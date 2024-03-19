Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate from 2024 NFL Free Agency

The premise is both simple and very short-lived. We have just gone through, even by nutty NFL standards, a seemingly crazy time in free agency. As players leave teams, join teams or in some cases are still looking for work…almost every single player move has a fantasy impact. On their value, on the values of the players on the team they are joining and on the values of the players they have left behind on their former team.

So the premise of this column is really simple. “Loves” are players whose fantasy value increased with free agency. “Hates” are players whose value decreased with free agency. Now, just because I have a player on the “Love” side doesn’t mean I like him in fantasy football this year – just that his value increased. And a player on the “Hate” side doesn’t mean I’m avoiding that player – merely that his value went down.

Not every player is listed – some players value stayed the same. (Saquon Barkley is/was going to be a top 10 RB drafted wherever he landed, for example, so even though Philly is likely a better situation than New York, he’s not listed here. Better offense yes, but also more of a threat to lose TDs because of Jalen Hurts. So Barkley’s value stayed more or less neutral to me, for example.)

And the last caveat, of course, is that this all temporary as we are still waiting for some other free agent decisions to be made (Where’s Mike Williams going?) and of course the NFL draft will completely change much of this.

But the NFL never sleeps and if I don’t write this, then what am I going to do with my time? Write about baseball? Exactly.

Shout-out to the great free agency tracker on FantasyLife.com, which is incredibly comprehensive and 100% free and of course our great player news here on Rotoworld.com – both of which kept me up to date to make sure I didn’t miss anything. As always, thanks to my producer Damian Dabrowski for his help at various points with this column.

Here we go:

Free Agency QB moves I Love

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

As I stated, my Loves in this column are players whose value increased during the early stages of free agency. These are not my rankings for the 2024 season, and many things could obviously still change due to trades, the draft, further free agent movement and vice presidential announcements. I mean, if the Jets' offensive line ends up being composed entirely of armed Secret Service agents, Aaron Rodgers will surely land on this list. But until then, let’s talk about Matthew Stafford. While not on the level of Secret Service protection, guards Jonah Jackson and Kevin Dotson being signed definitely helps shore up the line in front of Stafford. The Rams also re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson, who averaged 15.4 PPG from Weeks 13-17 last season. Don’t forget: Stafford was QB9 in PPG from Week 11-18 and, over the same stretch, ranked Top 3 in touchdowns and passing yards per game. And, hey, not having Aaron Donald destroy plays every day in practice can only help the offense, right? There’s lots to like about Stafford’s 2024 fantasy prospects so far this offseason.

Assuming the Titans don’t continue their modern tradition of using an early round draft pick on a quarterback, pieces are falling into place to help Will Levis take a step forward in 2024. Tony Pollard isn’t future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry … but he’s also no slouch and he’s a much better pass catcher out of the backfield. Levis led all quarterbacks in percentage of passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield last season, and now he has Calvin Ridley to help reel in more of those deep shots. Deandre Hopkins and Treylon Burks remain with the team, while the Titans are also bringing in center Lloyd Cushenberry as a free agent. All that, combined with the expectation they’ll draft an offensive tackle in the first round, a Tennessee line that was worse than mayo in coffee last season (the Titans allowed QB pressure at the third-highest rate) should be much improved, giving Levis a fighting chance.

They say Tragedy + Time = Comedy. Similarly, I say that A Quarterback Getting Away From The Tragedy That Is The New York Jets + Time = Fantasy Relevance. We’ve seen it with Geno Smith. We even saw it near the end of last season with Joe Flacco. And now it could be Sam Darnold’s turn four years after he got away from the Jets. I’m not crazy about Darnold as a fantasy option next year and I expect Minnesota to draft a QB, but still. There’s no question Darnold’s fantasy potential got a big boost when he went to the Vikings. As things stand right now, Darnold has the best chance to start for a team that has Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, T.J. Hockenson, and employs a quarterback-friendly system. It’s also worth mentioning that during his six starts with the Carolina Panthers in 2022, Darnold had career highs in TD rate, passer rating and QBR. There’s much that could happen between now and Sam Darnold opening the season as Minnesota’s QB1 in September, but he’s suddenly on the QB radar in deeper leagues / 2 QB leagues.

