Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2023 season

·5 min read
Below are my Week 10, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.

Let’s get to it.

QB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Josh Allen

QB

Bills

Broncos

2

Joe Burrow

QB

Bengals

Texans

3

Lamar Jackson

QB

Ravens

Browns

4

Dak Prescott

QB

Cowboys

Giants

5

Justin Herbert

QB

Chargers

Lions

6

C.J. Stroud

QB

Texans

Bengals

7

Sam Howell

QB

Commanders

Seahawks

8

Trevor Lawrence

QB

Jaguars

49ers

9

Jared Goff

QB

Lions

Chargers

10

Justin Fields

QB

Bears

Panthers

11

Brock Purdy

QB

49ers

Jaguars

12

Russell Wilson

QB

Broncos

Bills

13

Baker Mayfield

QB

Buccaneers

Titans

14

Geno Smith

QB

Seahawks

Commanders

15

Taylor Heinicke

QB

Falcons

Cardinals

16

Kyler Murray

QB

Cardinals

Falcons

17

Joshua Dobbs

QB

Vikings

Saints

18

Deshaun Watson

QB

Browns

Ravens

19

Derek Carr

QB

Saints

Vikings

20

Will Levis

QB

Titans

Buccaneers

21

Kenny Pickett

QB

Steelers

Packers

22

Jordan Love

QB

Packers

Steelers

23

Gardner Minshew

QB

Colts

Patriots

24

Mac Jones

QB

Patriots

Colts

25

Bryce Young

QB

Panthers

Bears

RB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

49ers

Jaguars

2

Austin Ekeler

RB

Chargers

Lions

3

Travis Etienne

RB

Jaguars

49ers

4

Alvin Kamara

RB

Saints

Vikings

5

Tony Pollard

RB

Cowboys

Giants

6

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Colts

Patriots

7

Saquon Barkley

RB

Giants

Cowboys

8

Breece Hall

RB

Jets

Raiders

9

Derrick Henry

RB

Titans

Buccaneers

10

Josh Jacobs

RB

Raiders

Jets

11

Joe Mixon

RB

Bengals

Texans

12

Aaron Jones

RB

Packers

Steelers

13

Rachaad White

RB

Buccaneers

Titans

14

Kenneth Walker

RB

Seahawks

Commanders

15

Bijan Robinson

RB

Falcons

Cardinals

16

David Montgomery

RB

Lions

Chargers

17

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

Patriots

Colts

18

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Lions

Chargers

19

Javonte Williams

RB

Broncos

Bills

20

James Conner

RB

Cardinals

Falcons

21

James Cook

RB

Bills

Broncos

22

Najee Harris

RB

Steelers

Packers

23

Alexander Mattison

RB

Vikings

Saints

24

Gus Edwards

RB

Ravens

Browns

25

Jaylen Warren

RB

Steelers

Packers

26

Jerome Ford

RB

Browns

Ravens

27

Brian Robinson

RB

Commanders

Seahawks

28

Tyler Allgeier

RB

Falcons

Cardinals

29

Khalil Herbert

RB

Bears

Panthers

30

Chuba Hubbard

RB

Panthers

Bears

31

Tyjae Spears

RB

Titans

Buccaneers

32

Zack Moss

RB

Colts

Patriots

33

Antonio Gibson

RB

Commanders

Seahawks

34

Devin Singletary

RB

Texans

Bengals

35

Dameon Pierce

RB

Texans

Bengals

36

Kareem Hunt

RB

Browns

Ravens

37

AJ Dillon

RB

Packers

Steelers

38

Miles Sanders

RB

Panthers

Bears

39

Zach Charbonnet

RB

Seahawks

Commanders

40

Keaton Mitchell

RB

Ravens

Browns

41

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

Patriots

Colts

42

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

Broncos

Bills

43

Latavius Murray

RB

Bills

Broncos

44

Justice Hill

RB

Ravens

Browns

45

D'Onta Foreman

RB

Bears

Panthers

46

Roschon Johnson

RB

Bears

Panthers

47

Rico Dowdle

RB

Cowboys

Giants

48

Ty Chandler

RB

Vikings

Saints

49

Emari Demercado

