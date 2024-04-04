Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings shaken up by Stefon Diggs trade
With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.
Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest movers in the latest update.
Following the Bills trade of Stefon Diggs to Houston, there’s some notable changes in the WR ranks. Both Diggs and Nico Collins drop a few spots as a result of increased target competition, but remain inside the top-30 with Collins still ahead. Tank Dell takes the biggest hit falling all the way down to 49 (from 33), while Joe Mixon gets a small bump from the offense improving as a whole and the additional scoring opportunities that will bring. On the Bills side, Josh Allen remains QB1 but drops five spots in the overall ranks while James Cook moves up inside the top-40.
This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.
RANK
PREVIOUS
PLAYER
POS
POS RANK
TEAM
1
1
RB
RB1
49ers
2
2
WR
WR1
Dolphins
3
3
WR
WR2
Cowboys
4
4
Ja'Marr Chase
WR
WR3
Bengals
5
5
WR
WR4
6
6
RB
RB2
Jets
7
7
RB
RB3
Falcons
8
8
WR
WR5
Lions
9
9
RB
RB4
Rams
10
10
RB
RB5
Lions
11
11
WR
WR6
Rams
12
12
WR
WR7
Eagles
13
13
WR
WR8
Jets
14
14
RB
RB6
Eagles
15
15
RB
RB7
Colts
16 (↑)
18
WR
WR9
Falcons
17
17
WR
WR10
49ers
18 (↑)
22
RB
RB8
Packers
19 (↑)
23
RB
RB9
Jaguars
20 (↑)
26
WR
WR11
Saints
21
21
WR
WR12
Raiders
22 (↑)
24
WR
WR13
Bucs
23 (↓)
16
Nico Collins
WR
WR14
Texans
24 (↓)
19
Josh Allen
QB
QB1
Bills
25
25
QB
QB2
Eagles
26 (↑)
29
WR
WR15
Bears
27
27
WR
WR16
Colts
28 (↓)
20
Stefon Diggs
WR
WR17
Texans
29 (↓)
28
WR
WR18
Chiefs
30
30
WR
WR19
49ers
31 (↑)
34
WR
WR20
Dolphins
32 (↓)
31
RB
RB10
Ravens
33 (↑)
38
Joe Mixon
RB
RB11
Texans
34 (↓)
32
WR
WR21
Seahawks
35
35
QB
QB3
Ravens
36
36
TE
TE1
Lions
37 (↑)
41
James Cook
RB
RB12
Bills
38 (↑)
39
WR
WR22
Eagles
39 (↓)
37
RB
RB13
Chiefs
40
40
RB
RB14
Bucs
41 (↑)
42
De'Von Achane
RB
RB15
Dolphins
42 (↑)
43
QB
QB4
Chiefs
43 (↑)
45
WR
WR23
Bears
44 (↑)
47
WR
WR24
Rams
45 (↑)
46
WR
WR25
Bengals
46 (↓)
44
WR
WR26
Browns
47 (↑)
49
TE
TE2
Chiefs
48 (↑)
50
TE
TE3
Ravens
49 (↓)
33
Tank Dell
WR
WR27
Texans
50 (↓)
48
WR
WR28
Ravens