Others receiving votes… Gardner Minshew obviously has a much better chance of starting on a team with Aidan O’Connell and Anthony Brown than he did on a team with 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson returning from injury. Minshew, who has averaged 16.1 PPG in 37 career NFL starts, has the edge right now in Vegas. But forget the quarterback competition between Minshew and O’Connell, their mustache competition could – no, should – be the biggest story of NFL training camps… Even with Geno Smith still likely entrenched as the Seahawks starter after an up-and-down season, Sam Howell’s chances of starting this year are much higher in Seattle than they were in Washington under a new head coach armed with the No. 2 overall pick in a quarterback-heavy draft. From Weeks 1-12 last season, Howell was QB9 in PPG. So with Drew Lock gone in Seattle, there is a path for Howell back to a starting job, as reading between the lines on post trade comments seem to suggest this is not 100% Geno’s job … This is probably not exactly how the Patriots' organization drew up the Tom Brady succession plan, but Brady’s 2016 third-string backup, Jacoby Brissett, is in line to at least start the first few games of the 2024 season and maybe more. He’s not amazing, but he’s also not terrible, as he can get points with his legs, has a 51-to-23 career touchdown to interception ratio, and he ranked eighth in QBR during his 11 starts with the Browns in 2022.

Free Agency QB Moves I Hate

When Jim Harbaugh was starting quarterback of the Chargers in 1999, he finished the season with 2,761 passing yards and 10 touchdowns. I’m terrified he’s setting up the Chargers to get similar production from Justin Herbert. Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Gerald Everett are out, and in their place? Pretty much no one. Well, Greg Roman is there as offensive coordinator. Roman’s offenses have ranked 27th or lower in passing offense in eight of his 10 seasons. Then there’s Harbaugh. When he was with the 49ers, San Francisco ranked second in rush rate and 31st in pass attempts. Justin Herbert’s arm is going to be used to hand off. I am sad.

Finally our long, national Justin Fields nightmare is over. You could argue he should be in the “others receiving votes" section, similar to Sam Howell because he was never starting for Chicago again, so getting to go to Pittsburgh - where his path to starting is only blocked by Russell Wilson - is good for his fantasy value this year. But, he WAS a starter last year and on a PPG basis was a borderline Top 12 guy. So, going from the unquestioned starter in Chicago to an uncertain role in Pittsburgh with a talent-depleted receiver group (more on that later) and an offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith who is run heavy… it’s hard to get excited about this move for Fields’ fantasy purposes. Unless, again, you take the position I took with Howell and argue he was never going to start again in Chicago and here he has a chance to start and Smith will let him run wild than you could argue, okay, value up a bit. I think it really just depends on, if you’re the one writing this column or not and how you feel when you realize “Hate” side feels a little light, so you choose that side when Fields got dealt at my writing deadline rather than go and re-write the “Loves.”

Free Agency RB Moves I Love

With Arthur Smith no longer in place in Atlanta, I look for the Falcons to install a cutting-edge offensive system called “give the football to their good players instead of their bad players.” It’s so crazy, it just might work. In Robinson’s 12 games with 15-plus touches in his rookie season, he averaged 18.1 PPG – which would’ve been RB3 on the season. But it’s not just the expected increase in usage Robinson will see this year, but increased usage in an offense that should be immensely more efficient behind Kirk Cousins. Over Cousins’ last four seasons in Minnesota, the Vikings ranked Top 5 in yards per game and red zone drives.

Josh Jacobs is moving from Las Vegas to Green Bay, Wisconsin, two cities that are about as similar as … Jordan Love and Aidan O’Connell. Jacobs has 1,100-plus scrimmage yards in all five of his NFL seasons, has averaged 20.6 touches per game in his career and has three straight seasons with a target share of at least 11.5%. And now he enters a much better offense in Green Bay, as the Packers ranked Top 12 in yards per game and scoring offense last season. Yes, AJ Dillon is still on the roster. But AJ Dillon is also still, you know, not good (assuming you judge running back performance by things like YPC and touchdowns and not large quad measurements). Massive workload coming for a talented guy on a much better offense and much better offensive line for Jacobs.

