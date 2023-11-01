Advertisement

Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2023 season

Below are my Week 9, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.

Let’s get to it.

QB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Josh Allen

QB

Bills

Bengals

2

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Chiefs

Dolphins

3

Lamar Jackson

QB

Ravens

Seahawks

4

Jalen Hurts

QB

Eagles

Cowboys

5

Joe Burrow

QB

Bengals

Bills

6

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Dolphins

Chiefs

7

Dak Prescott

QB

Cowboys

Eagles

8

Justin Herbert

QB

Chargers

Jets

9

Sam Howell

QB

Commanders

Patriots

10

Derek Carr

QB

Saints

Bears

11

C.J. Stroud

QB

Texans

Buccaneers

12

Baker Mayfield

QB

Buccaneers

Texans

13

Jordan Love

QB

Packers

Rams

14

Kenny Pickett

QB

Steelers

Titans

15

Gardner Minshew

QB

Colts

Panthers

16

Bryce Young

QB

Panthers

Colts

17

Geno Smith

QB

Seahawks

Ravens

18

Will Levis

QB

Titans

Steelers

19

Matthew Stafford

QB

Rams

Packers

20

Zach Wilson

QB

Jets

Chargers

21

Mac Jones

QB

Patriots

Commanders

22

Daniel Jones

QB

Giants

Raiders

23

Desmond Ridder

QB

Falcons

Vikings

24

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

Raiders

Giants

25

Tyson Bagent

QB

Bears

Saints

RB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Alvin Kamara

RB

Saints

Bears

2

Saquon Barkley

RB

Giants

Raiders

3

Austin Ekeler

RB

Chargers

Jets

4

Tony Pollard

RB

Cowboys

Eagles

5

Josh Jacobs

RB

Raiders

Giants

6

Breece Hall

RB

Jets

Chargers

7

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Colts

Panthers

8

Derrick Henry

RB

Titans

Steelers

9

Raheem Mostert

RB

Dolphins

Chiefs

10

Joe Mixon

RB

Bengals

Bills

11

Bijan Robinson

RB

Falcons

Vikings

12

D'Andre Swift

RB

Eagles

Cowboys

13

Isiah Pacheco

RB

Chiefs

Dolphins

14

Kenneth Walker

RB

Seahawks

Ravens

15

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

Patriots

Commanders

16

Rachaad White

RB

Buccaneers

Texans

17

Darrell Henderson

RB

Rams

Packers

18

James Cook

RB

Bills

Bengals

19

Aaron Jones

RB

Packers

Rams

20

Gus Edwards

RB

Ravens

Seahawks

21

Zack Moss

RB

Colts

Panthers

22

Kareem Hunt

RB

Browns

Cardinals

23

Najee Harris

RB

Steelers

Titans

24

Chuba Hubbard

RB

Panthers

Colts

25

Brian Robinson

RB

Commanders

Patriots

26

Emari Demercado

RB

Cardinals

Browns

27

Jaylen Warren

RB

Steelers

Titans

28

Roschon Johnson

RB

Bears

Saints

29

Alexander Mattison

RB

Vikings

Falcons

30

Jerome Ford

RB

Browns

Cardinals

31

Dameon Pierce

RB

Texans

Buccaneers

32

Royce Freeman

RB

Rams

Packers

33

Devin Singletary

RB

Texans

Buccaneers

34

AJ Dillon

RB

Packers

Rams

35

Tyjae Spears

RB

Titans

Steelers

36

Cam Akers

RB

Vikings

Falcons

37

D'Onta Foreman

RB

Bears

Saints

38

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

Patriots

Commanders

39

Jeff Wilson

RB

Dolphins

Chiefs

40

Tyler Allgeier

RB

Falcons

Vikings

41

Zach Charbonnet

RB

Seahawks

Ravens

42

Justice Hill

RB

Ravens

Seahawks

43

Miles Sanders

RB

Panthers

Colts

44

Kenneth Gainwell

RB

Eagles

Cowboys

45

Jerick McKinnon

RB

Chiefs

Dolphins

46

Antonio Gibson

RB

Commanders

