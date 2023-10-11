Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6 of 2023 season
Berry's Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at top RBs to add ahead of Week 6, including what to make of both the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears backfield.
Below are my Week 6, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.
As always, these ranks are continually updated throughout the week, so check back often. And don’t forget to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry every weekday at noon ET on Peacock.
It’s then available -- as full episodes and clips -- on demand on Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel and of course, wherever you get your podcasts.
And then on Sunday mornings, be sure to tune into Fantasy Football Pregame, 11 am ET to 1 pm ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
Let’s get to it.
QB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
QB
Chiefs
Broncos
2
Josh Allen
QB
Bills
Giants
3
QB
Eagles
Jets
4
QB
Ravens
Titans
5
QB
Dolphins
Panthers
6
QB
Bears
Vikings
7
QB
Bengals
8
QB
Cowboys
9
QB
Rams
Cardinals
10
QB
Jaguars
Colts
11
QB
Broncos
Chiefs
12
QB
Vikings
Bears
13
QB
Cowboys
Chargers
14
Brock Purdy
QB
Browns
15
QB
Seahawks
Bengals
16
QB
Cardinals
Rams
17
Jared Goff
QB
Lions
Buccaneers
18
QB
Browns
49ers
19
Sam Howell
QB
Commanders
Falcons
20
C.J. Stroud
QB
Texans
Saints
21
QB
Falcons
Commanders
22
QB
Buccaneers
Lions
23
QB
Colts
Jaguars
24
Derek Carr
QB
Saints
Texans
25
Bryce Young
QB
Panthers
Dolphins
RB Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
RB
49ers
Browns
2
RB
Cowboys
Chargers
3
RB
Chargers
Cowboys
4
RB
Falcons
Commanders
5
RB
Jaguars
Colts
6
RB
Dolphins
Panthers
7
RB
Raiders
Patriots
8
RB
Lions
Buccaneers
9
RB
Chiefs
Broncos
10
RB
Saints
Texans
11
RB
Rams
Cardinals
12
D'Andre Swift
RB
Eagles
Jets
13
RB
Seahawks
Bengals
14
RB
Giants
Bills
15
Joe Mixon
RB
Bengals
Seahawks
16
RB
Titans
Ravens
17
James Cook
RB
Bills
Giants
18
RB
Jets
Eagles
19
RB
Vikings
Bears
20
RB
Texans
Saints
21
RB
Commanders
Falcons
22
RB
Patriots
Raiders
23
RB
Buccaneers
Lions
24
Zack Moss
RB
Colts
Jaguars
25
RB
Colts
Jaguars
26
RB
Bears
Vikings
27
Jerome Ford
RB
Browns
49ers
28
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
Lions
Buccaneers
29
RB
Ravens
Titans
30
RB
Broncos
Chiefs
31
RB
Broncos
Chiefs
32
RB
Cardinals
Rams
33
RB
Panthers
Dolphins
34
RB
Falcons
Commanders
35
RB
Titans
Ravens
36
RB
Panthers
Dolphins
37
Gus Edwards
RB
Ravens
Titans
38
Cam Akers
RB
Vikings
Bears
39
D'Onta Foreman
RB
Bears
Vikings
40
RB
Broncos
Chiefs
41
RB
Seahawks
Bengals
42
RB
Bills
Giants
43
Matt Breida
RB
Giants
Bills
44
RB
Eagles
Jets
45
RB
Commanders
Falcons
46
RB
Patriots
Raiders
47
RB
Saints
Texans
48
RB
Chiefs
Broncos
49
RB
Bills
Giants
50
RB
Rams
Cardinals
WR Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
Tyreek Hill
WR
Dolphins
Panthers
2
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
Bengals
Seahawks
3
WR
Rams
Cardinals
4
WR
Bills
Giants
5
WR
Raiders
Patriots
6
Keenan Allen
WR
Chargers
Cowboys
7
CeeDee Lamb
WR
Cowboys
Chargers
8
A.J. Brown
WR
Eagles
Jets
9
DJ Moore
WR
Bears
Vikings
10
Puka Nacua
WR
Rams
Cardinals
11
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR
Lions
Buccaneers
12
WR
Panthers
Dolphins
13
Mike Evans
WR
Buccaneers
Lions
14
WR
Jaguars
Colts
15
WR
Dolphins
Panthers
16
WR
Colts
Jaguars
17
WR
Titans
Ravens
18
WR
Cardinals
Rams
19
DK Metcalf
WR
Seahawks
Bengals
20
WR
49ers
Browns
21
WR
Eagles
Jets
22
Chris Olave
WR
Saints
Texans
23
WR
Texans
Saints
24
WR
Jets
Eagles
25
Deebo Samuel
WR
49ers
Browns
26
WR
Raiders
Patriots
27
WR
Browns
49ers
28
WR
Vikings
Bears
29
WR
Seahawks
Bengals
30
WR
Jaguars
Colts
31
Chris Godwin
WR
Buccaneers
Lions
32
Zay Flowers
WR
Ravens
Titans
33
Jerry Jeudy
WR
Broncos
Chiefs
34
K.J. Osborn
WR
Vikings
Bears
35
Gabe Davis
WR
Bills
Giants
36
WR
Commanders
Falcons
37
WR
Saints
Texans
38
WR
Bengals
Seahawks
39
Josh Downs
WR
Colts
Jaguars
40
WR
Lions
Buccaneers
41
WR
Broncos
Chiefs
42
Drake London
WR
Falcons
Commanders
43
Rashee Rice
WR
Chiefs
Broncos
44
Joshua Palmer
WR
Chargers
Cowboys
45
Robert Woods
WR
Texans
Saints
46
WR
Panthers
Dolphins
47
DJ Chark
WR
Panthers
Dolphins
48
WR
Browns
49ers
49
Tutu Atwell
WR
Rams
Cardinals
50
WR
Cowboys
Chargers
Looking for more fantasy football content? Rotoworld has you covered. Watch Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry weekdays at noon ET LIVE on Peacock and the Rotoworld Football Show on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays wherever you get your podcasts.
TE Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
Team
Opp
1
TE
Chiefs
Broncos
2
T.J. Hockenson
TE
Vikings
Bears
3
Mark Andrews
TE
Ravens
Titans
4
Sam LaPorta
TE
Lions
Buccaneers
5
Darren Waller
TE
Giants
Bills
6
George Kittle
TE
49ers
Browns
7
Evan Engram
TE
Jaguars
Colts
8
TE
Eagles
Jets
9
Cole Kmet
TE
Bears
Vikings
10
Jake Ferguson
TE
Cowboys
Chargers
11
Zach Ertz
TE
Cardinals
Rams
12
Logan Thomas
TE
Commanders
Falcons
13
TE
Jets
Eagles
14
Kyle Pitts
TE
Falcons
Commanders
15
Jonnu Smith
TE
Falcons
Commanders
16
David Njoku
TE
Browns
49ers
17
Dalton Schultz
TE
Texans
Saints
18
Hunter Henry
TE
Patriots
Raiders
19
TE
Rams
Cardinals
20
Chigoziem Okonkwo
TE
Titans
Ravens
21
Gerald Everett
TE
Chargers
Cowboys
22
Dalton Kincaid
TE
Bills
Giants
23
Cade Otton
TE
Buccaneers
Lions
24
Kylen Granson
TE
Colts
Jaguars
25
Dawson Knox
TE
Bills
Giants