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson maximizes rushing efficiency and now the Ravens have perhaps the best pure running back of this era. Last season, Baltimore's running backs combined for 1,696 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns. Since Lamar Jackson became the starter in 2019, Ravens running backs are averaging a league-high 4.8 YPC. Henry has six straight seasons with 1,000-plus scrimmage yards AND 10-plus touchdowns. Derrick Henry will be remembered after his NFL career primarily as a Tennessee Titan … yet it feels like he was born to be a Baltimore Raven. It remains to be seen how much he’ll be used in the passing game (I’d guess not much), but an 18 touchdown season is very much in the cards here behind a much, much, much, better offensive line than he had last year in Tennessee.

You could argue this one is negligible since he went from the lead back on a good AFC offense to the lead back on another good AFC offense. But he’s here because it was so close to not being that way. Mixon was set to be released (Let’s hear it for another rumor coming true from my column: 25 Most Interesting Things I Heard At 2024 NFL Combine) and because Mixon is so volume based, he needed a place where he would get all the work. A last-minute deal to send him to Houston did just that. The Texans' offense ranked Top 12 in both yards per game and running back carries in 2023. Devin Singletary had a 70% snap rate from Week 9 on last season and put up 11 or more fantasy points in seven of his last nine games. But Singletary is off to the Giants, and the Texans didn’t give Mixon $27 million over three years to not be the lead back. Mixon has six-straight seasons averaging 18-plus touches per game and back-to-back seasons with 50-plus receptions. Look for his production to remain as inefficient as ever, while his volume stays sky high in a similar role in another top-tier offense.

Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers

During Jim Harbaugh’s four seasons as head coach in San Francisco from 2011-2014, the 49ers ranked second in rush rate. Now Harbaugh’s Chargers offense will be run by Greg Roman, whose offenses have ranked Top 3 in rush attempts in seven of his last 10 seasons as offensive coordinator. Gus Edwards, by the way, had 700-plus rushing yards in both of his full seasons under Roman in Baltimore in 2019 and 2020. With Austin Ekeler no longer in a Chargers uniform, Edwards is in line to lead the way in a very run-heavy offense and double digit touchdowns are very much in the mix. They might draft a scat back but the fact that they went out and grabbed Edwards (vs., say, J.K. Dobbins or others that would fit their scheme like Derrick Henry, tells you how they feel about Edwards.). Gus will be an underrated, solid, volume-based RB 2 who will be well under drafted on fantasy draft day. Well, that is at least until Harbaugh trades up to No. 1 overall to draft Blake Corum.

With Josh Jacobs off to the Packers, the Raiders RB depth chart reads: Zamir White, Ameer Abdullah, Brittain Brown, Sincere McCormick. Sincerely, that stinks. But from Weeks 15-18 last season, White did not. In four starts, he averaged 23.3 touches, 114.3 scrimmage yards and 15.2 PPG. Maybe the Raiders address the RB room in the draft, but White showed down the stretch he has the ability to take a full time load and be productive with it on an Antonio Pierce team. At the moment that looks like it’s going to continue.

(Note: The Raiders have since signed Alexander Mattison – but given his struggles last season – I still expect White to get the first crack at the starting job.)

