Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 9 of 2023 season
Below are my Week 9, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.
QB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
Josh Allen
QB
Bills
Bengals
2
QB
Chiefs
Dolphins
3
QB
Ravens
4
QB
Eagles
Cowboys
5
QB
Bengals
Bills
6
QB
Dolphins
Chiefs
7
QB
Cowboys
Eagles
8
QB
Jets
9
Sam Howell
QB
Commanders
Patriots
10
Derek Carr
QB
Saints
Bears
11
C.J. Stroud
QB
Texans
Buccaneers
12
QB
Buccaneers
Texans
13
Jordan Love
QB
Packers
Rams
14
QB
Titans
15
QB
Colts
Panthers
16
QB
Panthers
Colts
17
QB
Seahawks
Ravens
18
Will Levis
QB
Titans
Steelers
19
QB
Rams
Packers
20
QB
Jets
Chargers
21
QB
Patriots
Commanders
22
QB
Giants
Raiders
23
QB
Falcons
Vikings
24
QB
Raiders
Giants
25
QB
Bears
Saints
RB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
RB
Saints
Bears
2
RB
Giants
Raiders
3
RB
Chargers
Jets
4
RB
Cowboys
Eagles
5
RB
Raiders
Giants
6
RB
Jets
Chargers
7
RB
Colts
Panthers
8
RB
Titans
Steelers
9
RB
Dolphins
Chiefs
10
Joe Mixon
RB
Bengals
Bills
11
RB
Falcons
Vikings
12
D'Andre Swift
RB
Eagles
Cowboys
13
RB
Chiefs
Dolphins
14
RB
Seahawks
Ravens
15
RB
Patriots
Commanders
16
RB
Buccaneers
Texans
17
Darrell Henderson
RB
Rams
Packers
18
James Cook
RB
Bills
Bengals
19
RB
Packers
Rams
20
Gus Edwards
RB
Ravens
Seahawks
21
Zack Moss
RB
Colts
Panthers
22
Kareem Hunt
RB
Browns
Cardinals
23
RB
Steelers
Titans
24
RB
Panthers
Colts
25
RB
Commanders
Patriots
26
RB
Cardinals
Browns
27
Jaylen Warren
RB
Steelers
Titans
28
RB
Bears
Saints
29
RB
Vikings
Falcons
30
Jerome Ford
RB
Browns
Cardinals
31
RB
Texans
Buccaneers
32
Royce Freeman
RB
Rams
Packers
33
RB
Texans
Buccaneers
34
AJ Dillon
RB
Packers
Rams
35
RB
Titans
Steelers
36
Cam Akers
RB
Vikings
Falcons
37
D'Onta Foreman
RB
Bears
Saints
38
RB
Patriots
Commanders
39
RB
Dolphins
Chiefs
40
RB
Falcons
Vikings
41
RB
Seahawks
Ravens
42
RB
Ravens
Seahawks
43
RB
Panthers
Colts
44
RB
Eagles
Cowboys
45
RB
Chiefs
Dolphins
46
RB
Commanders
Patriots
47
RB
Cardinals
Browns
48
RB
Dolphins
Chiefs
49
Rico Dowdle
RB
Cowboys
Eagles
50
Pierre Strong
RB
Browns
Cardinals
WR Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
Tyreek Hill
WR
Dolphins
Chiefs
2
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
Bengals
Bills
3
WR
Bills
Bengals
4
A.J. Brown
WR
Eagles
Cowboys
5
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Cowboys
Eagles
6
Keenan Allen
WR
Chargers
Jets
7
WR
Dolphins
Chiefs
8
WR
Rams
Packers
9
WR
Jets
Chargers
10
WR
Panthers
Colts
11
WR
Raiders
Giants
12
Puka Nacua
WR
Rams
Packers
13
Chris Olave
WR
Saints
Bears
14
Mike Evans
WR
Buccaneers
Texans
15
WR
Commanders
Patriots
16
DK Metcalf
WR
Seahawks
Ravens
17
WR
Colts
Panthers
18
Tee Higgins
WR
Bengals
Bills
19
WR
Eagles
Cowboys
20
DJ Moore
WR
Bears
Saints
21
WR
Titans
Steelers
22
Diontae Johnson
WR
Steelers
Titans
23
WR
Texans
Buccaneers
24
Chris Godwin
WR
Buccaneers
Texans
25
WR
Browns
Cardinals
26
WR
Raiders
Giants
27
Zay Flowers
WR
Ravens
Seahawks
28
WR
Vikings
Falcons
29
WR
Seahawks
Ravens
30
WR
Steelers
Titans
31
Gabe Davis
WR
Bills
Bengals
32
Josh Downs
WR
Colts
Panthers
33
WR
Cardinals
Browns
34
Drake London
WR
Falcons
Vikings
35
WR
Packers
Rams
36
Rashee Rice
WR
Chiefs
Dolphins
37
Tank Dell
WR
Texans
Buccaneers
38
WR
Saints
Bears
39
Demario Douglas
WR
Patriots
Commanders
40
WR
Commanders
Patriots
41
Joshua Palmer
WR
Chargers
Jets
42
WR
Bengals
Bills
43
WR
Cowboys
Eagles
44
K.J. Osborn
WR
Vikings
Falcons
45
Romeo Doubs
WR
Packers
Rams
46
WR
Seahawks
Ravens
47
WR
Panthers
Colts
48
Jayden Reed
WR
Packers
Rams
49
WR
Saints
Bears
50
WR
Bills
Bengals
TE Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
TE
Chiefs
Dolphins
2
Mark Andrews
TE
Ravens
Seahawks
3
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Vikings
Falcons
4
TE
Bills
Bengals
5
TE
Eagles
Cowboys
6
Darren Waller
TE
Giants
Raiders
7
David Njoku
TE
Browns
Cardinals
8
TE
Texans
Buccaneers
9
Trey McBride
TE
Cardinals
Browns
10
Jake Ferguson
TE
Cowboys
Eagles
11
Logan Thomas
TE
Commanders
Patriots
12
Cole Kmet
TE
Bears
Saints
13
Kyle Pitts
TE
Falcons
Vikings
14
Taysom Hill
QB
Saints
Bears
15
Hunter Henry
TE
Patriots
Commanders
16
Gerald Everett
TE
Chargers
Jets
17
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
Titans
Steelers
18
Luke Musgrave
TE
Packers
Rams
19
Cade Otton
TE
Buccaneers
Texans
20
Michael Mayer
TE
Raiders
Giants
21
TE
Jets
Chargers
22
TE
Rams
Packers
23
TE
Falcons
Vikings
24
Connor Heyward
TE
Steelers
Titans
25
Mike Gesicki
TE
Patriots
Commanders