Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2023 season
Below are my Week 10, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.
Let’s get to it.
QB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
Josh Allen
QB
Bills
Broncos
2
QB
Bengals
Texans
3
QB
Ravens
Browns
4
QB
Cowboys
Giants
5
QB
Lions
6
C.J. Stroud
QB
Texans
Bengals
7
Sam Howell
QB
Commanders
8
QB
Jaguars
49ers
9
Jared Goff
QB
Lions
Chargers
10
QB
Bears
Panthers
11
Brock Purdy
QB
49ers
Jaguars
12
QB
Broncos
Bills
13
QB
Buccaneers
Titans
14
QB
Seahawks
Commanders
15
QB
Falcons
Cardinals
16
QB
Cardinals
Falcons
17
QB
Vikings
Saints
18
QB
Browns
Ravens
19
Derek Carr
QB
Saints
Vikings
20
Will Levis
QB
Titans
Buccaneers
21
QB
Packers
22
Jordan Love
QB
Packers
Steelers
23
QB
Colts
Patriots
24
Mac Jones
QB
Patriots
Colts
25
Bryce Young
QB
Panthers
Bears
RB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
RB
49ers
Jaguars
2
RB
Chargers
Lions
3
Travis Etienne
RB
Jaguars
49ers
4
RB
Saints
Vikings
5
RB
Cowboys
Giants
6
RB
Colts
Patriots
7
RB
Giants
Cowboys
8
RB
Jets
Raiders
9
RB
Titans
Buccaneers
10
RB
Raiders
Jets
11
Joe Mixon
RB
Bengals
Texans
12
RB
Packers
Steelers
13
RB
Buccaneers
Titans
14
RB
Seahawks
Commanders
15
RB
Falcons
Cardinals
16
RB
Lions
Chargers
17
RB
Patriots
Colts
18
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
Lions
Chargers
19
RB
Broncos
Bills
20
James Conner
RB
Cardinals
Falcons
21
James Cook
RB
Bills
Broncos
22
RB
Steelers
Packers
23
RB
Vikings
Saints
24
Gus Edwards
RB
Ravens
Browns
25
Jaylen Warren
RB
Steelers
Packers
26
Jerome Ford
RB
Browns
Ravens
27
Brian Robinson
RB
Commanders
Seahawks
28
RB
Falcons
Cardinals
29
Khalil Herbert
RB
Bears
Panthers
30
RB
Panthers
Bears
31
RB
Titans
Buccaneers
32
Zack Moss
RB
Colts
Patriots
33
RB
Commanders
Seahawks
34
RB
Texans
Bengals
35
RB
Texans
Bengals
36
Kareem Hunt
RB
Browns
Ravens
37
AJ Dillon
RB
Packers
Steelers
38
RB
Panthers
Bears
39
RB
Seahawks
Commanders
40
RB
Ravens
Browns
41
RB
Patriots
Colts
42
RB
Broncos
Bills
43
RB
Bills
Broncos
44
RB
Ravens
Browns
45
D'Onta Foreman
RB
Bears
Panthers
46
RB
Bears
Panthers
47
Rico Dowdle
RB
Cowboys
Giants
48
Ty Chandler
RB
Vikings
Saints
49
RB
Cardinals
Falcons
50
RB
Chargers
Lions
WR Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
Bengals
Texans
2
WR
Bills
Broncos
3
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Cowboys
Giants
4
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
Lions
Chargers
5
Keenan Allen
WR
Chargers
Lions
6
WR
49ers
Jaguars
7
Tee Higgins
WR
Bengals
Texans
8
WR
Jets
Raiders
9
WR
Panthers
Bears
10
DK Metcalf
WR
Seahawks
Commanders
11
WR
Saints
Vikings
12
WR
Colts
Patriots
13
WR
Titans
Buccaneers
14
Mike Evans
WR
Buccaneers
Titans
15
WR
49ers
Jaguars
16
WR
Commanders
Seahawks
17
WR
Texans
Bengals
18
WR
Seahawks
Commanders
19
Diontae Johnson
WR
Steelers
Packers
20
Calvin Ridley
WR
Jaguars
49ers
21
WR
Raiders
Jets
22
WR
Cardinals
Falcons
23
Chris Godwin
WR
Buccaneers
Titans
24
WR
Jaguars
49ers
25
DJ Moore
WR
Bears
Panthers
26
Tank Dell
WR
Texans
Bengals
27
WR
Vikings
Saints
28
WR
Broncos
Bills
29
WR
Browns
Ravens
30
Drake London
WR
Falcons
Cardinals
31
WR
Commanders
Seahawks
32
Gabe Davis
WR
Bills
Broncos
33
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Broncos
Bills
34
WR
Steelers
Packers
35
Zay Flowers
WR
Ravens
Browns
36
Demario Douglas
WR
Patriots
Colts
37
WR
Raiders
Jets
38
WR
Bengals
Texans
39
WR
Seahawks
Commanders
40
WR
Saints
Vikings
41
WR
Packers
Steelers
42
WR
Commanders
Seahawks
43
Noah Brown
WR
Texans
Bengals
44
WR
Bills
Broncos
45
Romeo Doubs
WR
Packers
Steelers
46
WR
Giants
Cowboys
47
WR
Chargers
Lions
48
WR
Browns
Ravens
49
Odell Beckham
WR
Ravens
Browns
50
WR
Panthers
Bears
TE Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
Mark Andrews
TE
Ravens
Browns
2
TE
Lions
Chargers
3
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Vikings
Saints
4
TE
Texans
Bengals
5
TE
Bills
Broncos
6
TE
49ers
Jaguars
7
Evan Engram
TE
Jaguars
49ers
8
Jake Ferguson
TE
Cowboys
Giants
9
Cole Kmet
TE
Bears
Panthers
10
David Njoku
TE
Browns
Ravens
11
Trey McBride
TE
Cardinals
Falcons
12
Taysom Hill
QB
Saints
Vikings
13
Kyle Pitts
TE
Falcons
Cardinals
14
Logan Thomas
TE
Commanders
Seahawks
15
Cade Otton
TE
Buccaneers
Titans
16
Hunter Henry
TE
Patriots
Colts
17
Jonnu Smith
TE
Falcons
Cardinals
18
Luke Musgrave
TE
Packers
Steelers
19
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
Titans
Buccaneers
20
Gerald Everett
TE
Chargers
Lions
21
Irv Smith
TE
Bengals
Texans
22
Juwan Johnson
TE
Saints
Vikings
23
TE
Jets
Raiders
24
Mike Gesicki
TE
Patriots
Colts
25
Michael Mayer
TE
Raiders
Jets