Others Receiving Votes… Last season under Arthur Smith, the Falcons led the league in running back carries and ranked third in RB target share. (They also led the league in plays that made me yell at my television, but that’s perhaps not relevant here.) Anyway … with Smith now serving as Pittsburgh’s offensive coordinator, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are in for huge workloads. Add to that, the Russell Wilson factor. In Wilson’s 15 starts last season, Denver running backs had a league-high 32% target share. With Pittsburgh currently having little else beyond George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth as pass catchers, Wilson might throw it to his backs even more this season… Zack Moss proved last season in Indianapolis that he can handle an RB1 workload, averaging 19.4 touches, 90.3 scrimmage yards and 16.7 PPG in his eight starts. Now he joins a Cincinnati team that has 309 Joe Mixon touches up for grabs. By the way, Mixon also had the second-most red zone touches in the NFL over the last two seasons, meaning Moss should also see plenty of opportunities to crack the end zone. So why is Moss only in the “receiving votes” section? Because over the last six games, Chase Brown averaged 8.8 touches and 53.7 scrimmage yards. Brown produced for the Bengals even with Joe Burrow out of the lineup. And as much as I like Zack Moss, he isn’t the same obstacle to playing time that Mixon was, so there is a path to a significant workload for Brown in Cincinnati. This’ll be a committee, but Moss gets more consistent work than he got in Indy and Brown will have a more significant role, so both have their value arrows pointing up.

Free Agency RB Moves I Hate

Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans gave us a set-it-and-forget-it running back in Derrick Henry for the better part of a decade. Those days are unfortunately over. Tony Pollard ranked 45th among qualified RBs in fantasy points per touch last season and converted just four of his 26 goal-to-go carries. Four of 26! So basically the Titans have replaced Derrick Henry with … the opposite of Derrick Henry. Then there’s Tyjae Spears, who played on 53% of snaps last season … but averaged just 7.6 PPG when seeing fewer than 10 touches. Spears will still be involved in the offense, but it’s more likely he cuts into Pollard’s production than carves out a fantasy viable role for himself.

The NFL season doesn’t kick off for almost six months, and yet I’m already generating some negative thoughts about my Washington Commanders. Yep, feels about right. Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler are among my favorite players in the NFL, so I’m happy to be able to root for them on Sundays. But fantasy wise? Not ideal! Over the past two seasons, Brian Robinson is averaging 14.8 PPG in his 10 games with 18-plus touches. But in his 17 games with fewer than 18 touches? That average drops to 9.6 PPG. With Austin Ekeler now in town, Robinson is unlikely to get enough of a workload to be a difference maker in fantasy. As for Ekeler, he now has three consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus receiving yards and five in a row with 50-plus receptions … but he also posted a career-low 4.6 yards per touch last season. Then there’s the fact that Kliff Kingsbury is now Washington’s offensive coordinator. During his tenure as Arizona’s head coach, the Cardinals ranked 23rd in RB target share. And I haven’t even mentioned the fact that Washington is likely to check down even less in the passing game, assuming they draft a mobile QB with the No. 2 pick. But, hey, at least my team never blows it with their quarterback picks, right?

Congrats to D’Andre Swift on getting paid. But he’s entering a backfield with heavy competition for touches between him, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson. Three Bears backs saw 110-plus touches last season – Herbert, Johnson and D’Onta Foreman – and that’s likely to happen again this season. I also don’t expect Swift to be used much in the passing game. Last season, Swift had a career-low 10% target share, while Caleb Williams – who most believe the Bears will draft at No. 1 overall – gave his USC RBs a target share of just 9%. So it looks like D’Andre Swift is getting paid a lot money for minimal work. It’s the American Dream.

Free Agency WR Moves I Love

Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Going from Desmond Ridder to Kirk Cousins must make Drake London feel like he found a treasure chest full of Kohl’s Cash. Or, you know, something better than Kohl’s Cash. (No offense, Kirk.) But the addition of Cousins and new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is huge for London. Cousins has thrown for 4,000-plus passing yards and 25-plus touchdowns in all seven seasons in his career in which he’s played 16-plus games. In fact, last season in just eight games, Cousins threw more touchdown passes than the Falcons did in 17 games. Cousins also had a wide receiver finish Top 10 in fantasy in five of his six seasons in Minnesota, as well as three seasons in which he supported multiple Top 15 wide receivers. As the unquestioned No. 1 WR for the Falcons, there’s every reason to think 2024 will be Drake London’s breakout.

