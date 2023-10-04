Matthew Berry: Khalil Herbert doesn't have the volume to be a consistent fantasy starter

Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald is joined by the great Nate Tice as they become Dr. Football and Dr. Football (no relation), experts in fixing broken NFL offenses. But first, the duo give their takeaways from Week 4. Charles and Nate give their thoughts on Rodney Harrison trying to bait Chris Jones into trash talking Zach Wilson, Derek Carr trying (and failing) to play hurt, the Toy Story broadcast and Sunday Night Football and the controversial no-call on New York Jets DE Jermaine Johnson II. Later, Charles and Nate fix the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins offenses. Each team has had their flaws put on display at some point through the first four weeks of NFL action, and the hosts attempt to give a potential solution to get each team back on track.