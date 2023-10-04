Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2023 season
Below are my Week 5, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.
As always, these ranks are continually updated throughout the week, so check back often. And don’t forget to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry every weekday at noon ET on Peacock.
It’s then available -- as full episodes and clips -- on demand on Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel and of course, wherever you get your podcasts.
And then on Sunday mornings, be sure to tune into Fantasy Football Pregame, 11 am ET to 1 pm ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Let’s get to it.
QB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
QB
Chiefs
Vikings
2
QB
Eagles
Rams
3
Josh Allen
QB
Bills
Jaguars
4
QB
Ravens
5
QB
Colts
Titans
6
QB
Dolphins
Giants
7
QB
Vikings
Chiefs
8
Jordan Love
QB
Packers
Raiders
9
QB
Bengals
Cardinals
10
QB
Cardinals
Bengals
11
QB
Bears
Commanders
12
QB
Jaguars
Bills
13
QB
Broncos
Jets
14
C.J. Stroud
QB
Texans
Falcons
15
Sam Howell
QB
Commanders
Bears
16
QB
Rams
Eagles
17
Brock Purdy
QB
49ers
Cowboys
18
QB
Jets
Broncos
19
QB
Cowboys
49ers
20
QB
Giants
Dolphins
21
Jared Goff
QB
Lions
Panthers
22
QB
Raiders
Packers
23
QB
Titans
Colts
24
Derek Carr
QB
Saints
Patriots
25
QB
Falcons
Texans
RB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
RB
49ers
Cowboys
2
RB
Falcons
Texans
3
RB
Rams
Eagles
4
RB
Cowboys
49ers
5
RB
Raiders
Packers
6
RB
Giants
Dolphins
7
RB
Jaguars
Bills
8
D'Andre Swift
RB
Eagles
Rams
9
RB
Saints
Patriots
10
RB
Titans
Colts
11
RB
Lions
Panthers
12
RB
Dolphins
Giants
13
Joe Mixon
RB
Bengals
Cardinals
14
RB
Chiefs
Vikings
15
James Cook
RB
Bills
Jaguars
16
RB
Commanders
Bears
17
RB
Cardinals
Bengals
18
Aaron Jones
RB
Packers
Raiders
19
RB
Vikings
Chiefs
20
Breece Hall
RB
Jets
Broncos
21
RB
Texans
Falcons
22
RB
Patriots
Saints
23
RB
Panthers
Lions
24
RB
Dolphins
Giants
25
RB
Colts
Titans
26
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
Lions
Panthers
27
RB
Bears
Commanders
28
RB
Broncos
Jets
29
Jaylen Warren
RB
Steelers
Ravens
30
RB
Steelers
Ravens
31
Zack Moss
RB
Colts
Titans
32
RB
Falcons
Texans
33
Gus Edwards
RB
Ravens
Steelers
34
RB
Titans
Colts
35
RB
Broncos
Jets
36
RB
Panthers
Lions
37
RB
Eagles
Rams
38
RB
Broncos
Jets
39
Cam Akers
RB
Vikings
Chiefs
40
Roschon Johnson
RB
Bears
Commanders
41
RB
Ravens
Steelers
42
AJ Dillon
RB
Packers
Raiders
43
RB
Jets
Broncos
44
RB
Patriots
Saints
45
Matt Breida
RB
Giants
Dolphins
46
RB
Texans
Falcons
47
RB
Bills
Jaguars
48
RB
Chiefs
Vikings
49
RB
Commanders
Bears
50
RB
Rams
Eagles
WR Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
WR
Vikings
Chiefs
2
Tyreek Hill
WR
Dolphins
Giants
3
WR
Raiders
Packers
4
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
Bengals
Cardinals
5
WR
Bills
Jaguars
6
A.J. Brown
WR
Eagles
Rams
7
Puka Nacua
WR
Rams
Eagles
8
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Cowboys
49ers
9
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
Lions
Panthers
10
WR
49ers
Cowboys
11
WR
Eagles
Rams
12
WR
Jets
Broncos
13
Chris Olave
WR
Saints
Patriots
14
WR
49ers
Cowboys
15
WR
Dolphins
Giants
16
Michael Pittman
WR
Colts
Titans
17
DJ Moore
WR
Bears
Commanders
18
WR
Cardinals
Bengals
19
WR
Panthers
Lions
20
WR
Jaguars
Bills
21
WR
Texans
Falcons
22
WR
Commanders
Bears
23
WR
Steelers
Ravens
24
WR
Jaguars
Bills
25
WR
Titans
Colts
26
WR
Packers
Raiders
27
Jakobi Meyers
WR
Raiders
Packers
28
Zay Flowers
WR
Ravens
Steelers
29
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Broncos
Jets
30
Romeo Doubs
WR
Packers
Raiders
31
WR
Bengals
Cardinals
32
WR
Broncos
Jets
33
WR
Saints
Patriots
34
Tank Dell
WR
Texans
Falcons
35
Tutu Atwell
WR
Rams
Eagles
36
WR
Vikings
Chiefs
37
Gabe Davis
WR
Bills
Jaguars
38
WR
Commanders
Bears
39
Rashee Rice
WR
Chiefs
Vikings
40
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR
Giants
Dolphins
41
Drake London
WR
Falcons
Texans
42
WR
Cardinals
Bengals
43
Jayden Reed
WR
Packers
Raiders
44
WR
Steelers
Ravens
45
WR
Cowboys
49ers
46
WR
Jets
Broncos
47
WR
Commanders
Bears
48
DJ Chark
WR
Panthers
Lions
49
Marvin Mims
WR
Broncos
Jets
50
Josh Downs
WR
Colts
Titans
Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.
TE Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
TE
Chiefs
Vikings
2
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Vikings
Chiefs
3
Mark Andrews
TE
Ravens
Steelers
4
TE
49ers
Cowboys
5
Darren Waller
TE
Giants
Dolphins
6
Evan Engram
TE
Jaguars
Bills
7
Sam LaPorta
TE
Lions
Panthers
8
Jake Ferguson
TE
Cowboys
49ers
9
TE
Eagles
Rams
10
TE
Rams
Eagles
11
Zach Ertz
TE
Cardinals
Bengals
12
TE
Patriots
Saints
13
Cole Kmet
TE
Bears
Commanders
14
TE
Jets
Broncos
15
Luke Musgrave
TE
Packers
Raiders
16
Jonnu Smith
TE
Falcons
Texans
17
Kyle Pitts
TE
Falcons
Texans
18
Dalton Kincaid
TE
Bills
Jaguars
19
Dalton Schultz
TE
Texans
Falcons
20
Logan Thomas
TE
Commanders
Bears
21
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
Titans
Colts
22
Kylen Granson
TE
Colts
Titans
23
Durham Smythe
TE
Dolphins
Giants
24
Dawson Knox
TE
Bills
Jaguars
25
Darnell Washington
TE
Steelers
Ravens