Since joining the Jaguars, Christian Kirk averages 15.7 PPG when he sees six-plus targets. Yes, Gabe Davis has now joined him in Jacksonville, but he is unlikely to draw as many targets as the departed Calvin Ridley did. Plus, Davis should clear out more space underneath for Kirk than Ridley did. Ridley leaving also vacates 136 targets, while Davis has just one season in his career with a target share above 15%. With Ridley gone, should once again be the team’s No. 1 WR and he should be able to play a lot more out of the slot, which is where Doug Pederson told me he prefers Kirk.

George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

While the rest of us have been watching the Steelers’ whirlwind of moves like this , George Pickens has to like what’s happening in Pittsburgh. Diontae Johnson exiting the lineup vacates a 23.5% target share and also makes Pickens the clear top receiver on the Steelers. Get this: Since entering the NFL, Pickens has the fourth-highest aDOT in the league. Now he is paired up with Russell Wilson who, over the past three seasons, has finished Top 3 in percentage of passes thrown 20 air yards or more. Add to it that Arthur Smith’s run-heavy offense is likely to take deep shots off of play-action and Pickens is in line for the best season of his young career.

Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers

Diontae Johnson immediately pushes past Adam Thielen – who will turn 34 before the season – as Carolina’s WR1. Thielen had a 25.7% target share in 2023 and was WR9 in PPG from Weeks 1-11. And that was in a passing offense that can only improve over last season’s pathetic display. Johnson, who has four straight seasons with a target share of at least 22% and is one of the better route runners in the league, should help unlock Bryce Young – and get fantasy points of his own along the way.

Others receiving votes… So Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will now have footballs thrown to him by Patrick Mahomes. I really don’t need to offer more analysis than that, but … fine. Here’s some anyway. Brown has four straight seasons with a target share of at least 22%, while Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice were the only Chiefs players to see 55-plus targets last season. Brown will become a big part of their passing attack from the jump as KC’s primary deep threat. He’ll still be third on the depth chart for passes after Kelce and Rice, but when they chuck it deep he’s the guy. And don’t forget that since becoming the starter, Mahomes has the fourth-highest passer rating on deep passes. KC’s passing game had a blank space, baby, and they wrote Brown’s name. (Sorry. But referencing Taylor Swift once per column still brings in an average of 3.7 billion extra pageviews.) ... Going from the Commanders to the Bills, Curtis Samuel will see a massive quarterback upgrade going (hashtag: analysis) and he is also slated to be Buffalo’s primary slot receiver. That’s a significant role, as last season Buffalo had the fourth-most slot targets. Samuel had an 18% target share in his healthy games last season, and a similar workload in a much more efficient offense gives him a significantly higher ceiling in Buffalo. ... Keenan Allen is gone. Mike Williams is almost gone. Austin Ekeler is gone. Gerald Everett is gone. All that’s left is Josh Palmer and Quentin Johnston. Which is to say: All that’s left is Josh Palmer. Palmer is the only WR currently on the Chargers roster with more than 40 career receptions. And while he obviously won’t get all of the 320 targets that Allen, Williams, Ekeler and Everett vacate – 320 targets! – even a small fraction of those coming his way ups his fantasy value significantly from years past. The Chargers will, of course, add to their receiving corps before Week 1, but as things currently stand, Palmer is their WR1 … and WR2 … and WR3-5. ... Back in 2021, Darnell Mooney had 1,055 receiving yards and was WR29 in PPG. Now he’s in an offense with Cousins, Robinson, London and Kyle Pitts that should produce – and he’s playing most of his games in a dome, too. As stated previously, Cousins has consistently supported more than one fantasy relevant receiver. There’s no reason Mooney can’t put up numbers similar to what he did in 2021 in 2024…. The departures of Marquise Brown and RonDale Moore vacate a combined 34% target share. The Cardinals are likely to address the wide receiver position in the draft, but Greg “The Human” Dortch and Michael Wilson are currently in line for big upticks in usage. In 10 games in which he’s played at least 70% of snaps over the past two seasons, Dortch is averaging 14.6 PPG. I could easily see a scenario with Marvin Harrison Jr. (or another high end rookie WR) on the outside opposite Wilson with Dortch in the slot and Kyler Murray throwing to them a LOT on a team that will likely have to play from behind.

