns

Texans

26

Jordan Addison

WR

Vikings

Lions

27

Zay Flowers

WR

Ravens

49ers

28

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

Titans

Seahawks

29

Nico Collins

WR

Texans

Browns

30

Tyler Lockett

WR

Seahawks

Titans

31

Courtland Sutton

WR

Broncos

Patriots

32

Jayden Reed

WR

Packers

Panthers

33

Terry McLaurin

WR

Commanders

Jets

34

Diontae Johnson

WR

Steelers

Bengals

35

Curtis Samuel

WR

Commanders

Jets

36

Drake London

WR

Falcons

Colts

37

Noah Brown

WR

Texans

Browns

38

Adam Thielen

WR

Panthers

Packers

39

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

Seahawks

Titans

40

Tyler Boyd

WR

Bengals

Steelers

41

Jakobi Meyers

WR

Raiders

Chiefs

42

Marquise Brown

WR

Cardinals

Bears

43

Demario Douglas

WR

Patriots

Broncos

44

Joshua Palmer

WR

Chargers

Bills

45

Odell Beckham

WR

Ravens

49ers

46

Brandin Cooks

WR

Cowboys

Dolphins

47

Rashid Shaheed

WR

Saints

Rams

48

George Pickens

WR

Steelers

Bengals

49

Jonathan Mingo

WR

Panthers

Packers

50

Parker Washington

WR

Jaguars

Buccaneers

TE Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

TE

Chiefs

Raiders

2

T.J. Hockenson

TE

Vikings

Lions

3

David Njoku

TE

Browns

Texans

4

Trey McBride

TE

Cardinals

Bears

5

Sam LaPorta

TE

Lions

Vikings

6

Evan Engram

TE

Jaguars

Buccaneers

7

George Kittle

TE

49ers

Ravens

8

Jake Ferguson

TE

Cowboys

Dolphins

9

Isaiah Likely

TE

Ravens

49ers

10

Dallas Goedert

TE

Eagles

Giants

11

Darren Waller

TE

Giants

Eagles

12

Cole Kmet

TE

Bears

Cardinals

13

Pat Freiermuth

TE

Steelers

Bengals

14

Dalton Kincaid

TE

Bills

Chargers

15

Taysom Hill

QB

Saints

Rams

16

Dalton Schultz

TE

Texans

Browns

17

Hunter Henry

TE

Patriots

Broncos

18

Tucker Kraft

TE

Packers

Panthers

19

Kyle Pitts

TE

Falcons

Colts

20

Michael Mayer

TE

Raiders

Chiefs

21

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

Titans

Seahawks

22

Tyler Conklin

TE

Jets

Commanders

23

Gerald Everett

TE

Chargers

Bills

24

Cade Otton

TE

Buccaneers

Jaguars

25

Tyler Higbee

TE

Rams

Saints