Matthew Berry's Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 6 of 2023 season

Berry's Week 6 waiver wire: Broncos backfield

Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher look at top RBs to add ahead of Week 6, including what to make of both the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears backfield.

Below are my Week 6, 2023 positional ranks for PPR leagues.

As always, these ranks are continually updated throughout the week, so check back often. And don’t forget to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry every weekday at noon ET on Peacock.

It’s then available -- as full episodes and clips -- on demand on Peacock, the NFL on NBC YouTube channel and of course, wherever you get your podcasts.

And then on Sunday mornings, be sure to tune into Fantasy Football Pregame, 11 am ET to 1 pm ET on Peacock and the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.

Let’s get to it.

QB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Patrick Mahomes

QB

Chiefs

Broncos

2

Josh Allen

QB

Bills

Giants

3

Jalen Hurts

QB

Eagles

Jets

4

Lamar Jackson

QB

Ravens

Titans

5

Tua Tagovailoa

QB

Dolphins

Panthers

6

Justin Fields

QB

Bears

Vikings

7

Joe Burrow

QB

Bengals

Seahawks

8

Justin Herbert

QB

Chargers

Cowboys

9

Matthew Stafford

QB

Rams

Cardinals

10

Trevor Lawrence

QB

Jaguars

Colts

11

Russell Wilson

QB

Broncos

Chiefs

12

Kirk Cousins

QB

Vikings

Bears

13

Dak Prescott

QB

Cowboys

Chargers

14

Brock Purdy

QB

49ers

Browns

15

Geno Smith

QB

Seahawks

Bengals

16

Joshua Dobbs

QB

Cardinals

Rams

17

Jared Goff

QB

Lions

Buccaneers

18

Deshaun Watson

QB

Browns

49ers

19

Sam Howell

QB

Commanders

Falcons

20

C.J. Stroud

QB

Texans

Saints

21

Desmond Ridder

QB

Falcons

Commanders

22

Baker Mayfield

QB

Buccaneers

Lions

23

Gardner Minshew

QB

Colts

Jaguars

24

Derek Carr

QB

Saints

Texans

25

Bryce Young

QB

Panthers

Dolphins

RB Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

49ers

Browns

2

Tony Pollard

RB

Cowboys

Chargers

3

Austin Ekeler

RB

Chargers

Cowboys

4

Bijan Robinson

RB

Falcons

Commanders

5

Travis Etienne

RB

Jaguars

Colts

6

Raheem Mostert

RB

Dolphins

Panthers

7

Josh Jacobs

RB

Raiders

Patriots

8

David Montgomery

RB

Lions

Buccaneers

9

Isiah Pacheco

RB

Chiefs

Broncos

10

Alvin Kamara

RB

Saints

Texans

11

Kyren Williams

RB

Rams

Cardinals

12

D'Andre Swift

RB

Eagles

Jets

13

Kenneth Walker

RB

Seahawks

Bengals

14

Saquon Barkley

RB

Giants

Bills

15

Joe Mixon

RB

Bengals

Seahawks

16

Derrick Henry

RB

Titans

Ravens

17

James Cook

RB

Bills

Giants

18

Breece Hall

RB

Jets

Eagles

19

Alexander Mattison

RB

Vikings

Bears

20

Dameon Pierce

RB

Texans

Saints

21

Brian Robinson

RB

Commanders

Falcons

22

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB

Patriots

Raiders

23

Rachaad White

RB

Buccaneers

Lions

24

Zack Moss

RB

Colts

Jaguars

25

Jonathan Taylor

RB

Colts

Jaguars

26

Roschon Johnson

RB

Bears

Vikings

27

Jerome Ford

RB

Browns

49ers

28

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Lions

Buccaneers

29

Justice Hill

RB

Ravens

Titans

30

Javonte Williams

RB

Broncos

Chiefs

31

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB

Broncos

Chiefs

32

Emari Demercado

RB

Cardinals

Rams

33

Miles Sanders

RB

Panthers

Dolphins

34

Tyler Allgeier

RB

Falcons

Commanders

35

Tyjae Spears

RB

Titans

Ravens

36

Chuba Hubbard

RB

Panthers

Dolphins

37

Gus Edwards

RB

Ravens

Titans

38

Cam Akers

RB

Vikings

Bears

39

D'Onta Foreman

