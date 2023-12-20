Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 16 of 2023 season
Below are my Week 16, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.
As always, these ranks are continually updated throughout the week, so check back often. And don’t forget to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry every weekday at noon ET on Peacock.
It’s then available -- as full episodes and clips -- on demand on Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel and of course, wherever you get your podcasts.
And then on Saturday afternoon, be sure to tune into a special episode of Fantasy Football Pregame, 1 p.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel, leading into Bengals vs. Steelers on NBC and Peacock. Then at 8:00 PM ET it’s the Bills vs. Chargers in an exclusive Peacock matchup.
Let’s get to it.
QB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
QB
Bills
Chargers
2
QB
Eagles
Giants
3
QB
4
QB
49ers
Ravens
5
QB
6
QB
Chiefs
Raiders
7
QB
Bears
Cardinals
8
QB
Jaguars
Buccaneers
9
QB
Dolphins
Cowboys
10
QB
Buccaneers
Jaguars
11
QB
Rams
Saints
12
Jordan Love
QB
Panthers
13
QB
Cardinals
Bears
14
QB
Bengals
Steelers
15
QB
Vikings
Lions
16
QB
Titans
17
QB
Lions
Vikings
18
QB
Giants
Eagles
19
QB
Broncos
Patriots
20
QB
Saints
Rams
21
Sam Howell
QB
Commanders
Jets
22
QB
Browns
Texans
23
QB
Colts
Falcons
24
QB
Texans
Browns
25
Will Levis
QB
Titans
Seahawks
Sign up to stream the NFL Holiday Exclusive between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers, only on Peacock, Saturday, Dec. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Visit PeacockTV.com/NFL for more details.
RB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
RB
49ers
Ravens
2
RB
Rams
Saints
3
RB
Bills
Chargers
4
RB
Saints
Rams
5
RB
Buccaneers
Jaguars
6
RB
Jaguars
Buccaneers
7
RB
Dolphins
Cowboys
8
RB
Bengals
Steelers
9
RB
Giants
Eagles
10
RB
Jets
Commanders
11
RB
Cowboys
Dolphins
12
RB
Raiders
Chiefs
13
RB
Chiefs
Raiders
14
RB
Seahawks
Titans
15
RB
Colts
Falcons
16
RB
Lions
Vikings
17
RB
Packers
Panthers
18
De'Von Achane
RB
Dolphins
Cowboys
19
RB
Panthers
Packers
20
RB
Chargers
Bills
21
RB
Falcons
Colts
22
RB
Titans
Seahawks
23
RB
Lions
Vikings
24
RB
Cardinals
Bears
25
RB
Texans
Browns
26
D'Andre Swift
RB
Eagles
Giants
27
RB
Patriots
Broncos
28
RB
Steelers
Bengals
29
RB
Vikings
Lions
30
RB
Commanders
Jets
31
RB
Broncos
Patriots
32
RB
Steelers
Bengals
33
RB
Ravens
49ers
34
RB
Titans
Seahawks
35
RB
Browns
Texans
36
RB
Bears
Cardinals
37
RB
Colts
Falcons
38
RB
Bengals
Steelers
39
RB
Ravens
49ers
40
RB
Seahawks
Titans
41
RB
Chiefs
Raiders
42
RB
Commanders
Jets
43
RB
Vikings
Lions
44
RB
Falcons
Colts
45
RB
Bears
Cardinals
46
RB
Cowboys
Dolphins
47
RB
Broncos
Patriots
48
RB
Browns
Texans
49
RB
Panthers
Packers
50
RB
Eagles
Giants
WR Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
WR
Dolphins
Cowboys
2
WR
Cowboys
Dolphins
3
WR
Vikings
Lions
4
WR
Lions
Vikings
5
WR
Rams
Saints
6
WR
49ers
Ravens
7
A.J. Brown
WR
Eagles
Giants
8
WR
Chiefs
Raiders
9
WR
Colts
Falcons
10
WR
Raiders
Chiefs
11
WR
Buccaneers
Jaguars
12
WR
Bills
Chargers
13
WR
Dolphins
Cowboys
14
DJ Moore
WR
Bears
Cardinals
15
WR
49ers
Ravens
16
WR
Chargers
Bills
17
WR
Seahawks
Titans
18
WR
Saints
Rams
19
WR
Rams
Saints
20
WR
Jets
Commanders
21
WR
Bengals
Steelers
22
WR
Buccaneers
Jaguars
23
WR
Eagles
Giants
24
WR
Jaguars
Buccaneers
25
WR
Browns
Texans
26
WR
Vikings
Lions
27
WR
Ravens
49ers
28
WR
Titans
Seahawks
29
WR
Texans
Browns
30
WR
Seahawks
Titans
31
WR
Broncos
Patriots
32
WR
Packers
Panthers
33
WR
Commanders
Jets
34
WR
Steelers
Bengals
35
WR
Commanders
Jets
36
WR
Falcons
Colts
37
WR
Texans
Browns
38
WR
Panthers
Packers
39
WR
Seahawks
Titans
40
WR
Bengals
Steelers
41
WR
Raiders
Chiefs
42
WR
Cardinals
Bears
43
WR
Patriots
Broncos
44
WR
Chargers
Bills
45
Odell Beckham
WR
Ravens
49ers
46
WR
Cowboys
Dolphins
47
WR
Saints
Rams
48
WR
Steelers
Bengals
49
WR
Panthers
Packers
50
WR
Jaguars
Buccaneers
Give the gift of Rotoworld Draft Guides with our exclusive holiday Bundle offer. Unlock hundreds of player profiles, rankings, mocks, and more for the 2024 football, baseball, and basketball seasons. Use code HOLIDAY2023 at checkout to receive 25% off and a $10 Fanatics gift card. Click here to get started!
TE Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
TE
Chiefs
Raiders
2
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Vikings
Lions
3
TE
Browns
Texans
4
TE
Cardinals
Bears
5
TE
Lions
Vikings
6
TE
Jaguars
Buccaneers
7
TE
49ers
Ravens
8
TE
Cowboys
Dolphins
9
Isaiah Likely
TE
Ravens
49ers
10
TE
Eagles
Giants
11
Darren Waller
TE
Giants
Eagles
12
Cole Kmet
TE
Bears
Cardinals
13
TE
Steelers
Bengals
14
TE
Bills
Chargers
15
QB
Saints
Rams
16
TE
Texans
Browns
17
TE
Patriots
Broncos
18
Tucker Kraft
TE
Packers
Panthers
19
Kyle Pitts
TE
Falcons
Colts
20
TE
Raiders
Chiefs
21
TE
Titans
Seahawks
22
TE
Jets
Commanders
23
TE
Chargers
Bills
24
Cade Otton
TE
Buccaneers
Jaguars
25
TE
Rams
Saints