RB

Cardinals

Falcons

50

Joshua Kelley

RB

Chargers

Lions

WR Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Bengals

Texans

2

Stefon Diggs

WR

Bills

Broncos

3

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Cowboys

Giants

4

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

Lions

Chargers

5

Keenan Allen

WR

Chargers

Lions

6

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

49ers

Jaguars

7

Tee Higgins

WR

Bengals

Texans

8

Garrett Wilson

WR

Jets

Raiders

9

Adam Thielen

WR

Panthers

Bears

10

DK Metcalf

WR

Seahawks

Commanders

11

Chris Olave

WR

Saints

Vikings

12

Michael Pittman

WR

Colts

Patriots

13

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

Titans

Buccaneers

14

Mike Evans

WR

Buccaneers

Titans

15

Deebo Samuel

WR

49ers

Jaguars

16

Terry McLaurin

WR

Commanders

Seahawks

17

Nico Collins

WR

Texans

Bengals

18

Tyler Lockett

WR

Seahawks

Commanders

19

Diontae Johnson

WR

Steelers

Packers

20

Calvin Ridley

WR

Jaguars

49ers

21

Davante Adams

WR

Raiders

Jets

22

Marquise Brown

WR

Cardinals

Falcons

23

Chris Godwin

WR

Buccaneers

Titans

24

Christian Kirk

WR

Jaguars

49ers

25

DJ Moore

WR

Bears

Panthers

26

Tank Dell

WR

Texans

Bengals

27

Jordan Addison

WR

Vikings

Saints

28

Courtland Sutton

WR

Broncos

Bills

29

Amari Cooper

WR

Browns

Ravens

30

Drake London

WR

Falcons

Cardinals

31

Jahan Dotson

WR

Commanders

Seahawks

32

Gabe Davis

WR

Bills

Broncos

33

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Broncos

Bills

34

George Pickens

WR

Steelers

Packers

35

Zay Flowers

WR

Ravens

Browns

36

Demario Douglas

WR

Patriots

Colts

37

Jakobi Meyers

WR

Raiders

Jets

38

Tyler Boyd

WR

Bengals

Texans

39

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

Seahawks

Commanders

40

Michael Thomas

WR

Saints

Vikings

41

Christian Watson

WR

Packers

Steelers

42

Curtis Samuel

WR

Commanders

Seahawks

43

Noah Brown

WR

Texans

Bengals

44

Khalil Shakir

WR

Bills

Broncos

45

Romeo Doubs

WR

Packers

Steelers

46

Darius Slayton

WR

Giants

Cowboys

47

Quentin Johnston

WR

Chargers

Lions

48

Elijah Moore

WR

Browns

Ravens

49

Odell Beckham

WR

Ravens

Browns

50

Jonathan Mingo

WR

Panthers

Bears

TE Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Mark Andrews

TE

Ravens

Browns

2

Sam LaPorta

TE

Lions

Chargers

3

T.J. Hockenson

TE

Vikings

Saints

4

Dalton Schultz

TE

Texans

Bengals

5

Dalton Kincaid

TE

Bills

Broncos

6

George Kittle

TE

49ers

Jaguars

7

Evan Engram

TE

Jaguars

49ers

8

Jake Ferguson

TE

Cowboys

Giants

9

Cole Kmet

TE

Bears

Panthers

10

David Njoku

TE

Browns

Ravens

11

Trey McBride

TE

Cardinals

Falcons

12

Taysom Hill

QB

Saints

Vikings

13

Kyle Pitts

TE

Falcons

Cardinals

14

Logan Thomas

TE

Commanders

Seahawks

15

Cade Otton

TE

Buccaneers

Titans

16

Hunter Henry

TE

Patriots

Colts

17

Jonnu Smith

TE

Falcons

Cardinals

18

Luke Musgrave

TE

Packers

Steelers

19

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

Titans

Buccaneers

20

Gerald Everett

TE

Chargers

Lions

21

Irv Smith

TE

Bengals

Texans

22

Juwan Johnson

TE

Saints

Vikings

23

Tyler Conklin

TE

Jets

Raiders

24

Mike Gesicki

TE

Patriots

Colts

25

Michael Mayer

TE

Raiders

Jets