RB

Bears

Vikings

40

Samaje Perine

RB

Broncos

Chiefs

41

Zach Charbonnet

RB

Seahawks

Bengals

42

Latavius Murray

RB

Bills

Giants

43

Matt Breida

RB

Giants

Bills

44

Kenneth Gainwell

RB

Eagles

Jets

45

Antonio Gibson

RB

Commanders

Falcons

46

Ezekiel Elliott

RB

Patriots

Raiders

47

Kendre Miller

RB

Saints

Texans

48

Jerick McKinnon

RB

Chiefs

Broncos

49

Damien Harris

RB

Bills

Giants

50

Ronnie Rivers

RB

Rams

Cardinals

WR Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Tyreek Hill

WR

Dolphins

Panthers

2

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

Bengals

Seahawks

3

Cooper Kupp

WR

Rams

Cardinals

4

Stefon Diggs

WR

Bills

Giants

5

Davante Adams

WR

Raiders

Patriots

6

Keenan Allen

WR

Chargers

Cowboys

7

CeeDee Lamb

WR

Cowboys

Chargers

8

A.J. Brown

WR

Eagles

Jets

9

DJ Moore

WR

Bears

Vikings

10

Puka Nacua

WR

Rams

Cardinals

11

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

Lions

Buccaneers

12

Adam Thielen

WR

Panthers

Dolphins

13

Mike Evans

WR

Buccaneers

Lions

14

Calvin Ridley

WR

Jaguars

Colts

15

Jaylen Waddle

WR

Dolphins

Panthers

16

Michael Pittman

WR

Colts

Jaguars

17

DeAndre Hopkins

WR

Titans

Ravens

18

Marquise Brown

WR

Cardinals

Rams

19

DK Metcalf

WR

Seahawks

Bengals

20

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

49ers

Browns

21

DeVonta Smith

WR

Eagles

Jets

22

Chris Olave

WR

Saints

Texans

23

Nico Collins

WR

Texans

Saints

24

Garrett Wilson

WR

Jets

Eagles

25

Deebo Samuel

WR

49ers

Browns

26

Jakobi Meyers

WR

Raiders

Patriots

27

Amari Cooper

WR

Browns

49ers

28

Jordan Addison

WR

Vikings

Bears

29

Tyler Lockett

WR

Seahawks

Bengals

30

Christian Kirk

WR

Jaguars

Colts

31

Chris Godwin

WR

Buccaneers

Lions

32

Zay Flowers

WR

Ravens

Titans

33

Jerry Jeudy

WR

Broncos

Chiefs

34

K.J. Osborn

WR

Vikings

Bears

35

Gabe Davis

WR

Bills

Giants

36

Terry McLaurin

WR

Commanders

Falcons

37

Michael Thomas

WR

Saints

Texans

38

Tyler Boyd

WR

Bengals

Seahawks

39

Josh Downs

WR

Colts

Jaguars

40

Josh Reynolds

WR

Lions

Buccaneers

41

Courtland Sutton

WR

Broncos

Chiefs

42

Drake London

WR

Falcons

Commanders

43

Rashee Rice

WR

Chiefs

Broncos

44

Joshua Palmer

WR

Chargers

Cowboys

45

Robert Woods

WR

Texans

Saints

46

Jonathan Mingo

WR

Panthers

Dolphins

47

DJ Chark

WR

Panthers

Dolphins

48

Elijah Moore

WR

Browns

49ers

49

Tutu Atwell

WR

Rams

Cardinals

50

Michael Gallup

WR

Cowboys

Chargers

TE Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

Team

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

TE

Chiefs

Broncos

2

T.J. Hockenson

TE

Vikings

Bears

3

Mark Andrews

TE

Ravens

Titans

4

Sam LaPorta

TE

Lions

Buccaneers

5

Darren Waller

TE

Giants

Bills

6

George Kittle

TE

49ers

Browns

7

Evan Engram

TE

Jaguars

Colts

8

Dallas Goedert

TE

Eagles

Jets

9

Cole Kmet

TE

Bears

Vikings

10

Jake Ferguson

TE

Cowboys

Chargers

11

Zach Ertz

TE

Cardinals

Rams

12

Logan Thomas

TE

Commanders

Falcons

13

Tyler Conklin

TE

Jets

Eagles

14

Kyle Pitts

TE

Falcons

Commanders

15

Jonnu Smith

TE

Falcons

Commanders

16

David Njoku

TE

Browns

49ers

17

Dalton Schultz

TE

Texans

Saints

18

Hunter Henry

TE

Patriots

Raiders

19

Tyler Higbee

TE

Rams

Cardinals

20

Chigoziem Okonkwo

TE

Titans

Ravens

21

Gerald Everett

TE

Chargers

Cowboys

22

Dalton Kincaid

TE

Bills

Giants

23

Cade Otton

TE

Buccaneers

Lions

24

Kylen Granson

TE

Colts

Jaguars

25

Dawson Knox

TE

Bills

Giants