Patriots

47

Keaontay Ingram

RB

Cardinals

Browns

48

Salvon Ahmed

RB

Dolphins

Chiefs

49

Rico Dowdle

RB

Cowboys

Eagles

50

Pierre Strong

RB

Browns

Cardinals

WR Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Tyreek Hill

WR

Dolphins

Chiefs

2

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Bengals

Bills

3

Stefon Diggs

WR

Bills

Bengals

4

A.J. Brown

WR

Eagles

Cowboys

5

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Cowboys

Eagles

6

Keenan Allen

WR

Chargers

Jets

7

Jaylen Waddle

WR

Dolphins

Chiefs

8

Cooper Kupp

WR

Rams

Packers

9

Garrett Wilson

WR

Jets

Chargers

10

Adam Thielen

WR

Panthers

Colts

11

Davante Adams

WR

Raiders

Giants

12

Puka Nacua

WR

Rams

Packers

13

Chris Olave

WR

Saints

Bears

14

Mike Evans

WR

Buccaneers

Texans

15

Terry McLaurin

WR

Commanders

Patriots

16

DK Metcalf

WR

Seahawks

Ravens

17

Michael Pittman

WR

Colts

Panthers

18

Tee Higgins

WR

Bengals

Bills

19

DeVonta Smith

WR

Eagles

Cowboys

20

DJ Moore

WR

Bears

Saints

21

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

Titans

Steelers

22

Diontae Johnson

WR

Steelers

Titans

23

Nico Collins

WR

Texans

Buccaneers

24

Chris Godwin

WR

Buccaneers

Texans

25

Amari Cooper

WR

Browns

Cardinals

26

Jakobi Meyers

WR

Raiders

Giants

27

Zay Flowers

WR

Ravens

Seahawks

28

Jordan Addison

WR

Vikings

Falcons

29

Tyler Lockett

WR

Seahawks

Ravens

30

George Pickens

WR

Steelers

Titans

31

Gabe Davis

WR

Bills

Bengals

32

Josh Downs

WR

Colts

Panthers

33

Marquise Brown

WR

Cardinals

Browns

34

Drake London

WR

Falcons

Vikings

35

Christian Watson

WR

Packers

Rams

36

Rashee Rice

WR

Chiefs

Dolphins

37

Tank Dell

WR

Texans

Buccaneers

38

Michael Thomas

WR

Saints

Bears

39

Demario Douglas

WR

Patriots

Commanders

40

Jahan Dotson

WR

Commanders

Patriots

41

Joshua Palmer

WR

Chargers

Jets

42

Tyler Boyd

WR

Bengals

Bills

43

Brandin Cooks

WR

Cowboys

Eagles

44

K.J. Osborn

WR

Vikings

Falcons

45

Romeo Doubs

WR

Packers

Rams

46

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

Seahawks

Ravens

47

Jonathan Mingo

WR

Panthers

Colts

48

Jayden Reed

WR

Packers

Rams

49

Rashid Shaheed

WR

Saints

Bears

50

Khalil Shakir

WR

Bills

Bengals

TE Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

TE

Chiefs

Dolphins

2

Mark Andrews

TE

Ravens

Seahawks

3

T.J. Hockenson

TE

Vikings

Falcons

4

Dalton Kincaid

TE

Bills

Bengals

5

Dallas Goedert

TE

Eagles

Cowboys

6

Darren Waller

TE

Giants

Raiders

7

David Njoku

TE

Browns

Cardinals

8

Dalton Schultz

TE

Texans

Buccaneers

9

Trey McBride

TE

Cardinals

Browns

10

Jake Ferguson

TE

Cowboys

Eagles

11

Logan Thomas

TE

Commanders

Patriots

12

Cole Kmet

TE

Bears

Saints

13

Kyle Pitts

TE

Falcons

Vikings

14

Taysom Hill

QB

Saints

Bears

15

Hunter Henry

TE

Patriots

Commanders

16

Gerald Everett

TE

Chargers

Jets

17

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

Titans

Steelers

18

Luke Musgrave

TE

Packers

Rams

19

Cade Otton

TE

Buccaneers

Texans

20

Michael Mayer

TE

Raiders

Giants

21

Tyler Conklin

TE

Jets

Chargers

22

Tyler Higbee

TE

Rams

Packers

23

Jonnu Smith

TE

Falcons

Vikings

24

Connor Heyward

TE

Steelers

Titans

25

Mike Gesicki

TE

Patriots

Commanders