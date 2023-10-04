Advertisement

Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 5 of 2023 season

NBC Sports
·5 min read
Getty Images

Below are my Week 5, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.

As always, these ranks are continually updated throughout the week, so check back often. And don’t forget to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry every weekday at noon ET on Peacock.

It’s then available -- as full episodes and clips -- on demand on Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel and of course, wherever you get your podcasts.

And then on Sunday mornings, be sure to tune into Fantasy Football Pregame, 11 am ET to 1 pm ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Let’s get to it.

QB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Chiefs

Vikings

2

Jalen Hurts

QB

Eagles

Rams

3

Josh Allen

QB

Bills

Jaguars

4

Lamar Jackson

QB

Ravens

Steelers

5

Anthony Richardson

QB

Colts

Titans

6

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Dolphins

Giants

7

Kirk Cousins

QB

Vikings

Chiefs

8

Jordan Love

QB

Packers

Raiders

9

Joe Burrow

QB

Bengals

Cardinals

10

Joshua Dobbs

QB

Cardinals

Bengals

11

Justin Fields

QB

Bears

Commanders

12

Trevor Lawrence

QB

Jaguars

Bills

13

Russell Wilson

QB

Broncos

Jets

14

C.J. Stroud

QB

Texans

Falcons

15

Sam Howell

QB

Commanders

Bears

16

Matthew Stafford

QB

Rams

Eagles

17

Brock Purdy

QB

49ers

Cowboys

18

Zach Wilson

QB

Jets

Broncos

19

Dak Prescott

QB

Cowboys

49ers

20

Daniel Jones

QB

Giants

Dolphins

21

Jared Goff

QB

Lions

Panthers

22

Jimmy Garoppolo

QB

Raiders

Packers

23

Ryan Tannehill

QB

Titans

Colts

24

Derek Carr

QB

Saints

Patriots

25

Desmond Ridder

QB

Falcons

Texans

RB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

49ers

Cowboys

2

Bijan Robinson

RB

Falcons

Texans

3

Kyren Williams

RB

Rams

Eagles

4

Tony Pollard

RB

Cowboys

49ers

5

Josh Jacobs

RB

Raiders

Packers

6

Saquon Barkley

RB

Giants

Dolphins

7

Travis Etienne

RB

Jaguars

Bills

8

D'Andre Swift

RB

Eagles

Rams

9

Alvin Kamara

RB

Saints

Patriots

10

Derrick Henry

RB

Titans

Colts

11

David Montgomery

RB

Lions

Panthers

12

De'Von Achane

RB

Dolphins

Giants

13

Joe Mixon

RB

Bengals

Cardinals

14

Isiah Pacheco

RB

Chiefs

Vikings

15

James Cook

RB

Bills

Jaguars

16

Brian Robinson

RB

Commanders

Bears

17

James Conner

RB

Cardinals

Bengals

18

Aaron Jones

RB

Packers

Raiders

19

Alexander Mattison

RB

Vikings

Chiefs

20

Breece Hall

RB

Jets

Broncos

21

Dameon Pierce

RB

Texans

Falcons

22

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

Patriots

Saints

23

Miles Sanders

RB

Panthers

Lions

24

Raheem Mostert

RB

Dolphins

Giants

25

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Colts

Titans

26

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Lions

Panthers

27

Khalil Herbert

RB

Bears

Commanders

28

Javonte Williams

RB

Broncos

Jets

29

Jaylen Warren

RB

Steelers

Ravens

30

Najee Harris

RB

Steelers

Ravens

31

Zack Moss

RB

Colts

Titans

32

Tyler Allgeier

RB

Falcons

Texans

33

Gus Edwards

RB

Ravens

Steelers

34

Tyjae Spears

RB

Titans

Colts

35

Samaje Perine

RB

Broncos

Jets

36

Chuba Hubbard

RB

Panthers

Lions

37

Kenneth Gainwell

RB

Eagles

Rams

38

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

Broncos

Jets

39

Cam Akers

RB

Vikings

Chiefs

40

Roschon Johnson

RB

Bears

Commanders

41

Justice Hill

RB

Ravens

Steelers

42

AJ Dillon

RB

Packers

Raiders