Free Agency WR moves I Hate

Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

It’s hard to be negative about anything football-related with players as talented as Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. But it’s also hard to believe the Vikings let players as talented as Jefferson and Addison be quarterbacked by Sam Darnold. That’s like fueling your fleet of sports cars with cream of mushroom soup. Yet, here we are. Check out the numbers last season with and without Cousins. With Cousins (Weeks 1-8), Jefferson averaged 114.2 yards per game and 21.8 PPG. Addison put up 60.3 and 15.8. Then without Cousins (Weeks 9-18), their production dropped to 100.6 and 18.6 for Jefferson and 47.7 and 10.5 for Addison. After entering 2023 as WR1 overall in fantasy, Jefferson is now behind Tyreek Hill, CeeDee Lamb and Ja’Marr Chase, whether it’s with Darnold or a highly-drafted rookie QB.

Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans

Trevor Lawrence isn’t perfect, but Will Levis had the lowest completion percentage among qualified quarterbacks last season. Tennessee also ranked 30th in pass attempts, compared to sixth for Jacksonville. So yeah, Calvin Ridley is getting a downgrade at quarterback and offense overall. He also will see significant competition for targets in Tennessee with DeAndre Hopkins already entrenched and, in theory, a healthy Treylon Burks, plus two pass-catching running backs. All of which could further highlight his consistency issues. While Ridley had six games with 20-plus points last season … he also had nine games with fewer than 10 points.

Free Agency TE moves I Love

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Evan Engram led the Jaguars in targets and receptions in 2023. In fact, his 114 receptions were the second-most by a tight end in a single season in NFL history. And now he heads into 2024 with the guy who was second on the team and in targets and receptions, Calvin Ridley, off to the Titans. Gabe Davis is Ridley’s replacement, but Davis has had just one season with a target share above 15%. So yeah, there’s every reason to think Engram has a shot at breaking Zach Ertz’s tight end record of 116 receptions in a season. And if Engram does that, maybe he’ll become America’s most famous tight end. What’s Ariana Grande doing these days?

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Pitts has played just three seasons in the NFL, but it feels like he’s been tormenting fantasy managers for at least three decades. But this season … finally … should be his breakout. Arthur Smith is out and Kirk Cousins is in. Pitts didn’t even make Cousins pay to get his No. 8 jersey. “I just want targets every game,” Pitts said. Yes. Please. We beg you, Falcons! Give the man targets! In Pitts’ 23 career games with six-plus targets, he is averaging more than 60 receiving yards. Only three tight ends last season averaged 60-plus receiving yards per game and they were named Travis Kelce, T.J. Hockenson and George Kittle. Pretty good list! Meanwhile, since becoming a starter, Cousins ranks Top 5 in targets and completions to tight ends. Kyle Pitts … a fantasy superstar. It really could be about to happen. It just took several lifetimes longer than we expected.

Others Receiving Votes... Cody Parkinson and Will Dissly have departed, leaving Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown and Tyler Mabry as the only tight ends on the roster. Brown has 64 receptions in six NFL seasons; Mabry has one reception in two. Which is to say: They’re not pass-catchers. So the bulk of the 66 targets vacated by Parkinson and Dissly will go Fant’s way. Since entering the league, Fant ranks 7th among tight ends in yards per target (minimum 250 targets)… Nearly 90% of Mike Gesicki’s snaps last season were either in the slot or out wide and, with Tyler Boyd all but officially gone from the Bengals, Gesicki will be relied on to stretch the field out of the slot. That’s the good news. The bad news is that we may have to witness Gesicki attempt a lot of post-TD "Griddy" dances this season.

Free Agency TE move I Hate

Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Over the past three seasons, Cole Kmet has an 18.5% target share and has finished Top 12 among TEs in targets in each of those seasons. But with target monster Keenan Allen arriving in Chicago, along with another pass-catching TE in Gerald Everett and D’Andre Swift as an option out of the backfield, targets are going to be a lot harder to come by for Kmet.