Matthew Berry’s Way, Way Too Early Top 50 Rankings shaken up by Stefon Diggs trade

NBC Sports
·3 min read

With the NFL Combine wrapped, the biggest free agency moves behind us and the NFL draft on the horizon, here are my Updated Way, Way Too Early 2024 Rankings.

Some quick notes. This takes into account how the NFL currently is. Where I have ranked players of the same position next to each other is my way of saying they are very similar and it’s mostly just personal preference. These rankings are also intended to be used primarily for managed re-draft leagues. If you’re playing bestball, these rankings can still serve as a good reference, but keep in mind that players with extremely high single week upside such as De’Von Achane would move up significantly in those formats. And now on to the biggest movers in the latest update.

Following the Bills trade of Stefon Diggs to Houston, there’s some notable changes in the WR ranks. Both Diggs and Nico Collins drop a few spots as a result of increased target competition, but remain inside the top-30 with Collins still ahead. Tank Dell takes the biggest hit falling all the way down to 49 (from 33), while Joe Mixon gets a small bump from the offense improving as a whole and the additional scoring opportunities that will bring. On the Bills side, Josh Allen remains QB1 but drops five spots in the overall ranks while James Cook moves up inside the top-40.

This will continue to change as teams add and lose free agents, draft players, and adjust offensive schemes etc. As changes happen over the off-season, I will update this list and ultimately expand it.

RANK

PREVIOUS

PLAYER

POS

POS RANK

TEAM

1

1

Christian McCaffrey

RB

RB1

49ers

2

2

Tyreek Hill

WR

WR1

Dolphins

3

3

CeeDee Lamb

WR

WR2

Cowboys

4

4

Ja'Marr Chase

WR

WR3

Bengals

5

5

Justin Jefferson

WR

WR4

Vikings

6

6

Breece Hall

RB

RB2

Jets

7

7

Bijan Robinson

RB

RB3

Falcons

8

8

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR

WR5

Lions

9

9

Kyren Williams

RB

RB4

Rams

10

10

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

RB5

Lions

11

11

Puka Nacua

WR

WR6

Rams

12

12

A.J. Brown

WR

WR7

Eagles

13

13

Garrett Wilson

WR

WR8

Jets

14

14

Saquon Barkley

RB

RB6

Eagles

15

15

Jonathan Taylor

RB

RB7

Colts

16 (↑)

18

Drake London

WR

WR9

Falcons

17

17

Brandon Aiyuk

WR

WR10

49ers

18 (↑)

22

Josh Jacobs

RB

RB8

Packers

19 (↑)

23

Travis Etienne

RB

RB9

Jaguars

20 (↑)

26

Chris Olave

WR

WR11

Saints

21

21

Davante Adams

WR

WR12

Raiders

22 (↑)

24

Mike Evans

WR

WR13

Bucs

23 (↓)

16

Nico Collins

WR

WR14

Texans

24 (↓)

19

Josh Allen

QB

QB1

Bills

25

25

Jalen Hurts

QB

QB2

Eagles

26 (↑)

29

DJ Moore

WR

WR15

Bears

27

27

Michael Pittman

WR

WR16

Colts

28 (↓)

20

Stefon Diggs

WR

WR17

Texans

29 (↓)

28

Rashee Rice

WR

WR18

Chiefs

30

30

Deebo Samuel

WR

WR19

49ers

31 (↑)

34

Jaylen Waddle

WR

WR20

Dolphins

32 (↓)

31

Derrick Henry

RB

RB10

Ravens

33 (↑)

38

Joe Mixon

RB

RB11

Texans

34 (↓)

32

DK Metcalf

WR

WR21

Seahawks

35

35

Lamar Jackson

QB

QB3

Ravens

36

36

Sam LaPorta

TE

TE1

Lions

37 (↑)

41

James Cook

RB

RB12

Bills

38 (↑)

39

DeVonta Smith

WR

WR22

Eagles

39 (↓)

37

Isiah Pacheco

RB

RB13

Chiefs

40

40

Rachaad White

RB

RB14

Bucs

41 (↑)

42

De'Von Achane

RB

RB15

Dolphins

42 (↑)

43

Patrick Mahomes

QB

QB4

Chiefs

43 (↑)

45

Keenan Allen

WR

WR23

Bears

44 (↑)

47

Cooper Kupp

WR

WR24

Rams

45 (↑)

46

Tee Higgins

WR

WR25

Bengals

46 (↓)

44

Amari Cooper

WR

WR26

Browns

47 (↑)

49

Travis Kelce

TE

TE2

Chiefs

48 (↑)

50

Mark Andrews

TE

TE3

Ravens

49 (↓)

33

Tank Dell

WR

WR27

Texans

50 (↓)

48

Zay Flowers

WR

WR28

Ravens