43

Dalvin Cook

RB

Jets

Broncos

44

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

Patriots

Saints

45

Matt Breida

RB

Giants

Dolphins

46

Devin Singletary

RB

Texans

Falcons

47

Latavius Murray

RB

Bills

Jaguars

48

Jerick McKinnon

RB

Chiefs

Vikings

49

Antonio Gibson

RB

Commanders

Bears

50

Ronnie Rivers

RB

Rams

Eagles

WR Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Justin Jefferson

WR

Vikings

Chiefs

2

Tyreek Hill

WR

Dolphins

Giants

3

Davante Adams

WR

Raiders

Packers

4

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Bengals

Cardinals

5

Stefon Diggs

WR

Bills

Jaguars

6

A.J. Brown

WR

Eagles

Rams

7

Puka Nacua

WR

Rams

Eagles

8

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Cowboys

49ers

9

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

Lions

Panthers

10

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

49ers

Cowboys

11

DeVonta Smith

WR

Eagles

Rams

12

Garrett Wilson

WR

Jets

Broncos

13

Chris Olave

WR

Saints

Patriots

14

Deebo Samuel

WR

49ers

Cowboys

15

Jaylen Waddle

WR

Dolphins

Giants

16

Michael Pittman

WR

Colts

Titans

17

DJ Moore

WR

Bears

Commanders

18

Marquise Brown

WR

Cardinals

Bengals

19

Adam Thielen

WR

Panthers

Lions

20

Calvin Ridley

WR

Jaguars

Bills

21

Nico Collins

WR

Texans

Falcons

22

Terry McLaurin

WR

Commanders

Bears

23

George Pickens

WR

Steelers

Ravens

24

Christian Kirk

WR

Jaguars

Bills

25

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

Titans

Colts

26

Christian Watson

WR

Packers

Raiders

27

Jakobi Meyers

WR

Raiders

Packers

28

Zay Flowers

WR

Ravens

Steelers

29

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Broncos

Jets

30

Romeo Doubs

WR

Packers

Raiders

31

Tyler Boyd

WR

Bengals

Cardinals

32

Courtland Sutton

WR

Broncos

Jets

33

Michael Thomas

WR

Saints

Patriots

34

Tank Dell

WR

Texans

Falcons

35

Tutu Atwell

WR

Rams

Eagles

36

Jordan Addison

WR

Vikings

Chiefs

37

Gabe Davis

WR

Bills

Jaguars

38

Jahan Dotson

WR

Commanders

Bears

39

Rashee Rice

WR

Chiefs

Vikings

40

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR

Giants

Dolphins

41

Drake London

WR

Falcons

Texans

42

Michael Wilson

WR

Cardinals

Bengals

43

Jayden Reed

WR

Packers

Raiders

44

Calvin Austin

WR

Steelers

Ravens

45

Michael Gallup

WR

Cowboys

49ers

46

Allen Lazard

WR

Jets

Broncos

47

Curtis Samuel

WR

Commanders

Bears

48

DJ Chark

WR

Panthers

Lions

49

Marvin Mims

WR

Broncos

Jets

50

Josh Downs

WR

Colts

Titans

Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.

TE Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

TE

Chiefs

Vikings

2

T.J. Hockenson

TE

Vikings

Chiefs

3

Mark Andrews

TE

Ravens

Steelers

4

George Kittle

TE

49ers

Cowboys

5

Darren Waller

TE

Giants

Dolphins

6

Evan Engram

TE

Jaguars

Bills

7

Sam LaPorta

TE

Lions

Panthers

8

Jake Ferguson

TE

Cowboys

49ers

9

Dallas Goedert

TE

Eagles

Rams

10

Tyler Higbee

TE

Rams

Eagles

11

Zach Ertz

TE

Cardinals

Bengals

12

Hunter Henry

TE

Patriots

Saints

13

Cole Kmet

TE

Bears

Commanders

14

Tyler Conklin

TE

Jets

Broncos

15

Luke Musgrave

TE

Packers

Raiders

16

Jonnu Smith

TE

Falcons

Texans

17

Kyle Pitts

TE

Falcons

Texans

18

Dalton Kincaid

TE

Bills

Jaguars

19

Dalton Schultz

TE

Texans

Falcons

20

Logan Thomas

TE

Commanders

Bears

21

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

Titans

Colts

22

Kylen Granson

TE

Colts

Titans

23

Durham Smythe

TE

Dolphins

Giants

24

Dawson Knox

TE

Bills

Jaguars

25

Darnell Washington

TE

Steelers

Ravens