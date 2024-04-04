Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings shaken up by Stefon Diggs trade

With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest movers in the latest update.

Following the Bills trade of Stefon Diggs to Houston, there’s some notable changes in the WR ranks. Both Diggs and Nico Collins drop a few spots as a result of increased target competition, but remain inside the top-30 with Collins still ahead. Tank Dell takes the biggest hit falling all the way down to 49 (from 33), while Joe Mixon gets a small bump from the offense improving as a whole and the additional scoring opportunities that will bring. On the Bills side, Josh Allen remains QB1 but drops five spots in the overall ranks while James Cook moves up inside the top-40.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.